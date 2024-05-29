Sekisui Chemical : Announcement concerning the Results of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares through ToSTNeT-3
May 28, 2024 at 09:50 pm EDT
May 29, 2024
Press Release
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Announcement concerning the Results of the Acquisition
of Treasury Shares through ToSTNeT-3
With respect to the acquisition of treasury shares announced yesterday (May 28, 2024), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. ("Company" hereinafter) is announcing that it has executed the repurchases as follows.
Reason for the acquisition of the own shares
The Company acquired its own shares with the aim of ensuring a flexible capital strategy in response to changes in the business environment.
Details of the acquisition
Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Total number of shares acquired: 3,999,800 shares
Total cost of the acquisition: 8,917,554,100 yen
Date of the acquisition: May 29, 2024
Acquisition method: Repurchase through ToSTNeT-3 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on April 26, 2024
Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 4,000,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock): 0.95%)
Total acquisition cost: Up to 9.2 billion yen (maximum)
Acquisition period: From April 30, 2024 to March 31, 2025
Status of the acquisition as of May 29, 2024
Total number of shares acquired: 3,999,800 shares
Total amount of acquisition cost: 8,917,554,100 yen
Press Contact
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Corporate Communication Department
Fax: (+81) 3-6748-6547
