Sekerbank T : 18-02-2022 - Şekerbank continued to support production and producers…

Şekerbank T.A.Ş. has announced its consolidated financial statements as of December, 31 2021. The Bank had achieved a positive pace in the previous year's balance sheet and the momentum continued in 2021 with Şekerbank's year-end consolidated net profit reaching to 430.7 million TL.

As of the end of 2021, Şekerbank's asset size had increased by 37 percent compared to last year's figures and exceeded 54 billion TL, while the total loan size increased by 20 percent annually, reaching 30 billion TL.

Having continued its focus on production-oriented loans in line with its pioneering role in sustainable banking into the year 2021 and beyond, and especially increasing support extended to SME and farming customers throughout the pandemic period, 51 percent of Şekerbank's loan portfolio consisted of loans extended to SMEs and farmers.

With the "Digital Transformation Program", in which the bank renewed its entire technological infrastructure and processes from end-to-end, Şekerbank reached a much bigger audience in 2021, reaching out primarily to tradesmen, farmers and SMEs. Thanks to the new streamlined digital banking applications, the Bank made the lives of both its customers and employees much easier, and made its financial services both more easily accessible and faster.

Thanks to its strong and widespread deposit structure, Şekerbank continued to be the primary address for savings and trust. As of December 2021, the Bank increased its widespread deposit portfolio, consisting 79% of TL individual savings with less than 1 million TL, to 37 billion TL, with a 24 percent increase.