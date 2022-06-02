Sekisui Chemical : Announcement concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
June 2, 2022
Press Release
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Announcement concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. is announcing the status of acquisition of treasury shares conducted in May, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Article156 of the Corporate Law after applying the provisions of Article 165, Item 3 of the Law, concerning which acquisition notification was given on April 27, 2022, as follows:
Details of the acquisition
Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Total number of shares acquired: 6,788,700 shares
Total cost of the acquisition: 11,789,874,500 yen
Date of the acquisition: From May 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022
Acquisition method: Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2022
Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 8,000,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock): 1.80%)
Total acquisition cost: Up to 16 billion yen (maximum)
Acquisition period: From April 28, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Status of the acquisition as of May 31, 2022
Total number of shares acquired: 6,788,700 shares
Total amount of acquisition cost: 11,789,874,500 yen
