Seiko : FY2022 Q3 Consolidated Results Presentation Summary of Q&A

second half. In Japan, the growth rate was higher in GBs.

The market with the sharpest drop in the mass-market price range is China. Domestic brands in that range include ALBA and some licensed brands. However, their unit prices are low and their sales numbers are weak. Our view is that the market itself has been shrinking. Products in the mass-market price range often used to be purchased in bulk by Chinese tourists, but we do not see that kind of activity now. Inbound demand has begun to recover, but at present most purchases tend to be of high-end products. We believe the mass-market price range is in a slump overall.

Q7. What was the ratio of spending by inbound tourists, particularly those from China, in the third quarter? Also, how big was the sales decline in China?

A7. Before COVID-19, spending by Japan-bound tourists accounted for approximately 15% of the domestic total, and around half of that figure came from Chinese tourists. China did not relax travel restrictions for its citizens until January (after the end of the 3Q), so we did not anticipate any impact from sales to Chinese tourists during that quarter. Although Japan relaxed inbound restrictions at the beginning of the 3Q, tourist numbers grew gradually. As a result, spending by non-Chinese tourists also remained below its pre-COVID-19 level (approx. 7.5% of the total). Total spending by inbound tourists did increase in the third quarter, but only in low single digits. We are hopeful for more significant growth in the 4Q. In the Chinese market, sales declined around 30% during the quarter under review. In FY 2021, the rate of decline in the third quarter was quite high, higher than in the first half, so the year-on-year rate of decline in FY 2022 decreased gradually compared to the first and the second quarter. However, at the beginning of the fiscal year, we assumed the 3Q decline would be a little smaller than it actually was, and we now expect the recovery will take a little longer. This has been factored in to our latest revised forecast.

Q8. What is your perspective on trends in the Watches Business by region from the fourth quarter onwards?

A8. First, let's take a look at trends by region in the third quarter. Results in North America declined slightly on a local currency basis because of the strong growth in the previous year. Europe saw low single-digit growth on a local currency basis and double-digit growth in yen terms. Asia and other regions recorded double-digit growth on a local currency basis, which is a good overall showing considering the negative impact of China.

Now, looking at the fourth quarter and beyond, we believe that in Europe and the US our sales growth will be higher than the market average thanks to continuing promotion of GS and other GBs. In Asia as well, we are confident that we will be able to achieve ongoing growth of GS and other GBs, relying largely on our local subsidiaries. This positive outlook is partly due to the fact that we established a GS sales company in Singapore in October.