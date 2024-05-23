- 2024
|Date
|June 20, 2024 (Thursday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|-
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|-
- Notice of Convocation of the 102nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:901KB]
|Date
|June 22, 2023 (Thursday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:54 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|116
- Notice of Convocation of the 101st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:967KB]
- Voting Results of the 101st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:244KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 101st Business Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023).
The above contents were reported.
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 30 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Election of Twelve (12) Directors
As proposed, twelve (12) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Teiji Koge
Keita Kato
Futoshi Kamiwaki
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Toshiyuki Kamiyoshi
Ikusuke Shimizu
Kazuya Murakami
Hiroshi Oeda *
Haruko Nozaki *
Miharu Koezuka *
Machiko Miyai *
Yoshihiko Hatanaka *
* Mr. Hiroshi Oeda, Ms. Haruko Nozaki, Ms. Miharu Koezuka, Ms. Machiko Miyai and Mr. Yoshihiko Hatanaka are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
As proposed, three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members have been elected. The names of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members are as follows.
Tomoyasu Izugami
Wakyu Shinmen
Kenji Tanaka
|Date
|June 22, 2022 (Wednesday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:40 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|72
- Presentation Slides[PDF:2,869KB]
- Notice of Convocation of the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:1,296KB]
- Voting Results of the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:79KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 100th Business Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).
The above contents were reported.
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 25 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
The amending provisions set forth in the proviso of Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act for Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. To prepare for the introduction of the system for providing reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. in electronic format, the Company made amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company and the amendments were approved and adopted as originally proposed.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of Twelve (12) Directors
As proposed, twelve (12) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Teiji Koge
Keita Kato
Futoshi Kamiwaki
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Toshiyuki Kamiyoshi
Ikusuke Shimizu
Kazuya Murakami
Yutaka Kase *
Hiroshi Oeda *
Haruko Nozaki *
Miharu Koezuka *
Machiko Miyai *
*Mr. Yutaka Kase, Mr. Hiroshi Oeda, Ms. Haruko Nozaki, Ms. Miharu Koezuka and Ms. Machiko Miyai are outside Directors.
|Fourth Item of Business
|
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
As proposed, one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected. The name of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows.
Yoshikazu Minomo
|Fifth Item of Business
|
Election of Accounting Auditor
The proposed election of the Accounting Auditor has been approved and KPMG AZSA LLC was elected as Accounting Auditor.
|Date
|June 23, 2021 (Wednesday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:40 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|51
- Notice of Convocation of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:516KB]
- Voting Results of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:75KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th Business Term (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 24 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Election of Ten (10) Directors
As proposed, ten (10) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Teiji Koge
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Toshiyuki Kamiyoshi
Futoshi Kamiwaki
Ikusuke Shimizu
Kazuya Murakami
Yutaka Kase *
Hiroshi Oeda *
Yoko Ishikura *
*Mr.Yutaka Kase, Mr. Hiroshi Oeda and Ms. Yoko Ishikura are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
As proposed, one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected. The name of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows.
Hiroyuki Taketomo
|Date
|June 23, 2020 (Tuesday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:20 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|52
- Notice of Convocation of the 98th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:659KB]
- Voting Results of the 98th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:292KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 98th Business Term (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 23 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Election of Ten (10) Directors
As proposed, ten (10) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Teiji Koge
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Toshiyuki Kamiyoshi
Futoshi Kamiwaki
Hiroyuki Taketomo
Ikusuke Shimizu
Yutaka Kase *
Hiroshi Oeda *
Yoko Ishikura *
*Mr.Yutaka Kase, Mr. Hiroshi Oeda and Ms. Yoko Ishikura are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
As proposed, one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected. The name of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows.
Toshitaka Fukunaga
|Date
|June 20, 2019 (Thursday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:58 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|382
- Notice of Convocation of the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:715KB]
- Add Document[PDF:719KB]
- Voting Results of the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:31KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 97th Business Term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 23 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|As proposed, since the Company has decided to launch a service in which the Company will purchase excess electricity generated through photovoltaic (PV) cells from customers living in SEKISUI HEIM houses, supply the electricity to customers living in SEKISUI HEIM houses that are not equipped with power-generating facilities, and also make the electricity available for utilization at domestic plants and offices in the Sekisui Chemical Group, the partially amendments of the Company's Articles of Incorporation to add a business purpose have been approved.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of Nine (9) Directors
As proposed, Nine (9) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Teiji Koge
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Hiroyuki Taketomo
Toshiyuki Kamiyoshi
Ikusuke Shimizu
Yutaka Kase *
Hiroshi Oeda *
Yoko Ishikura *
*Mr.Yutaka Kase, Mr. Hiroshi Oeda and Ms. Yoko Ishikura are outside Directors.
|Fourth Item of Business
|
Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
As proposed, one (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected. The name of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows.
Kazuyuki Suzuki *
Ryoko Shimizu *
*Mr. Kazuyuki Suzuki and Ms. Ryoko Shimizu are outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
|Date
|June 27, 2018 (Wednesday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|11:06 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|372
- Notice of Convocation of the 96th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:532KB]
- Voting Results of the 96th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:70KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 96th Business Term (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 21 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Election of Ten (10) Directors
As proposed, ten (10) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Teiji Koge
Hajime Kubo
Satoshi Uenoyama
Shunichi Sekiguchi
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Hiroyuki Taketomo
Kunio Ishizuka *
Yutaka Kase *
Hiroshi Oeda *
*Messrs. Kunio Ishizuka, Yutaka Kase and Hiroshi Oeda are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
As proposed, one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected. The name of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows.
Tetsuo Ozawa*
*Mr. Tetsuo Ozawa is an outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
|Date
|June 28, 2017 (Wednesday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|11:10 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|359
- Notice of Convocation of the 95th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:214KB]
- Voting Results of the 95th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:24KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 95th Business Term (from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 19 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Election of Ten (10) Directors
As proposed, ten (10) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Naofumi Negishi
Teiji Koge
Hajime Kubo
Satoshi Uenoyama
Shunichi Sekiguchi
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Hiroyuki Taketomo
Kunio Ishizuka *
Yutaka Kase *
*Messrs. Kunio Ishizuka and Yutaka Kase are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of One (1) Corporate Auditors
As proposed, one (1) Corporate Auditor has been elected. The names of the Corporate Auditor is as follows.
Moritoshi Naganuma
|Date
|June 28, 2016 (Tuesday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:42 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|298
- Notice of Convocation of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:262KB]
- Voting Results of the 94th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:76KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 94th Business Term (from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 16 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Election of Ten (10) Directors
As proposed, ten (10) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Naofumi Negishi
Teiji Koge
Hajime Kubo
Satoshi Uenoyama
Shunichi Sekiguchi
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Hiroyuki Taketomo
Kunio Ishizuka *
Yutaka Kase *
*Messrs. Ishizuka and Kase are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors
As proposed, two (2) Corporate Auditors have been elected. The names of the Corporate Auditors are as follows.
Takashi Goto
Yuichi Hamabe
|Fourth Item of Business
|
Decisions on Amounts and Details of Share-Based Compensation for Directors
As proposed, it has been approved
|Date
|June 25, 2015 (Thursday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:50 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|273
- Notice of Convocation of the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:862KB]
- Voting Results of the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:80KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 93rd Business Term (from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2015).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 14 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
As proposed, it has been approved that the Company would make a change to the business purposes to make a full-scale entry into the business of serving elderly people. And the Company would make necessary changes to the matters pertaining to the chairperson of the general meeting of shareholders, and the matters pertaining to a change to the scope of the executive with whom liability limitation agreements can be concluded.
|Third Item of Business
|
Appointment of Nine (9) Directors
As proposed, nine (9) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Naofumi Negishi
TeijiKoge
HajimeKubo
SatoshiUenoyama
Shunichi Sekiguchi
Keita Kato
Yoshiyuki Hirai
Toru Nagashima *
Kunio Ishizuka *
*Messrs. Nagashima and Ishizuka are outside Directors.
|Fourth Item of Business
|
Appointment of Two (2) Corporate Auditors
As proposed, two (2) Corporate Auditors have been elected. The names of the Corporate Auditors are as follows.
Yasuhiro Nishi *
Kazuyuki Suzuki *
*Messrs. Nishi and Suzuki are outside Corporate Auditors.
|Fifth Item of Business
|
Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights under Stock Option Plan
As proposed, it has been approved that the Company would issue stock acquisition rights to representative directors, a certain portion directors and key employees of subsidiaries and representative director of the four (4) affiliated companies (of which the Company holds more than 35% and less than 50% voting rights) of Sekisui Chemical Group, for the purpose of granting stock options, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act, and that the Company would delegate the determination of the terms and conditions thereof to the Board of Directors of the Company.
|Date
|June 26, 2014 (Thursday)
|Place
|ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka Hotel
|Open
|10:00 a.m.
|Close
|10:48 a.m.
|
The number of
shareholders in attendance
|275
- Notice of Convocation of the 92nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:647KB]
- Voting Results of the 92nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders[PDF:49KB]
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, the Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents and the report on the Results of the Audits of Consolidated Accounting Documents by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 92nd Business Term (from April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2014).
|First Item of Business
|
Appropriation of Surplus
The proposed appropriation of surplus has been approved and it was resolved the year-end dividend be 12 yen per share.
|Second Item of Business
|
Appointment of Eight (9) Directors
As proposed, nine (9) Directors have been elected. The names of the Directors are as follows.
Naofumi Negishi
Teiji Koge
Kozo Takami
Hajime Kubo
Satoshi Uenoyama
Shunichi Sekiguchi
Keita Kato
Toru Nagashima *
Kunio Ishizuka *
*Messrs. Nagashima and Ishizuka are outside Directors.
|Third Item of Business
|
Appointment of Two (2) Corporate Auditors
As proposed, two (2) Corporate Auditors have been elected. The names of the Corporate Auditors are as follows.
Takayoshi Matsunaga
Tetsuo Ozawa *
*Mr. Ozawa is an outside Director.
|Fourth Item of Business
|
Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights under Stock Option Plan
As proposed, it has been approved that the Company would issue stock acquisition rights to representative directors, a certain portion directors and key employees of subsidiaries and representative director of the four (4) affiliated companies (of which the Company holds more than 35% and less than 50% voting rights) of Sekisui Chemical Group, for the purpose of granting stock options, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act, and that the Company would delegate the determination of the terms and conditions thereof to the Board of Directors of the Company.
|Fifth Item of Business
|
Renewal of Policy Against Large Purchase of Shares of the Company (Takeover Defense Measure)
As proposed, it has been approved.
