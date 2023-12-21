SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (President: Keita Kato; hereinafter "SEKISUI CHEMICAL") announces that it exhibited samples of film-type perovskite solar cells and explained an outline of development at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Concept Event "Taking Action Together with ASEAN" hosted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) on December 4, 2023.

The event emphasized the importance of transitioning through "diverse pathways" toward the "common goal" of net zero. It also communicated Japan's efforts in AZEC, Cleaner Energy Future Initiative for ASEAN (CEFIA), and other initiatives, including specific energy conservation and renewable energy projects to support energy transition in the Asia region. In addition to opening remarks from Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources of Republic of Indonesia Arifin Tasrif and President of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Tetsuya Watanabe, senior government officials from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia introduced their efforts for decarburization in their countries.

In introducing the efforts of Japanese companies, SEKISUI CHEMICAL explained the superiority of its film-type perovskite solar cells and the current status of technological development, and also exhibited its currently largest size product (90 x 195 cm). It was a great opportunity to promote the company's efforts toward commercialization to the participating countries.

It was also a meaningful opportunity to exchange information with government officials and companies from various countries, including after the event.



Presentation by Futoshi Kamiwaki, Representative Director and Head of Business Strategy Department



Black sheet on the right side : Film-type perovskite solar cell

Film-type perovskite solar cells are a next-generation type of solar cell that has lightweight and flexible, enabling installation at various sites, such as building walls, roofs with limited load bearing, or curved surfaces. They are expected to accelerate the spread and expansion of renewable energy, greatly contributing to achieving carbon neutrality, and becoming a solution to the energy crisis from the perspective of energy self-sufficiency.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL achieved outdoor durability of 10 years equivalent ahead of the rest of the industry through its original "sealing, film formation, materials and process technology," by creating a 30 cm-wide roll-to-roll manufacturing process. This manufacturing process has been successfully used to produce film-type perovskite solar cells with a power generation efficiency of 15.0%.

With a view to practical application, SEKISUI CHEMICAL is leveraging the Green Innovation Fund of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to accelerate development, aiming to establish a manufacturing process for 1 m-wide rolls and further improve durability and power generation efficiency. In addition, it is undertaking development in collaboration with various parties such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, West Japan Railway Company, NTT DATA Corporation, and JERA Co., Inc., for early implementation into society.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL set its vision statement as "Innovation for the Earth" in Vision 2030, its long-term vision. We announced to support the basis of LIFE and continue to create "peace of mind for the future" to realize a sustainable society.

Going forward, the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group aims to realize both a sustainable society and sustainable growth of the Group itself, contribute to further solving social issues, and promote initiatives to remain as a company that continues to be trusted by all of our stakeholders.