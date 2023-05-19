Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Seiko Group Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8050   JP3414700009

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION

(8050)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
2595.00 JPY   -0.50%
04:00aSeiko : Consolidated Result for the year ended 31 March 2023 Presentation Slides
PU
04:00aSeiko : FY2022 Consolidated Results
PU
03:10aSeiko : Consolidated Result for the year ended 31 March 2023 Presentation Summary of Q&A
PU
Seiko : FY2022 Consolidated Results

05/19/2023 | 04:00am EDT
FY2022 Consolidated Results

(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

May 10, 2023

Net Sales and Operating Profit by Domain

  • Both net sales and operating profit increasedin the two strategic domains of the EVS and SS, and operating profit remained lower while net sales grewin the DS.

EVS: Emotional Value Solutions Domain

DS: Devices Solutions Domain

SS: Systems Solutions Domain

Net Sales

Operating Profit

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

Variance

FY2021

FY2022

Variance

EVS

150.8

170.7

+19.9

8.2

11.5

+3.2

Watches Business

144.2

+18.4

Watches Business

11.1

+3.4

125.7

7.6

DS

61.0

64.5

+3.4

5.6

5.0

-0.5

SS

34.4

36.6

+2.2

3.9

4.3

+0.4

Others

1.0

1.1

+0.0

0.2

0.1

-0.0

Cons. Adj.

-10.0

-12.5

-2.5

-9.3

-9.9

-0.6

Cons. Total

237.3

260.5

+23.1

8.7

11.2

+2.4

1

Business Environment

MVP Products

High-added-value, highly profitable products that move people

Positive

factors

Economic Environment

Market Environment

Impact of the depreciation of the yen

Recovery trend in sales to foreign tourists

Economic recovery from COVID-19 in Japan

EVS

Steady performance

DS

of overseas business

Overseas net sales ratio(Year-on-yearchanges)

EVSapprox.

%

DS approx.70%

50

(Slight increase)

(+ Several points)

EVS Mainly the WAKO Business

EVS Watches and WAKO Business

  1. Business for food service industry

Watches

  • Strong performance of luxury goods, especially Swiss brands

Medical equipment

  • Growing demand of medical equipment

Digital transformation- related business

  • Increasing investment in digital transformation by companies

EVS

High-priced watches (Japan, Europe, and the U.S.)

DS

Micro batteries

for medical equipment

SS

Digital contracts, performance management, security, etc.

Soaring energy costs

Soaring prices and shortages of parts and materials

Risk of economic recession

EVS

Overall business

DS

EVS

Overall business

DS

EVS Mainly the Watches Business

Watches

  • Stagnation of affordable watches due to economic recession

Devices for use in consumer and general-purpose products

EVS

Watch movements

DS

Negative

factors

*European, U.S., and Chinese economies

DS Business for Chinese market

  • Sharp slowdown in 2H from strong demand through 1H

Hard disk drive components, etc.

2

KPIs of SMILE145 (8th Mid-Term Management Plan)

MVP Ratio

GP%

Operating Profit

FY2022

(Year-on-year changes)

Year-on-year changes

Amount (FY2022)

Year-on-year changes

Luxury domain and products with

approx.50%

(approx. +5pt)

high emotional value, such as GB,

as % of net sales

+1.8

11.5

EVS

Target for FY2026

60%

billion yen

+39.6%

pt

Watches Business

approx.70

approx.75

GB ratio

Japan

Overseas

*Target for FY2026: 14.5 - 15.0 billion yen

(approx. +10pt

(approx. +10pt)

Target for FY2026 over 85%

Sales to digital economy and

approx.40%

(slight increase)

- 1.3

5.0

- 10.3%

DS

green economy markets

billion yen

pt

as % of net sales

Target for FY2026

60%

*Target for FY2026: 7.5 - 8.0 billion yen

SS

Stock business

approx.65%

(approx. +5pt)

+1.8

4.3

billion yen

+10.7%

pt

as % of marginal profit

Target for FY2026

73%

*Target for FY2026: 6.5 - 7.0 billion yen

+1.1

11.2

Total

-

pt

billion yen

+28.1%

Cons.

*Target for FY2026: +5.0pt

*Target for FY2026: 18.0 - 20.0 billion yen

compared to FY2021

(common to cons. total and each domain)

3

Cash Allocation & ROIC of SMILE145

Cash Allocation

FY2022

Billions of yen

Details of Growth Investment

SMILE145 (8th Mid-Term Management Plan)

20.0

Billions of yen

Growth Investment Areas

Branding

approx. 5.0

Billions of yen

Growth

Branding

Over 20.0

10.0

investment

Capital investment

Over 50.0

Capital investment

approx. 9.0

5 years

Over 100.0

Investment in new area development

before prior

Investment in

investment

(R&D, M&A, DX, Human Resources, etc.)

approx. 6.0

Over 30.0

new area development

operating CF

0.0

Improvement of

Over 130.0

financial constitution

ROIC (Return on Invested Capital)

Over 15.0

Shareholder

FY22

FY26

return

FY21

Over 15.0

Estimate

Target

Target

3.5%

3.6%

4.1%

Over 6.5%

*ROIC = (Ordinary income after income taxes + Interest expense) / (Interest bearing debt + Net assets) *ROIC for FY2022 is an estimate as of May 9, 2023

4

Disclaimer

Seiko Holdings Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 261 B 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net income 2023 9 040 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net Debt 2023 85 633 M 618 M 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 108 B 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 984
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seiko Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 608,00 JPY
Average target price 3 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinji Hattori President & Representative Director
Shuji Takahashi President & Representative Director
Yasuko Teraura Independent Outside Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Independent Outside Director
Shimesu Takizawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION-16.01%777
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.33%470 754
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL37.29%223 306
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA29.15%97 710
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.18.20%48 216
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-14.52%31 643
