Sekerbank : 27-10-2020 - All markets will be open half-day on October 28...

All markets will be open half-day on October 28. Therefore; Repo, Treasury Bill/ Government Bond/Eurobond, EFT, Swift, B Type Liquid Fund, Share Certificate, Time Deposit Account Open/Close and Time Deposit Account partial withdrawal transactions time ranges will be changed due to half-day on October 28, are shown below.

Repo transactions can be done between 09:30-11:00 AM.

TB/GB/EB transactions can be done between 10:00-11:00 AM.

EFT transactions can be done between 09:00-11:30 AM.

Swift transactions can be done between 09:00-11.00 AM.

Share Certificate transactions can be done between 09:40-12:40 AM.

B Type Liquid Fund transactions can be done all day except 11:00-14:00 PM.

TEFAS Fund transactions can be done between 09:00-12:30 AM.

Time Deposit Account Open/Close can be done between 09:00-12:30 AM.

Time Deposit Account partial withdrawal can be done between 09:00-12:29 AM.

