    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-08 am EDT
2790.00 JPY   -0.45%
Sekisui House : First Quarter of FY2023 Financial Results Summary
PU
Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2023
PU
Sekisui House : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Issuance of New Shares as Performance Share Units
PU
Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2023

06/08/2023
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2023 First Quarter

Consolidated Financial Statements Summary

for the First Quarter of FY2023 (February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023)

(Japanese Standard)

June 8, 2023

Company name

: Sekisui House, Ltd. (URL https://www.sekisuihouse.co.jp)

Listed exchanges

: Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code

: 1928

Representative

: Yoshihiro Nakai, Representative Director of the Board, President & Executive Officer,CEO

Inquiries

: Atsushi Yoshida, Executive Officer, Head of Investor Relations Department

Tel +81 6 6440 3111

Filing date of quarterly securities report

Date of scheduled payment of dividends Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents

Quarterly earnings results briefing

  • June 13, 2023
  • -
  • Yes
  • Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1.

Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 (February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023)

(1)Consolidated Financial Results

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023

708,280

(4.8)

55,736

(36.5)

53,096

(38.3)

41,934

(27.1)

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022

743,671

22.2

87,769

60.5

86,120

54.8

57,485

58.9

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023: ¥48,093 million (-48.9%)

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022: ¥94,086 million (25.4%)

Profit per share

Fully diluted

profit per share

¥

¥

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023

63.33

63.31

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022

85.40

85.36

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of April 30, 2023

3,046,615

1,677,036

53.9

As of January 31, 2023

3,007,537

1,667,546

54.3

(Reference) Equity capital

As of April 30, 2023: ¥1,641,281 million

As of January 31, 2023: ¥1,632,830 million

2.

Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Annual

quarter

quarter

quarter

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Year ended Jan. 31, 2023

-

52.00

-

58.00

110.00

Year ending Jan. 31, 2024

-

Year ending Jan. 31, 2024

59.00

-

59.00

118.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revised dividend forecast for the quarter under review: None

1

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2023 First Quarter

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2023 (February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

per share

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥

Year ending January 31, 2024

3,080,000

5.2

265,000

1.3

259,000

0.7

193,000

4.6

295.05

(Note) Revised forecast for the quarter under review:

None

Notes

(1)Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable

New Consolidated Companies: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparations for consolidated quarterly financial statements: Not applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies due other than (a): Not applicable
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
  4. Restatements: Not applicable

(4)Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(i) Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):

As of Apr. 30, 2023:

662,683,466 shares

As of Jan. 31, 2023:

684,683,466 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:

As of Apr. 30, 2023:

539,622 shares

As of Jan. 31, 2023:

22,557,150 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period (cumulative quarterly consolidated accounting period):

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2023: 662,132,600 shares

Three months ended Apr. 30, 2022: 673,152,410 shares

  • This quarterly financial results report is exempt from quarterly review.
  • Notes Regarding the Appropriate Use of Results Forecasts and Other Important Matters

Descriptions regarding forward-looking statements, etc. contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions judged reasonable. The Company makes no warranty as to the feasibility of its projections. Future results may differ materially from projections due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast, please see "(3) Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast" in "1. Quarterly Qualitative Analysis" of the "Attached Material" on page 9.

(Obtaining supplementary explanatory documents)

The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on June 8, 2023. Relevant financial explanatory documents to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our official website on the same day.

2

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2023 First Quarter

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE ATTACHED MATERIAL

1. Quarterly Qualitative Analysis ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

(1)

Information Regarding Consolidated Business Results ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

(2)

Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Conditions ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

(3)

Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income----

12

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income

For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

(3)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

(Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern)-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity) ------------------------------------------------------------------

13

(Changes in accounting policies) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

(Significant Subsequent Event) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

3

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2023 First Quarter

Appendix: Segment breakdown for the Three Months Ended April 30, 2023

Consolidated

(1) Net sales

(¥ million)

Three months ended

Three months ended

YOY(%)

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2023

Built-to-

Detached houses

114,306

105,824

(7.4)

Business

Rental housing and commercial buildings

124,844

125,678

0.7

63,038

order

Architectural / civil engineering

57,980

(8.0)

Subtotal

302,188

289,483

(4.2)

Supplied Housing Business

Rental housing management

154,402

161,252

4.4

Remodeling

36,249

39,909

10.1

Subtotal

190,652

201,161

5.5

Development

Real estate and brokerage

52,800

61,042

15.6

Business

Condominiums

41,162

15,956

(61.2)

18,478

Urban redevelopment

47,436

156.7

112,441

Subtotal

124,435

10.7

Overseas Business

146,300

101,814

(30.4)

Other businesses

2,304

3,562

54.6

Eliminations and back office

(10,216)

(12,176)

Consolidated

743,671

708,280

(4.8)

(2) Operating income and Operating margin

(¥ million)

Three months ended

Three months ended

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2023

YOY(%)

Amount

Amount

Operating margin

Operating margin

Detached houses

9,515

6,236

(34.5)

8.3

5.9

Built-to-order Business

Rental housing and commercial buildings

19,865

17,805

(10.4)

5.4

5.3

15.9

14.2

Architectural / civil engineering

3,382

3,055

(9.7)

Subtotal

32,763

27,097

(17.3)

10.8

9.4

Rental housing management

13,687

14,612

6.8

8.9

9.1

Business

Supplied

Housing

Remodeling

4,158

4,787

15.1

11.5

12.0

Subtotal

17,846

19,399

8.7

9.4

9.6

Real estate and brokerage

4,430

7,316

65.1

8.4

12.0

Development Business

Condominiums

10,282

1,317

(87.2)

14.3

17.3

25.0

8.3

Urban redevelopment

2,642

8,184

209.7

Subtotal

17,356

16,819

(3.1)

15.4

13.5

Overseas Business

28,639

4,388

(84.7)

19.6

4.3

Other businesses

729

951

30.5

31.6

26.7

Eliminations and back office

(9,565)

(12,919)

Consolidated

87,769

55,736

(36.5)

11.8

7.9

4

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2023 First Quarter

(3) Orders

(¥ million)

Three months ended

Three months ended

YOY(%)

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2023

Built-to-order Business

Detached houses

116,579

112,616

(3.4)

Rental housing and commercial buildings

117,444

122,570

4.4

Architectural / civil engineering

66,055

52,584

(20.4)

Subtotal

300,078

287,771

(4.1)

Supplied Housing Business

Rental housing management

154,402

161,252

4.4

Remodeling

41,597

44,355

6.6

Subtotal

196,000

205,607

4.9

Development Business

Real estate and brokerage

67,763

74,732

10.3

Condominiums

21,271

25,739

21.0

Urban redevelopment

3,678

59,686

Subtotal

92,712

160,158

72.7

Overseas Business

156,286

110,209

(29.5)

Other businesses

2,304

3,500

51.8

Eliminations and back office

(10,782)

(11,008)

Consolidated

736,601

756,238

2.7

(4) Order backlog

(¥ million)

As of

As of

YOY (%)

January 31, 2023

April 30, 2023

Built-to-order Business

Detached houses

235,362

242,153

2.9

Rental housing and commercial buildings

490,349

487,241

(0.6)

Architectural / civil engineering

375,637

370,241

(1.4)

Subtotal

1,101,349

1,099,637

(0.2)

Supplied Housing Business

Rental housing management

Remodeling

36,557

41,004

12.2

Subtotal

36,557

41,004

12.2

Development Business

Real estate and brokerage

42,400

56,090

32.3

Condominiums

77,420

87,203

12.6

Urban redevelopment

12,250

Subtotal

119,820

155,544

29.8

Overseas Business

212,319

220,714

4.0

Other businesses

407

344

(15.3)

Eliminations and back office

(22,666)

(21,499)

Consolidated

1,447,787

1,495,745

3.3

Due to a review of reportable segments, the following reportable segments will be changed from the fiscal year ending January 2024.

5

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
