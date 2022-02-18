Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Sekerbank T.A.S.
  News
  Summary
    SKBNK   TRASKBNK91N8

SEKERBANK T.A.S.

(SKBNK)
Summary 
Summary

Sekerbank T : 18-02-2022 - Şekerbank continued to support production and producers…

02/18/2022 | 11:42am EST
Şekerbank T.A.Ş. has announced its consolidated financial statements as of December, 31 2021. The Bank had achieved a positive pace in the previous year's balance sheet and the momentum continued in 2021 with Şekerbank's year-end consolidated net profit reaching to 430.7 million TL.

As of the end of 2021, Şekerbank's asset size had increased by 37 percent compared to last year's figures and exceeded 54 billion TL, while the total loan size increased by 20 percent annually, reaching 30 billion TL.

Having continued its focus on production-oriented loans in line with its pioneering role in sustainable banking into the year 2021 and beyond, and especially increasing support extended to SME and farming customers throughout the pandemic period, 51 percent of Şekerbank's loan portfolio consisted of loans extended to SMEs and farmers.

With the "Digital Transformation Program", in which the bank renewed its entire technological infrastructure and processes from end-to-end, Şekerbank reached a much bigger audience in 2021, reaching out primarily to tradesmen, farmers and SMEs. Thanks to the new streamlined digital banking applications, the Bank made the lives of both its customers and employees much easier, and made its financial services both more easily accessible and faster.

Thanks to its strong and widespread deposit structure, Şekerbank continued to be the primary address for savings and trust. As of December 2021, the Bank increased its widespread deposit portfolio, consisting 79% of TL individual savings with less than 1 million TL, to 37 billion TL, with a 24 percent increase.

Sekerbank TAS published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 1 625 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2020 193 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2020 379 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 916 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 272
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart SEKERBANK T.A.S.
Duration : Period :
Sekerbank T.A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hasan Basri Göktan General Manager
Mehmet Ak Head-Information Technology
Serhan Salik Head-Internal Control & Compliance Officer
Mehmet Ayhan Altintas Independent Director
Mehmet Serhan Ayhan Independent Board Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKERBANK T.A.S.1.98%141
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%165 249
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.74%82 126
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 927
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.58%56 895
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.27%52 899