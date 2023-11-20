Translation

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 13, 2023

Company name:

SEIKO PMC CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4963

URL https://www.seikopmc.co.jp/

Representative:

Representative Director, President and CEO

Seido Kan

Inquiries:

Exective Officer, Head of Administration

Hiroharu Kawano

TEL 03-6202-7331

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 13, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

23,932

(1.0)

1,441

(9.4)

2,011

(15.8)

1,466

(16.7)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

24,162

5.0

1,590

(30.0)

2,389

(3.1)

1,760

7.3

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

48.37

-

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

58.08

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2023

47,162

32,994

69.2

As of December 31, 2022

46,557

31,108

66.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2022

-

8.00

-

8.00

Year ending December 31, 2023

-

8.00

-

Year ending December 31, 2023 (Forecast)

0.00

Total

Yen 16.00

8.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

32,207

(0.7)

2,119

12.5

2,680

11.9

2,006

21.8

66.16

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2023

30,321,283

shares

As of December 31, 2022

30,321,283

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2023

195

shares

As of December 31, 2022

192

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

30,321,091

shares

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

30,321,168

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,827,471

4,195,005

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

11,855,653

11,461,178

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,000,835

1,926,440

Merchandise and finished goods

3,283,138

3,124,585

Work in process

506,939

478,691

Raw materials and supplies

2,146,933

1,968,217

Short-term loans receivable

995,979

728,379

Other

835,559

722,735

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(7,829)

(8,285)

Total current assets

25,444,680

24,596,947

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

5,146,945

5,308,259

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4,719,028

4,486,917

Land

7,070,738

7,269,635

Construction in progress

1,075,448

1,820,555

Other, net

216,784

249,212

Total property, plant and equipment

18,228,945

19,134,581

Intangible assets

50,500

73,198

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

929,539

1,181,430

Retirement benefit asset

1,134,220

1,418,038

Other

800,170

788,027

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(30,193)

(29,970)

Total investments and other assets

2,833,737

3,357,525

Total non-current assets

21,113,182

22,565,305

Total assets

46,557,863

47,162,252

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

5,875,497

4,960,186

Short-term borrowings

5,572,068

4,667,728

Current portion of long-term borrowings

85,975

92,543

Income taxes payable

229,325

171,730

Provision for bonuses

587,366

389,836

Other provisions

-

22,050

Other

1,996,138

2,736,467

Total current liabilities

14,346,372

13,040,541

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

560,436

553,840

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

7,800

-

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

87,730

88,120

Other

446,570

485,451

Total non-current liabilities

1,102,537

1,127,411

Total liabilities

15,448,909

14,167,953

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,000,000

2,000,000

Capital surplus

1,149,697

1,149,697

Retained earnings

26,331,123

27,312,581

Treasury shares

(115)

(118)

Total shareholders' equity

29,480,706

30,462,160

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

285,464

467,298

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(6,506)

1,956

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,169,530

1,828,928

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(150,226)

(126,315)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,298,262

2,171,867

Non-controlling interests

329,985

360,271

Total net assets

31,108,954

32,994,298

Total liabilities and net assets

46,557,863

47,162,252

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Net sales

24,162,954

23,932,698

Cost of sales

18,241,878

18,340,466

Gross profit

5,921,075

5,592,232

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,331,022

4,150,929

Operating profit

1,590,052

1,441,302

Non-operating income

Interest income

5,947

52,359

Dividend income

19,584

16,366

Purchase discounts

11,847

8,899

Foreign exchange gains

648,921

384,043

Subsidy income

76,033

41,304

Other

53,557

87,962

Total non-operating income

815,892

590,936

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

12,469

18,163

Other

4,134

3,024

Total non-operating expenses

16,604

21,187

Ordinary profit

2,389,340

2,011,050

Extraordinary income

Subsidy income

29,472

44,048

Gain on sale of non-current assets

41

1,134

Total extraordinary income

29,513

45,182

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

215

532

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

51,969

1,602

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

29,472

44,048

TOB related expenses

-

115,164

Other

-

8,493

Total extraordinary losses

81,656

169,840

Profit before income taxes

2,337,197

1,886,393

Income taxes - current

559,251

418,874

Income taxes - deferred

4,197

(4,345)

Total income taxes

563,449

414,528

Profit

1,773,748

1,471,865

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

12,789

5,270

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,760,959

1,466,594

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Profit

1,773,748

1,471,865

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(31,153)

181,833

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

297

8,462

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,057,212

684,484

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

31,028

23,911

Total other comprehensive income

1,057,385

898,692

Comprehensive income

2,831,133

2,370,557

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,787,259

2,340,199

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

43,873

30,357

interests

6

