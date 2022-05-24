Sekerbank T : 24-05-2022 - Fitch Ratings upgraded Şekerbank's rating

International Credit Rating Agency Fitch Ratings upgraded Şekerbank's Long Term National Rating to "BBB-(tur)" from "BB+(tur)" reflecting an improvement in its financial performance.

International Credit Rating Agency Fitch Ratings has announced to upgrade Şekerbank's Long Term National Rating to "BBB-(tur)" from "BB+(tur)". In the press release, it has been stated that this is a reflection of the improvement in Şekerbank's creditworthiness, profitability metrics and asset quality with the support of the transformation programme.

Fitch Ratings has also affirmed Sekerbank's all other rating notes and their outlooks.