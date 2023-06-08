Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2023

: Yoshihiro Nakai, Representative Director of the Board, President & Executive Officer,CEO
Inquiries
: Atsushi Yoshida, Executive Officer, Head of Investor Relations Department
Tel +81 6 6440 3111
Filing date of quarterly securities report
Date of scheduled payment of dividends Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents
Quarterly earnings results briefing
June 13, 2023
-
Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1.
Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 (February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023)
(1)Consolidated Financial Results
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023
708,280
(4.8)
55,736
(36.5)
53,096
(38.3)
41,934
(27.1)
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022
743,671
22.2
87,769
60.5
86,120
54.8
57,485
58.9
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023: ¥48,093 million (-48.9%)
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022: ¥94,086 million (25.4%)
Profit per share
Fully diluted
profit per share
¥
¥
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023
63.33
63.31
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022
85.40
85.36
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
As of April 30, 2023
3,046,615
1,677,036
53.9
As of January 31, 2023
3,007,537
1,667,546
54.3
(Reference) Equity capital
As of April 30, 2023: ¥1,641,281 million
As of January 31, 2023: ¥1,632,830 million
2.
Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
Year ended Jan. 31, 2023
-
52.00
-
58.00
110.00
Year ending Jan. 31, 2024
-
Year ending Jan. 31, 2024
59.00
-
59.00
118.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revised dividend forecast for the quarter under review: None
3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2023 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Profit
owners of parent
per share
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥
Year ending January 31, 2024
3,080,000
5.2
265,000
1.3
259,000
0.7
193,000
4.6
295.05
(Note) Revised forecast for the quarter under review:
None
Notes
(1)Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable
New Consolidated Companies: -
Excluded: -
Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparations for consolidated quarterly financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Applicable
Changes in accounting policies due other than (a): Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
Restatements: Not applicable
(4)Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
(i) Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):
As of Apr. 30, 2023:
662,683,466 shares
As of Jan. 31, 2023:
684,683,466 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:
As of Apr. 30, 2023:
539,622 shares
As of Jan. 31, 2023:
22,557,150 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period (cumulative quarterly consolidated accounting period):
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023: 662,132,600 shares
Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022: 673,152,410 shares
This quarterly financial results report is exempt from quarterly review.
Notes Regarding the Appropriate Use of Results Forecasts and Other Important Matters
Descriptions regarding forward-looking statements, etc. contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions judged reasonable. The Company makes no warranty as to the feasibility of its projections. Future results may differ materially from projections due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast, please see "(3) Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast" in "1. Quarterly Qualitative Analysis" of the "Attached Material" on page 9.
(Obtaining supplementary explanatory documents)
The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on June 8, 2023. Relevant financial explanatory documents to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our official website on the same day.
