    SKBNK   TRASKBNK91N8

SEKERBANK T.A.S.

(SKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  05-22
1.270 TRY   +5.83%
06:35aFitch Affirms Sekerbank at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
AQ
04/27Sekerbank T.A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/18SEKERBANK T : 18-02-2022 - Şekerbank continued to support production and producers…
PU
Sekerbank T : 24-05-2022 - Fitch Ratings upgraded Şekerbank's rating

05/24/2022 | 10:39am EDT
International Credit Rating Agency Fitch Ratings upgraded Şekerbank's Long Term National Rating to "BBB-(tur)" from "BB+(tur)" reflecting an improvement in its financial performance.

International Credit Rating Agency Fitch Ratings has announced to upgrade Şekerbank's Long Term National Rating to "BBB-(tur)" from "BB+(tur)". In the press release, it has been stated that this is a reflection of the improvement in Şekerbank's creditworthiness, profitability metrics and asset quality with the support of the transformation programme.

Fitch Ratings has also affirmed Sekerbank's all other rating notes and their outlooks.

Disclaimer

Sekerbank TAS published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 14:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 284 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 415 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2021 164 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 362 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 462
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Hasan Basri Göktan General Manager
Mehmet Ak Head-Information Technology
Serhan Salik Head-Internal Control & Compliance Officer
Mehmet Ayhan Altintas Independent Director
Mehmet Serhan Ayhan Independent Board Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKERBANK T.A.S.25.74%150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093