The Sekisui House Global Vision

M a k e h o m e t h e h a p p i e s t p l a c e i n t h e w o r l d

Propose happiness through the integration of

Become a leading company

Make Sekisui House technologies

technologies, lifestyle design and services

in ESG management

the global de facto standard

Introducing the "life knit design" concept that

Helping solve environmental issues through

Entering the southeastern United States

interweaves lifestyles

residences

Expanding the sale of our SHAWOOD products,

Creating value through data-driven DX

Making employee autonomy a growth driver

which leverages safety, comfort, and design

Offering PLATFORM HOUSE, health services, and

Innovation and communication

Engraining such lifestyle design as our lifestyle proposal

lifestyle services

capabilities, customer engagement, and brands

Stable Growth in Japan and Proactive Growth Overseas

Utilizing Management Resources and Enhancing Value

Human capitalDX and data Products and services Growth investments

Our core competencies

Technical capabilities

Construction capabilities

Customer base

Progress in Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan

Progress in Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan (1)

Net sales and operating profit in fiscal 2023, the first year of the Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan, exceeded plans and reached record

highs. We plan to also achieve record high net sales and operating profit in fiscal 2024.

500.0

4,000.0

Net Sales

Operating profit

3,342.0

3,676.0

450.0

(Billions of yen)

3,500.0

400.0

3,080.0 3,107.2

Plan: Planned values at the time of formulating Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan (announced in March 2023)

2,928.8

3,000.0

350.0

2,500.0

2,415.1

2,446.9 2,589.5

318.0

300.0

2,026.9 2,159.3 2,160.3

2,000.0

1,805.1 1,912.7

1,858.8

261.4

265.0

270.9

280.0

250.0

1,488.3 1,530.5

1,613.8

230.1

200.0

205.2

1,500.0

184.1

195.5

189.2

186.5

150.0

1,000.0

131.9

146.5

149.6

100.0

500.0

70.8

86.1

50.0

56.3

0.0

0.0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2023

2024

2025

(Plan)

(Initial Plan)

(Plan)

1st Plan

2nd Plan

Establishment

Acceleration of Profit

of lean

growth through

earnings base

business expansion

3rd Plan

4th Plan

5th Plan

6th Plan

Strengthening the synergies in the

Building the foundation for the

Further strengthening core

Stable Growth in Japan and

Group and taking on new challenges

residential‐related business

businesses and

Proactive Growth Overseas

in the residential‐related business

toward BEYOND 2020

embarking on new businesses

Progress in Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan (2)

  • Announced in March 2023 - Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

Total in three years

Net Sales

(Billions of yen)

3,080.0

3,270.0

3,676.0

10,026.0

Operating profit

(Billions of yen)

265.0

275.0

318.0

858.0

Ordinary profit

(Billions of yen)

259.0

269.0

311.0

839.0

Profit attributable to

(Billions of yen)

193.0

196.0

214.0

603.0

owners of parent

EPS

(yen)

295.05

303.35

331.20

-

ROE

11.6%

Stably creating 11% or more

  • Announced in March 2024

FY2023 Results

FY2024 Initial Plan

Net Sales

(Billions of yen)

3,107.2

3,342.0

Operating profit

(Billions of yen)

270.9

280.0

Ordinary profit

(Billions of yen)

268.2

262.0

Profit attributable to

(Billions of yen)

202.3

203.0

owners of parent

EPS

(yen)

309.29

313.30

ROE

11.9%

11.3%

  • Regarding the Initial plan for fiscal 2024, because the acquisition of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ("MDC") is not yet complete, we have not reflected the impact of the acquisition in the initial plan.
  • Once the acquisition of MDC is complete, we will carefully analyze the impact on consolidated results and announce revisions to the initial plan for fiscal 2024.

FY2023 Results by Segment (YoY, Compared to plan)

FY2022 Results

FY2023 Results

YoY

Net sales

Operating

Operating

Orders

Order

Net sales

Operating

Operating

Orders

Order

Net sales

Operating

Operating

Orders

Order

profit

profit

backlog

profit

profit

backlog

profit

profit

backlog

margin

margin

margin

Built-to-Order Business

Detached houses

476.4

41.4

8.7%

470.2

235.3

471.0

41.0

8.7%

465.6

229.9

(5.3)

(0.4)

0.0p

(4.5)

(5.3)

Rental housing and

506.3

74.4

14.7%

520.5

490.3

524.1

78.0

14.9%

550.2

516.4

17.8

3.5

0.2p

29.6

26.1

commercial buildings

Architectural/

267.3

11.8

4.4%

257.6

375.6

274.6

12.9

4.7%

300.3

401.2

7.3

1.0

0.3p

42.6

25.6

civil engineering

Subtotal

1,250.0

127.7

10.2%

1,248.4

1,101.3

1,269.8

131.9

10.4%

1,316.2

1,147.7

19.7

4.2

0.2p

67.7

46.3

SuppliedHousing Business

Rental housing

617.2

47.5

7.7%

617.2

-

646.5

50.1

7.8%

646.5

-

29.3

2.5

0.1p

29.3

-

management

Remodeling

166.9

22.4

13.4%

170.1

36.5

174.9

23.4

13.4%

173.0

34.6

8.0

1.0

0.0p

2.8

(1.9)

Subtotal

784.2

70.0

8.9%

787.3

36.5

821.5

73.6

9.0%

819.6

34.6

37.3

3.6

0.1p

32.2

(1.9)

Real estate and

221.0

17.5

7.9%

230.2

42.4

288.4

25.8

9.0%

306.8

60.8

67.4

8.3

1.1p

76.6

18.4

Development Business

brokerage

Condominiums

97.1

13.7

14.2%

88.2

77.4

109.4

17.5

16.0%

121.0

88.9

12.3

3.7

1.8p

32.7

11.5

Urban

86.1

5.1

6.0%

71.3

-

133.0

21.4

16.1%

135.6

2.5

46.9

16.3

10.1p

64.2

2.5

redevelopment

Subtotal

404.2

36.4

9.0%

389.8

119.8

530.9

64.8

12.2%

563.5

152.3

126.6

28.3

3.2p

173.6

32.5

Overseas Business

521.1

73.8

14.2%

418.5

212.3

511.0

48.8

9.6%

520.0

236.1

(10.0)

(24.9)

(4.6)p

101.5

23.8

Other Businesses

9.4

1.8

20.0%

9.5

0.4

13.2

2.6

20.1%

13.1

0.5

3.7

0.7

0.1p

3.6

0.1

Eliminations and

(40.2)

(48.4)

-

(44.4)

(22.6)

(39.4)

(51.0)

-

(36.1)

(19.4)

0.8

(2.6)

-

8.2

3.2

back office

Total

2,928.8

261.4

8.9%

2,809.2

1,447.7

3,107.2

270.9

8.7%

3,196.4

1,552.0

178.4

9.4

(0.2)p

387.1

104.2

(Billions of yen)

Compared to plan

Operating

Operating

Net sales

profit

profit

margin

(10.9)

(2.9)

(0.4)p

(10.8)

(3.9)

(0.4)p

1.6

2.9

1.0p

(20.1)

(4.0)

(0.1)p

8.5

1.1

0.1p

(4.0)

(0.5)

0.0p

4.5

0.6

0.1p

9.4

2.8

0.8p

(0.5)

1.5

1.5p

9.0

3.4

1.6p

17.9

7.8

1.1p

28.5

(0.1)

(0.6)p

2.2

1.6

11.0p

(5.9)

(0.0)

-

27.2

5.9

0.1p

FY2024 Earnings Plan by Segment

Net sales

Operating Profit

FY2023

FY2024

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Plan

YoY

Results

Plan

YoY

Built-to-Order Business

Detached houses

471.0

473.0

1.9

41.0

42.5

1.4

Rental housing and

524.1

550.0

25.8

78.0

82.0

3.9

commercial buildings

Architectural/

274.6

313.0

38.3

12.9

15.0

2.0

civil engineering

Subtotal

1,269.8

1,336.0

66.1

131.9

139.5

7.5

SuppliedHousing Business

Rental housing

646.5

672.5

25.9

50.1

53.0

2.8

management

Remodeling

174.9

185.5

10.5

23.4

25.0

1.5

Subtotal

821.5

858.0

36.4

73.6

78.0

4.3

Real estate and

288.4

357.0

68.5

25.8

31.0

5.1

Development Business

brokerage

Condominiums

109.4

96.5

(12.9)

17.5

11.5

(6.0)

Urban

133.0

86.0

(47.0)

21.4

12.5

(8.9)

redevelopment

Subtotal

530.9

539.5

8.5

64.8

55.0

(9.8)

Overseas Business

511.0

638.0

126.9

48.8

56.5

7.6

Other Businesses

13.2

13.0

(0.2)

2.6

2.0

(0.6)

Eliminations and

(39.4)

(42.5)

(3.0)

(51.0)

(51.0)

0.0

back office

Total

3,107.2

3,342.0

234.7

270.9

280.0

9.0

Operating Profit margin

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Plan

YoY

8.7%

9.0%

0.3p

14.9%

14.9%

0.0p

4.7%

4.8%

0.1p

10.4%

10.4%

0.0p

7.8%

7.9%

0.1p

13.4%

13.5%

0.1p

9.0%

9.1%

0.1p

9.0%

8.7%

(0.3)p

16.0%

11.9%

(4.1)p

16.1%

14.5%

(1.6)p

12.2%

10.2%

(2.0)p

9.6%

8.9%

(0.7)p

20.1%

15.4%

(4.7)p

-

-

-

8.7%

8.4%

(0.3)p

Orders

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Plan

YoY

465.6

485.0

19.3

550.2

580.0

29.7

300.3

293.0

(7.3)

1,316.2

1,358.0

41.7

646.5

672.5

25.9

173.0

185.5

12.4

819.6

858.0

38.3

306.8

357.0

50.1

121.0

104.0

(17.0)

135.6

86.0

(49.6)

563.5

547.0

(16.5)

520.0

636.0

115.9

13.1

13.0

(0.1)

(36.1)

(42.0)

(5.8)

3,196.4

3,370.0

173.5

(Billions of yen)

FY2024 Plan

(announced in MMP)

Operating

Operating

Net sales

profit

profit

margin

487.0

47.0

9.7%

558.0

86.0

15.4%

291.0

13.5

4.6%

1,336.0

146.5

11.0%

657.0

51.0

7.8%

188.0

27.0

14.4%

845.0

78.0

9.2%

296.0

25.5

8.6%

95.0

11.0

11.6%

96.0

8.0

8.3%

487.0

44.5

9.1%

630.6

54.7

8.7%

12.0

1.0

8.3%

(40.6)

(49.7)

-

3,270.0

275.0

8.4%

  • MMP: Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan

Progress in Key measures by business

Built-to-Order Business | Detached houses (1)

Amid a weak detached house market, we captured steady demand by successfully enhancing our three-brand strategy and high-value- added proposals. As evidenced by January orders increasing by 10%, orders were on a recovery track from the latter half of the fiscal year, and the order backlog at the end of fiscal 2023 remained at a similar level as the previous year-end.

Key Measures of the Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan

  • Enhancing our three-brand strategy
  • Promoting CRM strategy
  • Integrating our technologies, lifestyle design and services
  • Monthly orders

FY2024 Earnings Plan (Figures in parentheses indicate year-on-year of change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Gross profit

Operating profit

margin

margin

¥473.0 bn

¥42.5 bn

23.7%

9.0%

(+0.4%)

(+3.5%)

(+0.4p)

(+0.3p)

End of each FY Order backlog

Monthly ordersYoY based on preliminary Figures)

FY2024

Orders plan

FY2022 Orders¥470.2 bn

FY2023 Orders¥465.6 bn

¥485.0 bn

¥235.3 bn

¥229.9 bn

3%

4%

6%

10%

2%

2%

1%

0%

0%

1%

-2%

-1%

As of Jan. 31, 2023

-3%

-3%

-2%

As of Jan. 31, 2024

-8%

Order backlog

-6%

-5%

Order backlog

-11%

-10%-9%

-11%

-9%

-14%

Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.

FY2022

FY2023

Built-to-Order Business | Detached houses (2)

By continually promoting high-value-added proposals and other measures, we are steadily advancing lifestyle design proposals, including expanding third-range product orders.

Unit price per building and floor area per building

(Millions of yen)

135.9

135.0

137.4

136.2

46.19

49.55

41.38

42.65

2020

2021

2022

2023

  • Ratio of detached houses ZHE

120,000

91%

92%

93%

91%

100%

(FY2023 Target: 90%)

90%

100,000

80%

76,509 homes

82,223 homes

70%

80,000

69,163 homes

60,842 homes

60%

50%

60,000

40%

40,000

30%

20%

20,000

10%

  • Percentage of orders by sales price range (based on the number of buildings)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

1st range

Less than 30.00

9%

5%

3%

million yen

30.00 million yen

69%

67%

65%

2nd range

-

50.00 million yen

3rd range

50.00 million

22%

28%

32%

yen or more

  • Adoption rate for each proposal

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

SMART-ECS

79%

81%

81%

Family Suite

62%

65%

68%

PLATFORM HOUSE-touch

32%

43%

43%

* Presales of PLATFORM HOUSE-touch were launched in some areas from September 2021 and rolled out nationwide in December.

0

0%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Cumulative Sekisui House ZEH homes

Ratio of detached house ZEH

* For figures related to ZEH detached houses, calculations are based on a 12-month period from April of each year through the following March.(Excluding the fiscal 2023 period, which spanned the 10-month period from April 2023 to January 2024.)

Slide 9

