Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended JUNE 30, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2023

Company name:

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION

Listing: Tokyo

Securities code:

8050

URL: https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Shuji Takahashi, President

Inquiries:

Masanobu Minami, General Manager, Accounting Department

Telephone: +81-3-3563-2111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2023 (in Japanese)

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Available

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

62,949

1.4

2,823

(9.1)

3,732

(8.0)

2,411

41.2

June 30, 2022

62,078

13.7

3,105

105.3

4,056

126.4

1,707

-

Note: Comprehensive income

For the three months ended June 30, 2023:

9,130 million

[33.5%]

For the three months ended June 30, 2022:

6,837 million

[263.3%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

58.43

-

June 30, 2022

41.40

41.40

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

367,533

139,361

37.3

March 31, 2023

355,915

131,748

36.5

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2023:

137,134 million

As of March 31, 2023:

129,792 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2023

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

March 31, 2024

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Fiscal year ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2024

268,000

2.9

12,000

6.8

12,000

7.5

8,000

59.1

193.75

Note: Revision to the financial forecast most recently announced: None

