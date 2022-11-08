Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Seiko Group Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8050   JP3414700009

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION

(8050)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
3245.00 JPY   -0.46%
Seiko : Consolidated financial summary for the six months ended September 30, 2022

11/08/2022 | 01:34am EST
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

November 8, 2022

Company name:

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION

Listing: Tokyo

Securities code:

8050

URL: https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Shuji Takahashi, President

Inquiries:

Shimesu Takizawa, Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3563-2111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 11, 2022 (in Japanese)

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 5, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Available

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

129,921

17.7

8,847

156.2

9,567

168.7

5,292

343.5

September 30, 2021

110,395

26.2

3,453

-

3,561

-

1,193

(43.4)

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended September 30, 2022:

13,152 million

[136.7%]

For the six months ended September 30, 2021:

5,555 million

[222.4%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

September 30, 2022

128.29

128.29

September 30, 2021

28.93

28.93

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

355,132

133,752

37.2

March 31, 2022

327,533

121,624

36.7

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2022:

million

As of March 31, 2022:

120,067 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2022

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

-

37.50

Fiscal year ending

-

37.50

75.00

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Fiscal year ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

257,000

8.3

12,000

36.8

13,000

30.8

8,500

32.5

206.00

Note: Revision to the financial forecast most recently announced: Revised

Disclaimer

Seiko Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 255 B 1 740 M 1 740 M
Net income 2023 8 583 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
Net Debt 2023 84 409 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 134 B 917 M 917 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 11 984
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seiko Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 260,00 JPY
Average target price 3 537,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinji Hattori President & Representative Director
Shuji Takahashi President & Representative Director
Yasuko Teraura Independent Outside Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Independent Outside Director
Shimesu Takizawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION45.12%917
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.77%330 923
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-12.24%140 618
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-11.77%70 468
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-23.84%59 691
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-16.83%41 512