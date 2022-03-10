Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 NEW

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

as of end of period

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

1. Consolidated Results for the FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Summary for FY2021

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Applicable

New Consolidated Companies: 1 company Holt Group Holdings, LLC

Excluded: 1 company Sekisui House ･ Changcheng (Suzhou) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Not applicable Changes in accounting policies due other than (i): Not applicable Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable Restatements: Not applicable Number of shares outstanding (common stock) Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):



As of Jan. 31, 2022: 684,683,466 shares As of Jan. 31, 2021: 684,683,466 shares (ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: As of Jan. 31, 2022: 9,913,593 shares As of Jan. 31, 2021: 3,753,722 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period: Year ended Jan. 2022: 676,884,146 shares Year ended Jan. 2021: 681,885,131 shares (Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results 1. Non-Consolidated Results for the FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022) (1)Non-Consolidated Financial Results (% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ millions % Year ended January 31, 2022 1,150,364 9.0 75,379 21.7 123,196 39.3 96,279 37.5 Year ended January 31, 2021 1,055,305 (12.3 ) 61,961 (17.3) 88,414 (15.0) 70,001 5.8 Net income Fully diluted Net per share income per share ¥ ¥ Year ended January 31, 2022 142.20 142.13 Year ended January 31, 2021 102.63 102.54

(Reason of change in non-consolidated financial results compared to the results in the previous fiscal year)

There is a difference between in the previous fiscal year and in the fiscal year under review, primarily due to increases in sales in the housing business and an increase from the previous fiscal year in dividends received from subsidiaries and affiliates during the fiscal year under review.

(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio Net assets per share ¥ millions ¥ millions % ¥ As of January 31, 2022 1,634,066 903,230 55.3 1,337.96 As of January 31, 2021 1,602,411 875,107 54.6 1,284.09 (Reference) Equity capital As of January 31, 2022: ¥903,043 million As of January 31, 2021: ¥874,598 million

