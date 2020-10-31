Sekerbank : 27-10-2020 - All markets will be open half-day on October 28...

Dear Customer,
All markets will be open half-day on October 28. Therefore; Repo, Treasury Bill/ Government Bond/Eurobond, EFT, Swift, B Type Liquid Fund, Share Certificate, Time Deposit Account Open/Close and Time Deposit Account partial withdrawal transactions time ranges will be changed due to half-day on October 28, are shown below.
Repo transactions can be done between 09:30-11:00 AM.
TB/GB/EB transactions can be done between 10:00-11:00 AM.
EFT transactions can be done between 09:00-11:30 AM.
Swift transactions can be done between 09:00-11.00 AM.
Share Certificate transactions can be done between 09:40-12:40 AM.
B Type Liquid Fund transactions can be done all day except 11:00-14:00 PM.
TEFAS Fund transactions can be done between 09:00-12:30 AM.
Time Deposit Account Open/Close can be done between 09:00-12:30 AM.
Time Deposit Account partial withdrawal can be done between 09:00-12:29 AM.
