  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4204   JP3419400001

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4204)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
1885.00 JPY    0.00%
02:32aSEKISUI CHEMICAL : Announcement concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
05/23Hokutsu Co., Ltd. completed acquisition of Multifunctional Automatic Water Dispenser Business of Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd..
CI
05/19Sekisui Chemical Repurchases Shares for $67 Million
MT
Sekisui Chemical : Announcement concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
June 2, 2022

Press Release

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Announcement concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. is announcing the status of acquisition of treasury shares conducted in May, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Article156 of the Corporate Law after applying the provisions of Article 165, Item 3 of the Law, concerning which acquisition notification was given on April 27, 2022, as follows:

Details of the acquisition

  1. Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of SEKISUI CHEMICAL
  2. Total number of shares acquired: 6,788,700 shares
  3. Total cost of the acquisition: 11,789,874,500 yen
  4. Date of the acquisition: From May 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022
  5. Acquisition method: Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

  1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2022
    • Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of SEKISUI CHEMICAL
    • Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 8,000,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock): 1.80%)
    • Total acquisition cost: Up to 16 billion yen (maximum)
    • Acquisition period: From April 28, 2022 to March 31, 2023
  3. Status of the acquisition as of May 31, 2022
    • Total number of shares acquired: 6,788,700 shares
    • Total amount of acquisition cost: 11,789,874,500 yen

Press Contact

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Public Relations Department

Fax: (+81) 3-6748-6547

Disclaimer

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
