Seiko : FY2021 Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

Shimesu Takizawa, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-3563-2111
Quarterly securities report issuing date:
February 10, 2022 (in Japanese)
Supplemental information for financial statements:
Available
Investor meeting presentation:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Note) Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated financial results
( % represents the change from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit (loss)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
173,861
19.1
6,492
837.4
7,196
-
3,910
70.2
December 31, 2020
145,998
(21.0)
692
(91.5)
(878)
-
2,297
(64.0)
Note: Comprehensive income
Nine months ended
December 31, 2021:
7,961
million yen
77.1 %
Nine months ended December 31, 2020:
4,494
million yen
(30.1) %
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2021
94.81
94.81
December 31, 2020
55.72
55.72
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
334,769
117,784
34.7
March 31, 2021
319,671
113,082
34.9
(Reference) Shareholder's equity
As of
December 31, 2021:
116,235
million yen
As of March 31, 2021:
111,695 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
ended March 31, 2021
-
12.50
-
25.00
37.50
ending March 31, 2022
-
25.00
-
ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
25.00
50.00
(Note) Revision of the latest announced dividends forecast: None
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
( % represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2022
235,000
16.0
7,000
219.1
7,500
‐
4,000
15.1
96.99
(Note) Revision of the latest announced financial forecast: Revised
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : Applicable
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
Newly consolidated: Not applicable Excluded: Applicable / SEIKO Clock Inc.
(Note) Refer to Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, for detail.
Application of specific accounting procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions of accounting standards
: Applicable
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
: Not applicable
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: Not applicable
4)
Restatements
: Not applicable
(Note) Refer to Changes in accounting policies, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, for detail.
Number of shares issued (Common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares):
As of December 31, 2021
41,404,261
shares /
As of March 31, 2021
41,404,261
shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of period:
As of December 31, 2021
160,361
shares /
As of March 31, 2021
175,589
shares
3)
Average numbers of shares issued during the period for:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
41,239,607
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
41,226,341
shares
(Note) For the purpose of calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of period and the average numbers of shares issued during the period, treasury shares held in the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation.
*This report is out of scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
*Explanations about the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Cautionary statements with respect to financial forecast)
The financial forecasts which appear in this report have been prepared based solely on the information which was available to the Company as of the date on which the report was released and the Company does not in any way guarantee the achievement of the forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasted figures due to a number of factors. For assumptions used in the financial forecasts and instructions to use the financial forecasts, refer to (3) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021), 1. Business Results, for detail.
In the world economy during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, many countries showed signs of a recovery from the sudden economic declines caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. In the U.S. economy, although the pace of growth in employment and consumption experienced a temporary lull due to a resurgence of infections and labor shortages, a trend toward recovery continued. In Europe, economic activity was affected mainly by an intensification of restrictions on movement prompted by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. In China as well, although the economy progressed steadily, growth was slowed by factors such as the impact of the government's "zero-COVID" policy and a sluggish real estate market.
The Japanese economy experienced cycles of activity restrictions and easing due to the spread of infections of mutant strains, but maintained a recovery trend. Personal consumption, which had been subdued, showed signs of recovery after the declaration of a state of emergency was lifted in September.
(Millions of yen)
9M19
9M20
9M21
Variance
Variance
(a)
(b)
①
① - (a)
① - (b)
Net sales
184,728
145,998
173,861
(10,867)
27,863
Operating profit
8,115
692
6,492
(1,622)
5,800
%
4.4%
0.5%
3.7%
(0.7)pt
3.2pt
Ordinary profit (loss)
9,357
(878)
7,196
(2,160)
8,074
%
5.1%
-
4.1%
(1.0)pt
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,375
2,297
3,910
(2,465)
1,612
%
3.5%
1.6%
2.2%
(1.3)pt
0.6pt
Exchange rate (v. JPY)
USD
108.7 yen
106.1 yen
111.1 yen
2.4
5.0
EUR
121.0 yen
122.4 yen
130.6 yen
9.6
8.2
Amid these circumstances, the Company promoted the strategies of the Seventh Mid-Term Management Plan, while paying close attention to the health and safety of stakeholders, given the rapid spread of infections of mutant strains. In the Watches Business, net sales rose significantly especially for overseas markets, thanks to progress in efforts to expand Global Brands (GB), centered on Grand Seiko (GS) and Seiko Prospex. The Electronic Devices Business steadily captured favorable demand in fields such as the medical field, and efforts by the Systems Solutions Business to diversify business and expand the stock business proved successful. As a result, net sales for both of these business segments exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year and the same period
SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Statements: 9M21
Page 5/17
two years prior, before the spread of the novel coronavirus. As a result, for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Group reported consolidated net sales of 173.8 billion yen, a year-on- year increase of 19.1%.
On an overall consolidated basis, domestic net sales came to 91.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 12.4%), and overseas net sales were 82.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 27.5%). Overseas net sales comprised 47.6% of net sales overall.
Advertising and promotion expenses for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 increased by approximately 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, but fell by approximately 15% from the same period two years prior. Although other expenses also increased year on year and returned to usual levels following a recovery in business activities, operating profit improved by 5.8 billion yen year on year to 6.4 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 837.4%), as a result of a recovery in net sales and improvements in profitability. Non-operating income and expenses improved year on year, primarily due to an improvement in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method and improvement in foreign exchange gains and losses, and ordinary profit increased by 8.0 billion yen year on year to 7.1 billion yen (ordinary losses of 0.8 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Subsidy income of 0.1 billion yen was posted as extraordinary income, and a loss of 0.9 billion yen relating to the novel coronavirus was posted as extraordinary losses. As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent minus income taxes and profit attributable to non-controlling interests were 3.9 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 70.2%).
The average exchange rates for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 were 111.1 yen to 1 US dollar and 130.6 yen to 1 euro.
Results by Segment
Results for each segment are as follows:
a. Watches Business
Net sales under the Watches Business came to 92.3 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.2 billion yen, or 19.8%, and a decrease of 15.6 billion yen, or 14.5% from the same period two years prior. Although net sales of completed watches in Japan fell short of the plan for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 due to the spread of infections of mutant strains, they entered a recovery trend from the third quarter, when the number of new infections fell. GS showed favorable performance, driven primarily by the 140th Anniversary commemorative model as well as a model that features a dial depicting a majestic white birch forest, and sales increased year on year. Net sales also grew for Seiko Astron and Seiko Presage. On a distribution channel basis, sales were steady for department stores and watch stores, which were supported by vigorous purchasing by wealthy customers.
Net sales of GB increased not only year on year, but also from the same period two years prior in all regions overseas, driven by GS. In the U.S., sales during the Christmas season showed favorable
