SEKERBANK TAS

(SKBNK)
Sekerbank : 27-10-2020 - All markets will be open half-day on October 28...

10/31/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Dear Customer,

All markets will be open half-day on October 28. Therefore; Repo, Treasury Bill/ Government Bond/Eurobond, EFT, Swift, B Type Liquid Fund, Share Certificate, Time Deposit Account Open/Close and Time Deposit Account partial withdrawal transactions time ranges will be changed due to half-day on October 28, are shown below.

Repo transactions can be done between 09:30-11:00 AM.

TB/GB/EB transactions can be done between 10:00-11:00 AM.

EFT transactions can be done between 09:00-11:30 AM.

Swift transactions can be done between 09:00-11.00 AM.

Share Certificate transactions can be done between 09:40-12:40 AM.

B Type Liquid Fund transactions can be done all day except 11:00-14:00 PM.

TEFAS Fund transactions can be done between 09:00-12:30 AM.

Time Deposit Account Open/Close can be done between 09:00-12:30 AM.

Time Deposit Account partial withdrawal can be done between 09:00-12:29 AM.


Best Regards

Disclaimer

Sekerbank TAS published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2020 07:34:06 UTC

