Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name: SEIKO PMC CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4963 URL https://www.seikopmc.co.jp/ Representative: Representative Director, President and CEO Seido Kan Inquiries: Exective Officer, Head of Administration Hiroharu Kawano TEL 03-6202-7331 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 13, 2023

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)