Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 NEW

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)
(1)Consolidated Financial Results
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
Year ended January 31, 2022
2,589,579
5.8
230,160
23.4
230,094
24.6
153,905
24.6
Year ended January 31, 2021
2,446,904
1.3
186,519
(9.1)
184,697
(13.7)
123,542
(12.5)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Year ended Jan. 2022: ¥ 225,063 million (74.3%)
Year ended Jan. 2021: ¥129,129 million ( -13.1%)
Profit per share
Fully diluted
Return on equity
Ordinary income
Operating income
profit per share
ratio to total assets
ratio to net sales
¥
¥
%
%
%
Year ended January 31, 2022
227.37
227.25
11.0
8.5
8.9
Year ended January 31, 2021
181.18
181.02
9.5
7.0
7.6
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates:
Year ended Jan. 2022: ¥ (1,238) million
Year ended Jan. 2021: ¥619 million
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
Net assets per share
¥ millions
¥ millions
%
¥
As of January 31, 2022
2,801,189
1,520,959
52.6
2,184.36
As of January 31, 2021
2,625,861
1,368,887
50.5
1,948.12
(Reference) Equity capital*
As of January 31,
2022: ¥1,473,940 million
As of January 31, 2021:
¥1,326,535 million
(3)Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
as of end of period
¥ millions
¥ millions
¥ millions
¥ millions
Year ended January 31, 2022
118,034
(113,706)
(111,701)
515,174
Year ended January 31, 2021
191,972
(95,504)
(77,614)
600,234
2. Cash Dividends
Dividends per share (¥)
Total dividends
Dividend
Dividends
(annual)
payout ratio
to net assets
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
(¥ millions)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Year ended January 31, 2021
-
45.00
-
39.00
84.00
57,259
46.4
4.4
Year ended January 31, 2022
-
43.00
-
47.00
90.00
60,768
39.6
4.4
Year ending January 31, 2023
-
47.00
-
47.00
94.00
39.6
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2022 (February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023)
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Profit
owners of parent
per share
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥
Year ending January 31, 2023
2,787,000
7.6
236,000
2.5
234,000
1.7
158,000
2.7
236.99
1
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation):Applicable
New Consolidated Companies: 1 company Holt Group Holdings, LLC
Excluded: 1 company Sekisui House･Changcheng (Suzhou) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies due other than (i): Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
Restatements: Not applicable
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):
As of Jan. 31, 2022: 684,683,466 shares
As of Jan. 31, 2021: 684,683,466 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:
As of Jan. 31, 2022: 9,913,593 shares
As of Jan. 31, 2021: 3,753,722 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period:
Year ended Jan. 2022: 676,884,146 shares
Year ended Jan. 2021: 681,885,131 shares
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-Consolidated Results for the FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)
(1)Non-Consolidated Financial Results
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
Year ended January 31, 2022
1,150,364
9.0
75,379
21.7
123,196
39.3
96,279
37.5
Year ended January 31, 2021
1,055,305
(12.3 )
61,961
(17.3)
88,414
(15.0)
70,001
5.8
Net income
Fully diluted Net
per share
income per share
¥
¥
Year ended January 31, 2022
142.20
142.13
Year ended January 31, 2021
102.63
102.54
(Reason of change in non-consolidated financial results compared to the results in the previous fiscal year)
There is a difference between in the previous fiscal year and in the fiscal year under review, primarily due to increases in sales in the housing business and an increase from the previous fiscal year in dividends received from subsidiaries and affiliates during the fiscal year under review.
(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
Net assets per share
¥ millions
¥ millions
%
¥
As of January 31, 2022
1,634,066
903,230
55.3
1,337.96
As of January 31, 2021
1,602,411
875,107
54.6
1,284.09
(Reference) Equity capital
As of January 31,
2022: ¥903,043 million
As of January 31, 2021:
¥874,598 million
2
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE ATTACHED MATERIALS
1. Overview of Business Results----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7
(1)
Analysis of Business Results -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7
(2)
Analysis on Financial Position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11
(3)
Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend for the Current and Next Fiscal Years ------------------------------------------
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021
Appendix 1: Results summary for the year ended January 31, 2022
¥ millions
Consolidated
FY2020
FY2021
YOY (%)
FY2022 forecast
YOY (%)
Net sales
2,446,904
2,589,579
5.8
2,787,000
7.6
Gross profit
473,511
528,877
11.7
553,000
4.6
Operating income
186,519
230,160
23.4
236,000
2.5
Ordinary income
184,697
230,094
24.6
234,000
1.7
Profit attributable to
123,542
153,905
24.6
158,000
2.7
owners of parent
Total orders
2,401,877
2,721,734
13.3
2,753,000
1.1
Accumulated orders
1,363,421
1,512,572
10.9
1,478,572
(2.2)
Key management indicators
Consolidated
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
forecast
Profit per share (¥)
193.06
186.53
205.79
181.18
227.37
236.99
Net assets per share (¥)
1,731.60
1,718.82
1,852.62
1,948.12
2,184.36
2,322.32
Dividends per share (¥)
77.00
79.00
81.00
84.00
90.00
94.00
OP margin
9.06%
8.76%
8.50%
7.62%
8.89%
8.5%
ROE
11.59%
10.82%
11.54%
9.53%
10.99%
10.5%
ROA *
9.03%
8.32%
8.78%
7.30%
8.60%
8.3%
ROA: Return on Assets = (Operating income + Interest and Dividends received+ Equity in earnings of affiliates) / Total assets (Note) The Company adopted standards such as the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, which has been applied retroactively to the key management indicators and other factors in the previous fiscal year presented in this report.
4
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021
Appendix 2: Segment breakdown for the year ended January 31, 2022
(1) Sales
¥ millions
FY2020
FY2021
YOY(%)
FY2022
YOY(%)
Forecast
order-to-Built Business
Custom detached houses
323,332
352,732
9.1
368,000
4.3
Rental housing
358,745
384,022
7.0
406,000
5.7
Architectural / Civil engineering
302,837
261,930
(13.5)
327,000
24.8
Subtotal
984,915
998,685
1.4
1,101,000
10.2
Supplied Housing Business
Remodeling
141,090
156,167
10.7
164,000
5.0
Real estate management fees
557,632
584,969
4.9
612,000
4.6
Subtotal
698,722
741,136
6.1
776,000
4.7
Development Business
Houses for Sale
139,151
191,488
37.6
208,000
8.6
Condominiums
77,091
90,612
17.5
91,000
0.4
Urban redevelopment
104,953
102,736
(2.1)
117,200
14.1
Subtotal
321,195
384,837
19.8
416,200
8.1
Overseas Business
370,686
388,936
4.9
414,800
6.6
Other Businesses
71,384
75,984
6.4
79,000
4.0
Consolidated
2,446,904
2,589,579
5.8
2,787,000
7.6
(2) Operating income and OP margin
¥ millions
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
YOY(%)
Forecast
YOY(%)
Amount
Amount
Amount
OP margin
OP margin
OP margin
Custom detached houses
32,231
42,475
31.8
43,500
2.4
10.0%
12.0%
11.8%
order-to-Built Business
Rental housing
47,052
56,047
19.1
58,000
3.5
5.3%
5.8%
4.8%
Architectural / Civil engineering
13.1%
14.6%
14.3%
16,051
15,146
(5.6)
15,700
3.7
Subtotal
95.335
113,668
19.2
117,200
3.1
9.7%
11.4%
10.6%
Remodeling
20,479
25,546
24.7
26,500
3.7
14.5%
16.4%
16.2%
Supplied Housing Business
Real estate management fees
43,869
50,480
15.1
52,500
4.0
7.9%
8.6%
8.6%
Subtotal
64,348
76,027
18.1
79,000
3.9
9.2%
10.3%
10.2%
Houses for Sale
7,586
14,548
91.8
15,000
3.1
5.5%
7.6%
7.2%
Development Business
Urban redevelopment
8,817
12,486
41.6
11,000
(11.9)
15.8%
11.0%
8.5%
Condominiums
11.4%
13.8%
12.1%
16,565
11,276
(31.9)
10,000
(11.3)
Subtotal
32,969
38,311
16.2
36,000
(6.0)
10.3%
10.0%
8.6%
Overseas Business
39,708
50,147
26.3
54,000
7.7
10.7%
12.9%
13.0%
Other Businesses
(2,480)
(1,208)
-
0
-
(3.5%)
(1.6%)
0.0%
Eliminations and back office
(43,363)
(46,786)
-
(50,200)
-
Consolidated
186,519
230,160
23.4
236,000
2.5
7.6%
8.9%
8.5%
5
