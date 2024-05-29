May 29, 2024

Press Release

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Announcement concerning the Results of the Acquisition

of Treasury Shares through ToSTNeT-3

With respect to the acquisition of treasury shares announced yesterday (May 28, 2024), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. ("Company" hereinafter) is announcing that it has executed the repurchases as follows.

  1. Reason for the acquisition of the own shares
    The Company acquired its own shares with the aim of ensuring a flexible capital strategy in response to changes in the business environment.
  2. Details of the acquisition
    1. Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of SEKISUI CHEMICAL
    2. Total number of shares acquired: 3,999,800 shares
    3. Total cost of the acquisition: 8,917,554,100 yen
    4. Date of the acquisition: May 29, 2024
    5. Acquisition method: Repurchase through ToSTNeT-3 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

  1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on April 26, 2024
    • Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the SEKISUI CHEMICAL
    • Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 4,000,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock): 0.95%)
    • Total acquisition cost: Up to 9.2 billion yen (maximum)
    • Acquisition period: From April 30, 2024 to March 31, 2025
  3. Status of the acquisition as of May 29, 2024
    • Total number of shares acquired: 3,999,800 shares
    • Total amount of acquisition cost: 8,917,554,100 yen

Press Contact

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Corporate Communication Department

Fax: (+81) 3-6748-6547

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 01:49:06 UTC.