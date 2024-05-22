Sekisui Chemical : We have uploaded SEKISUI Movie "SEKISUI TODAY 2024" on the website
May 22, 2024 at 02:10 am EDT
SEKISUI TODAY
SEKISUI TODAY 2024 Full ver.15:00
Innovation for the Earth
In this video, we introduce our group stance of aiming to realize a sustainable society and achieve sustainable corporate growth by expanding our contribution to solving various social issues toward achieving our long-term vision. (Produced in May 2024)
Short Movie
Group introduction video03:08
History of SEKISUI03:50
TVCM
"A new frontier, a new lifestyle." -Next generation version00:30
"A new frontier, a new lifestyle." -Declaration version00:30
JASRAC registration number 9016018001Y45040
Click here for videos related to SEKISUI HEIM [Official] SekisuiheimChannel-Youtube
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. is a company that operates in four business segments .The Housing segment is engaged in the manufacture, construction, sale and renovation of unit housing, the sale of land for subdivision, the provision of reform services, as well as the construction and sale of interior items, exterior items and real estate. The Environment and Life Line segment offers vinyl chloride pipe and fittings, polyethylene pipe and fittings, system pipe, aqueduct/water conduit rehabilitation materials, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and building materials, among others. The High-performance Plastics segment offers intermediate films for laminated glass, foamed polyolefin, tapes, particulate for liquid crystal and sensitive materials and test drug, among others. The Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of film type lithium ion battery, as well as the provision of other products and services.