Sekisui House Group
Company Presentation for FY2024
March 8, 2024
The Sekisui House Global Vision
M a k e h o m e t h e h a p p i e s t p l a c e i n t h e w o r l d
Propose happiness through the integration of
Become a leading company
Make Sekisui House technologies
technologies, lifestyle design and services
in ESG management
the global de facto standard
✓ Introducing the "life knit design" concept that
✓ Helping solve environmental issues through
✓ Entering the southeastern United States
interweaves lifestyles
residences
✓
Expanding the sale of our SHAWOOD products,
✓ Creating value through data-driven DX
✓ Making employee autonomy a growth driver
which leverages safety, comfort, and design
✓ Offering PLATFORM HOUSE, health services, and
✓ Innovation and communication
✓ Engraining such lifestyle design as our lifestyle proposal
lifestyle services
capabilities, customer engagement, and brands
Stable Growth in Japan and Proactive Growth Overseas
Utilizing Management Resources and Enhancing Value
Human capitalDX and data Products and services Growth investments
Our core competencies
Technical capabilities
Construction capabilities
Customer base
Slide 1
Progress in Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan
Slide 2
Progress in Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan (1)
Net sales and operating profit in fiscal 2023, the first year of the Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan, exceeded plans and reached record
highs. We plan to also achieve record high net sales and operating profit in fiscal 2024.
500.0
4,000.0
■ Net Sales
■ Operating profit
3,342.0
3,676.0
450.0
(Billions of yen)
3,500.0
400.0
3,080.0 3,107.2
＊
Plan: Planned values at the time of formulating Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan (announced in March 2023)
2,928.8
3,000.0
350.0
2,500.0
2,415.1
2,446.9 2,589.5
318.0
300.0
2,026.9 2,159.3 2,160.3
2,000.0
1,805.1 1,912.7
1,858.8
261.4
265.0
270.9
280.0
250.0
1,488.3 1,530.5
1,613.8
230.1
200.0
205.2
1,500.0
184.1
195.5
189.2
186.5
150.0
1,000.0
131.9
146.5
149.6
100.0
500.0
70.8
86.1
50.0
56.3
0.0
0.0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023
2024
2025
(Plan)
(Initial Plan)
(Plan)
1st Plan
2nd Plan
Establishment
Acceleration of Profit
of lean
growth through
earnings base
business expansion
3rd Plan
4th Plan
5th Plan
6th Plan
Strengthening the synergies in the
Building the foundation for the
Further strengthening core
Stable Growth in Japan and
Group and taking on new challenges
residential‐related business
businesses and
Proactive Growth Overseas
in the residential‐related business
toward BEYOND 2020
embarking on new businesses
Slide 3
Progress in Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan (2)
- Announced in March 2023 - Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
Total in three years
Net Sales
(Billions of yen)
3,080.0
3,270.0
3,676.0
10,026.0
Operating profit
(Billions of yen)
265.0
275.0
318.0
858.0
Ordinary profit
(Billions of yen)
259.0
269.0
311.0
839.0
Profit attributable to
(Billions of yen)
193.0
196.0
214.0
603.0
owners of parent
EPS
(yen)
295.05
303.35
331.20
-
ROE
11.6%
Stably creating 11% or more
- Announced in March 2024
FY2023 Results
FY2024 Initial Plan
Net Sales
(Billions of yen)
3,107.2
3,342.0
Operating profit
(Billions of yen)
270.9
280.0
Ordinary profit
(Billions of yen)
268.2
262.0
Profit attributable to
(Billions of yen)
202.3
203.0
owners of parent
EPS
(yen)
309.29
313.30
ROE
11.9%
11.3%
- Regarding the Initial plan for fiscal 2024, because the acquisition of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ("MDC") is not yet complete, we have not reflected the impact of the acquisition in the initial plan.
- Once the acquisition of MDC is complete, we will carefully analyze the impact on consolidated results and announce revisions to the initial plan for fiscal 2024.
Slide 4
FY2023 Results by Segment (YoY, Compared to plan)
FY2022 Results
FY2023 Results
YoY
Net sales
Operating
Operating
Orders
Order
Net sales
Operating
Operating
Orders
Order
Net sales
Operating
Operating
Orders
Order
profit
profit
backlog
profit
profit
backlog
profit
profit
backlog
margin
margin
margin
Built-to-Order Business
Detached houses
476.4
41.4
8.7%
470.2
235.3
471.0
41.0
8.7%
465.6
229.9
(5.3)
(0.4)
0.0p
(4.5)
(5.3)
Rental housing and
506.3
74.4
14.7%
520.5
490.3
524.1
78.0
14.9%
550.2
516.4
17.8
3.5
0.2p
29.6
26.1
commercial buildings
Architectural/
267.3
11.8
4.4%
257.6
375.6
274.6
12.9
4.7%
300.3
401.2
7.3
1.0
0.3p
42.6
25.6
civil engineering
Subtotal
1,250.0
127.7
10.2%
1,248.4
1,101.3
1,269.8
131.9
10.4%
1,316.2
1,147.7
19.7
4.2
0.2p
67.7
46.3
SuppliedHousing Business
Rental housing
617.2
47.5
7.7%
617.2
-
646.5
50.1
7.8%
646.5
-
29.3
2.5
0.1p
29.3
-
management
Remodeling
166.9
22.4
13.4%
170.1
36.5
174.9
23.4
13.4%
173.0
34.6
8.0
1.0
0.0p
2.8
(1.9)
Subtotal
784.2
70.0
8.9%
787.3
36.5
821.5
73.6
9.0%
819.6
34.6
37.3
3.6
0.1p
32.2
(1.9)
Real estate and
221.0
17.5
7.9%
230.2
42.4
288.4
25.8
9.0%
306.8
60.8
67.4
8.3
1.1p
76.6
18.4
Development Business
brokerage
Condominiums
97.1
13.7
14.2%
88.2
77.4
109.4
17.5
16.0%
121.0
88.9
12.3
3.7
1.8p
32.7
11.5
Urban
86.1
5.1
6.0%
71.3
-
133.0
21.4
16.1%
135.6
2.5
46.9
16.3
10.1p
64.2
2.5
redevelopment
Subtotal
404.2
36.4
9.0%
389.8
119.8
530.9
64.8
12.2%
563.5
152.3
126.6
28.3
3.2p
173.6
32.5
Overseas Business
521.1
73.8
14.2%
418.5
212.3
511.0
48.8
9.6%
520.0
236.1
(10.0)
(24.9)
(4.6)p
101.5
23.8
Other Businesses
9.4
1.8
20.0%
9.5
0.4
13.2
2.6
20.1%
13.1
0.5
3.7
0.7
0.1p
3.6
0.1
Eliminations and
(40.2)
(48.4)
-
(44.4)
(22.6)
(39.4)
(51.0)
-
(36.1)
(19.4)
0.8
(2.6)
-
8.2
3.2
back office
Total
2,928.8
261.4
8.9%
2,809.2
1,447.7
3,107.2
270.9
8.7%
3,196.4
1,552.0
178.4
9.4
(0.2)p
387.1
104.2
(Billions of yen)
Compared to plan
Operating
Operating
Net sales
profit
profit
margin
(10.9)
(2.9)
(0.4)p
(10.8)
(3.9)
(0.4)p
1.6
2.9
1.0p
(20.1)
(4.0)
(0.1)p
8.5
1.1
0.1p
(4.0)
(0.5)
0.0p
4.5
0.6
0.1p
9.4
2.8
0.8p
(0.5)
1.5
1.5p
9.0
3.4
1.6p
17.9
7.8
1.1p
28.5
(0.1)
(0.6)p
2.2
1.6
11.0p
(5.9)
(0.0)
-
27.2
5.9
0.1p
Slide 5
FY2024 Earnings Plan by Segment
Net sales
Operating Profit
FY2023
FY2024
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Plan
YoY
Results
Plan
YoY
Built-to-Order Business
Detached houses
471.0
473.0
1.9
41.0
42.5
1.4
Rental housing and
524.1
550.0
25.8
78.0
82.0
3.9
commercial buildings
Architectural/
274.6
313.0
38.3
12.9
15.0
2.0
civil engineering
Subtotal
1,269.8
1,336.0
66.1
131.9
139.5
7.5
SuppliedHousing Business
Rental housing
646.5
672.5
25.9
50.1
53.0
2.8
management
Remodeling
174.9
185.5
10.5
23.4
25.0
1.5
Subtotal
821.5
858.0
36.4
73.6
78.0
4.3
Real estate and
288.4
357.0
68.5
25.8
31.0
5.1
Development Business
brokerage
Condominiums
109.4
96.5
(12.9)
17.5
11.5
(6.0)
Urban
133.0
86.0
(47.0)
21.4
12.5
(8.9)
redevelopment
Subtotal
530.9
539.5
8.5
64.8
55.0
(9.8)
Overseas Business
511.0
638.0
126.9
48.8
56.5
7.6
Other Businesses
13.2
13.0
(0.2)
2.6
2.0
(0.6)
Eliminations and
(39.4)
(42.5)
(3.0)
(51.0)
(51.0)
0.0
back office
Total
3,107.2
3,342.0
234.7
270.9
280.0
9.0
Operating Profit margin
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Plan
YoY
8.7%
9.0%
0.3p
14.9%
14.9%
0.0p
4.7%
4.8%
0.1p
10.4%
10.4%
0.0p
7.8%
7.9%
0.1p
13.4%
13.5%
0.1p
9.0%
9.1%
0.1p
9.0%
8.7%
(0.3)p
16.0%
11.9%
(4.1)p
16.1%
14.5%
(1.6)p
12.2%
10.2%
(2.0)p
9.6%
8.9%
(0.7)p
20.1%
15.4%
(4.7)p
-
-
-
8.7%
8.4%
(0.3)p
Orders
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Plan
YoY
465.6
485.0
19.3
550.2
580.0
29.7
300.3
293.0
(7.3)
1,316.2
1,358.0
41.7
646.5
672.5
25.9
173.0
185.5
12.4
819.6
858.0
38.3
306.8
357.0
50.1
121.0
104.0
(17.0)
135.6
86.0
(49.6)
563.5
547.0
(16.5)
520.0
636.0
115.9
13.1
13.0
(0.1)
(36.1)
(42.0)
(5.8)
3,196.4
3,370.0
173.5
(Billions of yen)
FY2024 Plan
(announced in MMP)
Operating
Operating
Net sales
profit
profit
margin
487.0
47.0
9.7%
558.0
86.0
15.4%
291.0
13.5
4.6%
1,336.0
146.5
11.0%
657.0
51.0
7.8%
188.0
27.0
14.4%
845.0
78.0
9.2%
296.0
25.5
8.6%
95.0
11.0
11.6%
96.0
8.0
8.3%
487.0
44.5
9.1%
630.6
54.7
8.7%
12.0
1.0
8.3%
(40.6)
(49.7)
-
3,270.0
275.0
8.4%
- MMP: Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan
Slide 6
Progress in Key measures by business
Slide 7
Built-to-Order Business | Detached houses (1)
Amid a weak detached house market, we captured steady demand by successfully enhancing our three-brand strategy and high-value- added proposals. As evidenced by January orders increasing by 10%, orders were on a recovery track from the latter half of the fiscal year, and the order backlog at the end of fiscal 2023 remained at a similar level as the previous year-end.
Key Measures of the Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan
- Enhancing our three-brand strategy
- Promoting CRM strategy
- Integrating our technologies, lifestyle design and services
- Monthly orders
FY2024 Earnings Plan (Figures in parentheses indicate year-on-year of change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Gross profit
Operating profit
margin
margin
¥473.0 bn
¥42.5 bn
23.7%
9.0%
(+0.4%)
(+3.5%)
(+0.4p)
(+0.3p)
End of each FY Order backlog
Monthly orders（YoY based on preliminary Figures)
FY2024
Orders plan
FY2022 Orders：¥470.2 bn
FY2023 Orders：¥465.6 bn
¥485.0 bn
¥235.3 bn
¥229.9 bn
3%
4%
6%
10%
2%
2%
1%
0%
0%
1%
-2%
-1%
As of Jan. 31, 2023
-3%
-3%
-2%
As of Jan. 31, 2024
-8%
Order backlog
-6%
-5%
Order backlog
-11%
-10%-9%
-11%
-9%
-14%
～
Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.
Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.
FY2022
FY2023
Slide 8
Built-to-Order Business | Detached houses (2)
By continually promoting high-value-added proposals and other measures, we are steadily advancing lifestyle design proposals, including expanding third-range product orders.
■ Unit price per building and floor area per building
(Millions of yen)
135.9㎡
135.0㎡
137.4㎡
136.2㎡
46.19
49.55
41.38
42.65
2020
2021
2022
2023
- Ratio of detached houses ZHE
120,000
91%
92%
93%
91%
100%
(FY2023 Target: 90%)
90%
100,000
80%
76,509 homes
82,223 homes
70%
80,000
69,163 homes
60,842 homes
60%
50%
60,000
40%
40,000
30%
20%
20,000
10%
- Percentage of orders by sales price range (based on the number of buildings)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
1st range
Less than 30.00
9%
5%
3%
million yen
30.00 million yen
69%
67%
65%
2nd range
-
50.00 million yen
3rd range
50.00 million
22%
28%
32%
yen or more
- Adoption rate for each proposal
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
SMART-ECS
79%
81%
81%
Family Suite
62%
65%
68%
PLATFORM HOUSE-touch
32%
43%
43%
* Presales of PLATFORM HOUSE-touch were launched in some areas from September 2021 and rolled out nationwide in December.
0
0%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Cumulative Sekisui House ZEH homes
Ratio of detached house ZEH
* For figures related to ZEH detached houses, calculations are based on a 12-month period from April of each year through the following March.(Excluding the fiscal 2023 period, which spanned the 10-month period from April 2023 to January 2024.)
Slide 9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 03:18:07 UTC.