Seiko : Consolidated financial summary for the six months ended September 30, 2022
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(Under Japanese GAAP)
November 8, 2022
Company name:
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Listing: Tokyo
Securities code:
8050
URL:
https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Shuji Takahashi, President
Inquiries:
Shimesu Takizawa, Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +81-3-3563-2111
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 11, 2022 (in Japanese)
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
December 5, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Available
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
129,921
17.7
8,847
156.2
9,567
168.7
5,292
343.5
September 30, 2021
110,395
26.2
3,453
-
3,561
-
1,193
(43.4)
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022:
13,152 million
[136.7%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2021:
5,555 million
[222.4%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
September 30, 2022
128.29
128.29
September 30, 2021
28.93
28.93
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
355,132
133,752
37.2
March 31, 2022
327,533
121,624
36.7
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2022:
million
As of March 31, 2022:
120,067 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2022
-
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
-
37.50
Fiscal year ending
-
37.50
75.00
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
257,000
8.3
12,000
36.8
13,000
30.8
8,500
32.5
206.00
Note: Revision to the financial forecast most recently announced: Revised
Disclaimer
Seiko Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:33:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Sales 2023
255 B
1 740 M
1 740 M
Net income 2023
8 583 M
58,6 M
58,6 M
Net Debt 2023
84 409 M
576 M
576 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,7x
Yield 2023
2,30%
Capitalization
134 B
917 M
917 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,86x
EV / Sales 2024
0,79x
Nbr of Employees
11 984
Free-Float
66,3%
Chart SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3 260,00 JPY
Average target price
3 537,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target
8,51%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.