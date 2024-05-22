Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. is a company that operates in four business segments .The Housing segment is engaged in the manufacture, construction, sale and renovation of unit housing, the sale of land for subdivision, the provision of reform services, as well as the construction and sale of interior items, exterior items and real estate. The Environment and Life Line segment offers vinyl chloride pipe and fittings, polyethylene pipe and fittings, system pipe, aqueduct/water conduit rehabilitation materials, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and building materials, among others. The High-performance Plastics segment offers intermediate films for laminated glass, foamed polyolefin, tapes, particulate for liquid crystal and sensitive materials and test drug, among others. The Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of film type lithium ion battery, as well as the provision of other products and services.

Sector Homebuilding