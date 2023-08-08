Masanobu Minami, General Manager, Accounting Department
Telephone: +81-3-3563-2111
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2023 (in Japanese)
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Available
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
62,949
1.4
2,823
(9.1)
3,732
(8.0)
2,411
41.2
June 30, 2022
62,078
13.7
3,105
105.3
4,056
126.4
1,707
-
Note: Comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30, 2023:
9,130 million
[33.5%]
For the three months ended June 30, 2022:
6,837 million
[263.3%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
58.43
-
June 30, 2022
41.40
41.40
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
367,533
139,361
37.3
March 31, 2023
355,915
131,748
36.5
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2023:
137,134 million
As of March 31, 2023:
129,792 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
March 31, 2024
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2024
268,000
2.9
12,000
6.8
12,000
7.5
8,000
59.1
193.75
Note: Revision to the financial forecast most recently announced: None
Seiko Group Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of watch business, electronic device business and system solution business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Watch segment is engaged in the manufacture, wholesale and retail of watches and watch movements, as well as watch repair and after-sales service. The Electronic Device segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of crystal oscillators, batteries and materials, printers, and precision parts. The System Solution segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products related to wireless communication equipment, information network systems, and data services. The Company also operates the time creation and wako business, including the sale of equipment clocks and sports timing equipment, the development manufacture, sale, repair and after-sales service of clocks, the retail of luxury jewelry, apparel and miscellaneous goods, and real estate leasing business.