    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/22 01:00:00 am
2312.5 JPY   +3.35%
Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 NEW

03/10/2022 | 05:33am EST
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

March 10, 2022

Company name

: Sekisui House, Ltd. (URL https://www.sekisuihouse.co.jp)

Listed exchanges

: Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code

: 1928

Representative

: Yoshihiro Nakai, Representative Director President & Executive Officer, CEO

Inquiries

: Atsushi Yoshida, Executive Officer, Chief Manager of Investor Relations Department

Tel +81 6 6440 3111

Date of scheduled general shareholders' meeting

: April 26, 2022

Date of scheduled payment of dividends

: April 27, 2022

Date of scheduled filing of securities report

: April 27, 2022

Supplementary explanatory documents

: Yes

Earnings results briefing

: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(1)Consolidated Financial Results

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

Year ended January 31, 2022

2,589,579

5.8

230,160

23.4

230,094

24.6

153,905

24.6

Year ended January 31, 2021

2,446,904

1.3

186,519

(9.1)

184,697

(13.7)

123,542

(12.5)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Year ended Jan. 2022: ¥ 225,063 million (74.3%)

Year ended Jan. 2021: ¥129,129 million ( -13.1%)

Profit per share

Fully diluted

Return on equity

Ordinary income

Operating income

profit per share

ratio to total assets

ratio to net sales

¥

¥

%

%

%

Year ended January 31, 2022

227.37

227.25

11.0

8.5

8.9

Year ended January 31, 2021

181.18

181.02

9.5

7.0

7.6

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates:

Year ended Jan. 2022: ¥ (1,238) million

Year ended Jan. 2021: ¥619 million

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

¥ millions

¥ millions

%

¥

As of January 31, 2022

2,801,189

1,520,959

52.6

2,184.36

As of January 31, 2021

2,625,861

1,368,887

50.5

1,948.12

(Reference) Equity capital*

As of January 31,

2022: ¥1,473,940 million

As of January 31, 2021:

¥1,326,535 million

(3)Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

as of end of period

¥ millions

¥ millions

¥ millions

¥ millions

Year ended January 31, 2022

118,034

(113,706)

(111,701)

515,174

Year ended January 31, 2021

191,972

(95,504)

(77,614)

600,234

2. Cash Dividends

Dividends per share (¥)

Total dividends

Dividend

Dividends

(annual)

payout ratio

to net assets

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

(¥ millions)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Year ended January 31, 2021

-

45.00

-

39.00

84.00

57,259

46.4

4.4

Year ended January 31, 2022

-

43.00

-

47.00

90.00

60,768

39.6

4.4

Year ending January 31, 2023

-

47.00

-

47.00

94.00

39.6

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2022 (February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023)

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

per share

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥

Year ending January 31, 2023

2,787,000

7.6

236,000

2.5

234,000

1.7

158,000

2.7

236.99

1

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Applicable
      New Consolidated Companies: 1 company Holt Group Holdings, LLC
      Excluded: 1 company Sekisui HouseChangcheng (Suzhou) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
    2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Not applicable
    2. Changes in accounting policies due other than (i): Not applicable
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
    4. Restatements: Not applicable
    1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):

As of Jan. 31, 2022: 684,683,466 shares

As of Jan. 31, 2021: 684,683,466 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:

As of Jan. 31, 2022: 9,913,593 shares

As of Jan. 31, 2021: 3,753,722 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period:

Year ended Jan. 2022: 676,884,146 shares

Year ended Jan. 2021: 681,885,131 shares

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-Consolidated Results for the FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(1)Non-Consolidated Financial Results

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

Year ended January 31, 2022

1,150,364

9.0

75,379

21.7

123,196

39.3

96,279

37.5

Year ended January 31, 2021

1,055,305

(12.3 )

61,961

(17.3)

88,414

(15.0)

70,001

5.8

Net income

Fully diluted Net

per share

income per share

¥

¥

Year ended January 31, 2022

142.20

142.13

Year ended January 31, 2021

102.63

102.54

(Reason of change in non-consolidated financial results compared to the results in the previous fiscal year)

There is a difference between in the previous fiscal year and in the fiscal year under review, primarily due to increases in sales in the housing business and an increase from the previous fiscal year in dividends received from subsidiaries and affiliates during the fiscal year under review.

(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

¥ millions

¥ millions

%

¥

As of January 31, 2022

1,634,066

903,230

55.3

1,337.96

As of January 31, 2021

1,602,411

875,107

54.6

1,284.09

(Reference) Equity capital

As of January 31,

2022: ¥903,043 million

As of January 31, 2021:

¥874,598 million

  • This consolidated financial results repot are outside the scope of review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Notes Regarding the Appropriate Use of Results Forecasts and Other Important Matters

This document contains forward-looking statements based on judgments and estimates derived from information available to the Company at the time of this release, and is therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may differ materially from any projections presented here due to a variety of factors, including economic conditions surrounding the business domain of the Company and Group companies, as well as market trends.

For details of results forecast, please refer to "(1) Analysis of Business Results (Future Outlook)" of "1. 1.Overview of Business Results" of the "Attached Material" on page 10.

(Obtaining supplementary explanatory documents)

The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on March 10, 2022. Relevant financial explanatory documents to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our official website on the same day.

2

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE ATTACHED MATERIALS

1. Overview of Business Results----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7

(1)

Analysis of Business Results -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7

(2)

Analysis on Financial Position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11

(3)

Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend for the Current and Next Fiscal Years ------------------------------------------

11

2.

Management Policy -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

(1)

Basic Management Policy---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

(2)

Targeted Performance Indicators-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

(3)

Medium and Long-term Business Strategy --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

3. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

4.

Consolidated Financial Statements--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -----------------------------

16

Consolidated Statements of Income--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes Regarding Assumption of Going Concerns) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21

(Additional Information) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21

(Notes to Consolidated Statements of Income) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21

(Segment Information) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22

(Per Share Information) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26

(Significant Subsequent Event) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27

3

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021

Appendix 1: Results summary for the year ended January 31, 2022

¥ millions

Consolidated

FY2020

FY2021

YOY (%)

FY2022 forecast

YOY (%)

Net sales

2,446,904

2,589,579

5.8

2,787,000

7.6

Gross profit

473,511

528,877

11.7

553,000

4.6

Operating income

186,519

230,160

23.4

236,000

2.5

Ordinary income

184,697

230,094

24.6

234,000

1.7

Profit attributable to

123,542

153,905

24.6

158,000

2.7

owners of parent

Total orders

2,401,877

2,721,734

13.3

2,753,000

1.1

Accumulated orders

1,363,421

1,512,572

10.9

1,478,572

(2.2)

Key management indicators

Consolidated

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

forecast

Profit per share (¥)

193.06

186.53

205.79

181.18

227.37

236.99

Net assets per share (¥)

1,731.60

1,718.82

1,852.62

1,948.12

2,184.36

2,322.32

Dividends per share (¥)

77.00

79.00

81.00

84.00

90.00

94.00

OP margin

9.06%

8.76%

8.50%

7.62%

8.89%

8.5%

ROE

11.59%

10.82%

11.54%

9.53%

10.99%

10.5%

ROA *

9.03%

8.32%

8.78%

7.30%

8.60%

8.3%

  • ROA: Return on Assets = (Operating income + Interest and Dividends received+ Equity in earnings of affiliates) / Total assets (Note) The Company adopted standards such as the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, which has been applied retroactively to the key management indicators and other factors in the previous fiscal year presented in this report.

4

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021

Appendix 2: Segment breakdown for the year ended January 31, 2022

(1) Sales

¥ millions

FY2020

FY2021

YOY(%)

FY2022

YOY(%)

Forecast

order-to-Built Business

Custom detached houses

323,332

352,732

9.1

368,000

4.3

Rental housing

358,745

384,022

7.0

406,000

5.7

Architectural / Civil engineering

302,837

261,930

(13.5)

327,000

24.8

Subtotal

984,915

998,685

1.4

1,101,000

10.2

Supplied Housing Business

Remodeling

141,090

156,167

10.7

164,000

5.0

Real estate management fees

557,632

584,969

4.9

612,000

4.6

Subtotal

698,722

741,136

6.1

776,000

4.7

Development Business

Houses for Sale

139,151

191,488

37.6

208,000

8.6

Condominiums

77,091

90,612

17.5

91,000

0.4

Urban redevelopment

104,953

102,736

(2.1)

117,200

14.1

Subtotal

321,195

384,837

19.8

416,200

8.1

Overseas Business

370,686

388,936

4.9

414,800

6.6

Other Businesses

71,384

75,984

6.4

79,000

4.0

Consolidated

2,446,904

2,589,579

5.8

2,787,000

7.6

(2) Operating income and OP margin

¥ millions

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

YOY(%)

Forecast

YOY(%)

Amount

Amount

Amount

OP margin

OP margin

OP margin

Custom detached houses

32,231

42,475

31.8

43,500

2.4

10.0%

12.0%

11.8%

order-to-Built Business

Rental housing

47,052

56,047

19.1

58,000

3.5

5.3%

5.8%

4.8%

Architectural / Civil engineering

13.1%

14.6%

14.3%

16,051

15,146

(5.6)

15,700

3.7

Subtotal

95.335

113,668

19.2

117,200

3.1

9.7%

11.4%

10.6%

Remodeling

20,479

25,546

24.7

26,500

3.7

14.5%

16.4%

16.2%

Supplied Housing Business

Real estate management fees

43,869

50,480

15.1

52,500

4.0

7.9%

8.6%

8.6%

Subtotal

64,348

76,027

18.1

79,000

3.9

9.2%

10.3%

10.2%

Houses for Sale

7,586

14,548

91.8

15,000

3.1

5.5%

7.6%

7.2%

Development Business

Urban redevelopment

8,817

12,486

41.6

11,000

(11.9)

15.8%

11.0%

8.5%

Condominiums

11.4%

13.8%

12.1%

16,565

11,276

(31.9)

10,000

(11.3)

Subtotal

32,969

38,311

16.2

36,000

(6.0)

10.3%

10.0%

8.6%

Overseas Business

39,708

50,147

26.3

54,000

7.7

10.7%

12.9%

13.0%

Other Businesses

(2,480)

(1,208)

-

0

-

(3.5%)

(1.6%)

0.0%

Eliminations and back office

(43,363)

(46,786)

-

(50,200)

-

Consolidated

186,519

230,160

23.4

236,000

2.5

7.6%

8.9%

8.5%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
