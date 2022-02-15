Seiko : FY2021 Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] February 8, 2022 Company name: SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Listing: Tokyo Code number: 8050 URL: https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/ Representative: Shuji Takahashi, President Contact person: Shimesu Takizawa, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-3563-2111 Quarterly securities report issuing date: February 10, 2022 (in Japanese) Supplemental information for financial statements: Available Investor meeting presentation: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts) (Note) Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down. 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated financial results ( % represents the change from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit (loss) Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 173,861 19.1 6,492 837.4 7,196 - 3,910 70.2 December 31, 2020 145,998 (21.0) 692 (91.5) (878) - 2,297 (64.0) Note: Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 7,961 million yen 77.1 % Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 4,494 million yen (30.1) % Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 94.81 94.81 December 31, 2020 55.72 55.72 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 334,769 117,784 34.7 March 31, 2021 319,671 113,082 34.9 (Reference) Shareholder's equity As of December 31, 2021: 116,235 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 111,695 million yen 2. Dividends Dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total Fiscal year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen ended March 31, 2021 - 12.50 - 25.00 37.50 ending March 31, 2022 - 25.00 - ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 25.00 50.00 (Note) Revision of the latest announced dividends forecast: None 3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) ( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Fiscal year ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2022 235,000 16.0 7,000 219.1 7,500 ‐ 4,000 15.1 96.99 (Note) Revision of the latest announced financial forecast: Revised

*Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : Applicable (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation) Newly consolidated: Not applicable Excluded: Applicable / SEIKO Clock Inc. (Note) Refer to Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, for detail. Application of specific accounting procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions of accounting standards : Applicable 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) : Not applicable 3) Changes in accounting estimates : Not applicable 4) Restatements : Not applicable (Note) Refer to Changes in accounting policies, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, for detail. Number of shares issued (Common shares) Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares): As of December 31, 2021 41,404,261 shares / As of March 31, 2021 41,404,261 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of period: As of December 31, 2021 160,361 shares / As of March 31, 2021 175,589 shares 3) Average numbers of shares issued during the period for: Nine months ended December 31, 2021 41,239,607 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2020 41,226,341 shares (Note) For the purpose of calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of period and the average numbers of shares issued during the period, treasury shares held in the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation. *This report is out of scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit firms. *Explanations about the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Cautionary statements with respect to financial forecast) The financial forecasts which appear in this report have been prepared based solely on the information which was available to the Company as of the date on which the report was released and the Company does not in any way guarantee the achievement of the forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasted figures due to a number of factors. For assumptions used in the financial forecasts and instructions to use the financial forecasts, refer to (3) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021), 1. Business Results, for detail.

SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Statements: 9M21 Page 3/17 Contents 1. Business Results (1) Overview .............................................................................................................. 4 (2) Financial Condition .............................................................................................. 7 (3) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021) ............................................................................................................. 7 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................... 9 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ...... 12 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................... 14 (Going concern assumption) ................................................................................. 14 (Significant changes in shareholder's equity)......................................................... 14 (Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period)......................................... 14 (Changes in accounting policies) .......................................................................... 14 (Segment information) .......................................................................................... 16

SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Statements: 9M21 Page 4/17 1. Business Results (1) Overview In the world economy during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, many countries showed signs of a recovery from the sudden economic declines caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. In the U.S. economy, although the pace of growth in employment and consumption experienced a temporary lull due to a resurgence of infections and labor shortages, a trend toward recovery continued. In Europe, economic activity was affected mainly by an intensification of restrictions on movement prompted by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. In China as well, although the economy progressed steadily, growth was slowed by factors such as the impact of the government's "zero-COVID" policy and a sluggish real estate market. The Japanese economy experienced cycles of activity restrictions and easing due to the spread of infections of mutant strains, but maintained a recovery trend. Personal consumption, which had been subdued, showed signs of recovery after the declaration of a state of emergency was lifted in September. (Millions of yen) 9M19 9M20 9M21 Variance Variance (a) (b) ① ① - (a) ① - (b) Net sales 184,728 145,998 173,861 (10,867) 27,863 Operating profit 8,115 692 6,492 (1,622) 5,800 % 4.4% 0.5% 3.7% (0.7)pt 3.2pt Ordinary profit (loss) 9,357 (878) 7,196 (2,160) 8,074 % 5.1% - 4.1% (1.0)pt - Profit attributable to owners of parent 6,375 2,297 3,910 (2,465) 1,612 % 3.5% 1.6% 2.2% (1.3)pt 0.6pt Exchange rate (v. JPY) USD 108.7 yen 106.1 yen 111.1 yen 2.4 5.0 EUR 121.0 yen 122.4 yen 130.6 yen 9.6 8.2 Amid these circumstances, the Company promoted the strategies of the Seventh Mid-Term Management Plan, while paying close attention to the health and safety of stakeholders, given the rapid spread of infections of mutant strains. In the Watches Business, net sales rose significantly especially for overseas markets, thanks to progress in efforts to expand Global Brands (GB), centered on Grand Seiko (GS) and Seiko Prospex. The Electronic Devices Business steadily captured favorable demand in fields such as the medical field, and efforts by the Systems Solutions Business to diversify business and expand the stock business proved successful. As a result, net sales for both of these business segments exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year and the same period