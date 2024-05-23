Status of sales by overseas region

■ Americas

GS sales were sluggish due to a stagnating high-end market.

■ Europe

As in North America, GS sales were sluggish. However, Seiko GB performed favorably, resulting in an overall year-on-year increase.

■ Asia and Others

Net sales continued to increase in Australia, India and the Middle East, etc. Continued transformation of business model in the sluggish Chinese market.