Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 13, 2023
Company name:
SEIKO PMC CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4963
URL https://www.seikopmc.co.jp/
Representative:
Representative Director, President and CEO
Seido Kan
Inquiries:
Exective Officer, Head of Administration
Hiroharu Kawano
TEL 03-6202-7331
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 13, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
23,932
(1.0)
1,441
(9.4)
2,011
(15.8)
1,466
(16.7)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
24,162
5.0
1,590
(30.0)
2,389
(3.1)
1,760
7.3
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
48.37
-
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
58.08
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2023
47,162
32,994
69.2
As of December 31, 2022
46,557
31,108
66.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2022
-
8.00
-
8.00
Year ending December 31, 2023
-
8.00
-
Year ending December 31, 2023 (Forecast)
0.00
Total
Yen 16.00
8.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
32,207
(0.7)
2,119
12.5
2,680
11.9
2,006
21.8
66.16
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2023
30,321,283
shares
As of December 31, 2022
30,321,283
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2023
195
shares
As of December 31, 2022
192
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
30,321,091
shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
30,321,168
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,827,471
4,195,005
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
11,855,653
11,461,178
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,000,835
1,926,440
Merchandise and finished goods
3,283,138
3,124,585
Work in process
506,939
478,691
Raw materials and supplies
2,146,933
1,968,217
Short-term loans receivable
995,979
728,379
Other
835,559
722,735
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(7,829)
(8,285)
Total current assets
25,444,680
24,596,947
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
5,146,945
5,308,259
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
4,719,028
4,486,917
Land
7,070,738
7,269,635
Construction in progress
1,075,448
1,820,555
Other, net
216,784
249,212
Total property, plant and equipment
18,228,945
19,134,581
Intangible assets
50,500
73,198
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
929,539
1,181,430
Retirement benefit asset
1,134,220
1,418,038
Other
800,170
788,027
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(30,193)
(29,970)
Total investments and other assets
2,833,737
3,357,525
Total non-current assets
21,113,182
22,565,305
Total assets
46,557,863
47,162,252
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
5,875,497
4,960,186
Short-term borrowings
5,572,068
4,667,728
Current portion of long-term borrowings
85,975
92,543
Income taxes payable
229,325
171,730
Provision for bonuses
587,366
389,836
Other provisions
-
22,050
Other
1,996,138
2,736,467
Total current liabilities
14,346,372
13,040,541
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
560,436
553,840
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
7,800
-
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
87,730
88,120
Other
446,570
485,451
Total non-current liabilities
1,102,537
1,127,411
Total liabilities
15,448,909
14,167,953
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,000,000
2,000,000
Capital surplus
1,149,697
1,149,697
Retained earnings
26,331,123
27,312,581
Treasury shares
(115)
(118)
Total shareholders' equity
29,480,706
30,462,160
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
285,464
467,298
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(6,506)
1,956
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,169,530
1,828,928
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(150,226)
(126,315)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,298,262
2,171,867
Non-controlling interests
329,985
360,271
Total net assets
31,108,954
32,994,298
Total liabilities and net assets
46,557,863
47,162,252
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Net sales
24,162,954
23,932,698
Cost of sales
18,241,878
18,340,466
Gross profit
5,921,075
5,592,232
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,331,022
4,150,929
Operating profit
1,590,052
1,441,302
Non-operating income
Interest income
5,947
52,359
Dividend income
19,584
16,366
Purchase discounts
11,847
8,899
Foreign exchange gains
648,921
384,043
Subsidy income
76,033
41,304
Other
53,557
87,962
Total non-operating income
815,892
590,936
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
12,469
18,163
Other
4,134
3,024
Total non-operating expenses
16,604
21,187
Ordinary profit
2,389,340
2,011,050
Extraordinary income
Subsidy income
29,472
44,048
Gain on sale of non-current assets
41
1,134
Total extraordinary income
29,513
45,182
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
215
532
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
51,969
1,602
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets
29,472
44,048
TOB related expenses
-
115,164
Other
-
8,493
Total extraordinary losses
81,656
169,840
Profit before income taxes
2,337,197
1,886,393
Income taxes - current
559,251
418,874
Income taxes - deferred
4,197
(4,345)
Total income taxes
563,449
414,528
Profit
1,773,748
1,471,865
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
12,789
5,270
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,760,959
1,466,594
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Profit
1,773,748
1,471,865
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(31,153)
181,833
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
297
8,462
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,057,212
684,484
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
31,028
23,911
Total other comprehensive income
1,057,385
898,692
Comprehensive income
2,831,133
2,370,557
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,787,259
2,340,199
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
43,873
30,357
interests
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seiko PMC Corporation published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 05:21:08 UTC.