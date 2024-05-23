First Item of Business Appropriation of Surplus

The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 14 yen per share.

Second Item of Business Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

As proposed, it has been approved that the Company would make a change to the business purposes to make a full-scale entry into the business of serving elderly people. And the Company would make necessary changes to the matters pertaining to the chairperson of the general meeting of shareholders, and the matters pertaining to a change to the scope of the executive with whom liability limitation agreements can be concluded.

Third Item of Business Appointment of Nine (9) Directors



As proposed, nine (9) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.



Naofumi Negishi

TeijiKoge

HajimeKubo

SatoshiUenoyama

Shunichi Sekiguchi

Keita Kato

Yoshiyuki Hirai

Toru Nagashima *

Kunio Ishizuka *



*Messrs. Nagashima and Ishizuka are outside Directors.

Fourth Item of Business Appointment of Two (2) Corporate Auditors



As proposed, two (2) Corporate Auditors have been elected. The names of the Corporate Auditors are as follows.



Yasuhiro Nishi *

Kazuyuki Suzuki *



*Messrs. Nishi and Suzuki are outside Corporate Auditors.