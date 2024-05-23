FY23 Consolidated Results
(from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
May 15, 2024
- Consolidated Results FY23
- Financial Forecast for FY24
- Initiatives in the Next 3 years of SMILE 145
Consolidated P/L for FY23
Breakdown of Year-on-Year Change
*Extraordinary income/losses are the amounts recorded for the current period
（Billions of yen）
FY22
FY23
Variance
Net Sales： y/y
+16.3
Actual
Actual
Amt.
%
（Exchange rate fluctuations
c. +9.2)
Operating Profit： y/y
+3.5
Net Sales
260.5
276.8
+6.3%
（Exchange rate fluctuations
c. +2.9）
Impact of increase in Net sales
+7.2
Gross Profit
111.7
122.6
+10.8
+9.7%
Impact of improved GP%
+3.6
%
42.9%
44.3%
Increase in SG&A expenses
-7.3
Operating Profit
11.2
14.7
+31.2%
Ordinary Profit： y/y
+4.7
%
4.3%
5.3%
+1.0pt
Increase in Operating profit
+3.5
Ordinary Profit
11.1
15.8
+42.3%
Increase in Foreign exchange gains
+0.3
Other
+0.8
%
4.3%
5.7%
+1.4pt
Extraordinary Income/Losses:
-0.7
Income before
9.6
15.1
+5.4
+56.9%
Extraordinary Income
1.5
income taxes
Profit attributable
5.0
10.0
+99.9%
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1.2
to owers of parent
Other
0.3
%
1.9%
3.6%
+1.7pt
Extraordinary Losses
2.3
Exchange Rates USD
135.5
144.7
+9.2
+6.8%
Business restructuring expenses
1.0
(JPY)
EUR
141.0
156.8
+15.8
+11.2%
Impairment losses
0.8
Information security expenses
0.4
Analyses of Changes in Operating Profit for FY23
■ Profit rose 10.8 billion yen due to increased net sales and an improved GP ratio. SG&A Expenses rose 7.3 billion yen. As a result, operating profit increased by 3.5 billion yen.
（Billions of yen）
Impact of
increase
in Net sales
FY22
Operating
Profit
Impact of
improved GP%
Increase in
Increase in
etc.
labor expenses
advertising
Increase in
Expenses
other
SG&A expenses FY23
Operating
Profit
Exchange rate
fluctuations
c. - 2.2
Exchange rate
fluctuations
c. + 2.9
Net Sales & Operating Profit by Segment for FY23
Net Sales
Operating Profit
(Composition ratio)
（Billions of yen）
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Variance
Variance
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Watches
144.2
160.0
11.1
15.6
Emotional
(55%)
(58%)
Value
Others/adj.
26.5
28.2
+1.7
0.4
1.6
+1.1
Solutions
(10%)
(10%)
Sub Total
170.7
188.3
11.5
17.2
Devices Solutions
64.5
58.3
5.0
2.1
(25%)
(21%)
Systems Solutions
36.6
40.4
4.3
4.7
(14%)
(15%)
Sub Total
271.9
287.2
+15.2
21.0
24.0
+3.0
Others
1.1
1.2
+0.0
0.1
0.2
+0.0
(0%)
(0%)
Cons. adj.
-12.5
-11.6
+0.9
-9.9
-9.5
+0.3
(-5%)
(-4%)
Cons. Total
260.5
276.8
+16.3
11.2
14.7
+3.5
Watches Business: Significant increases in both net sales and operating profit
EVS: Significant increases in both net sales and operating profit
DS: Decreases in both net sales and operating profit
SS: Steady growth
EVS Domain
-
Achieved increases in net sales and operating profit due to significant net sales growth in the Watches
Business and WAKO Business for the domestic market
4Q (Jan. - Mar.)
(Billions of yen)
Full Year (Apr. - Mar.)
(Billions of yen)
Net Sales
188.3
Operating Profit
170.7
45.7
150.8
40.2
41.2
17.2
1.2
2.1
11.5
0.5
8.2
0
0
0
0
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY21
FY22
FY23
OP Margin
5.4%
1.4%
2.8%
5.5%
6.8%
9.2%
Watches Business
Completed
■ In Japan, net sales grew significantly year on year against the background of a recovery in
Watches
personal consumption and demand from inbound tourists.
■ Overseas, net sales increased year on year as Seiko Presage and Seiko 5 Sports, etc. grew.
Movements
■ In the watch movements business, net sales remained roughly the same as those of the
previous year, despite the impact of the sluggish Chinese economy.
4Q (Jan. - Mar.)
(Billions of yen)
Full Year (Apr. - Mar.)
(Billions of yen)
Net Sales
160.0
Operating Profit
144.2
125.7
37.8
33.3
33.9
15.6
11.1
1.7
0.7
7.6
0.3
0
0
0
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY21
FY22
FY23
OP Margin
5.3%
1.2%
1.9%
6.1%
7.7%
9.8%
0
Watches Business Completed Watches Net Sales Growth by Region
＋25% ＋15% ＋5% -5%-15%-25%
＋20%
＋10%
0
-10%
8
4Q(Jan. - Mar.)
FY23 vs FY22
※Local currency basis
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Others
Full Year(Apr. - Mar.)
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Others
Status of sales by overseas region
■ Americas
GS sales were sluggish due to a stagnating high-end market.
■ Europe
As in North America, GS sales were sluggish. However, Seiko GB performed favorably, resulting in an overall year-on-year increase.
■ Asia and Others
Net sales continued to increase in Australia, India and the Middle East, etc. Continued transformation of business model in the sluggish Chinese market.
Watches Business GS & GB Net Sales
GS & GB Net Sales Growth
■ Net sales for both GB and GSrose significantly in Japan for the full year. Overseas, GSnet sales declined from the previous year on a local currency basis.
Ratio of GB to Net Sales
■ In Japan, the ratio of GBto net sales rose by 5% year on year. Overseas, the ratio was in line with that of the previous year.
＋40%
＋20%
0
-20%
＋40%
＋20%
0
-20%
4Q (Jan. - Mar.)
GB
GS
※Local currency basis
JapanOverseas
Full Year (Apr. - Mar.)
JapanOverseas
FY21
FY22
FY23
Japan c. 60
％ c. 70 ％ c.75
％
Overseas c. 65
％ c. 75 ％ c.75
％
GB （Global Brands）
Grand Seiko (GS)
Seiko Prospex
Seiko Astron
Seiko Presage
King Seiko
Seiko 5 Sports
