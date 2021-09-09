Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2021 NEW

(Note) Revised dividend forecast for the quarter under review: Yes 1

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

Date of scheduled payment of dividends Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents

for the Second Quarter of FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021)

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Profit owners of parent per share ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ millions % ¥ Year ending January 31, 2022 2,553,000 4.3 220,000 18.0 218,000 18.0 148,000 19.8 218.65 (Note) Revised forecast for the quarter under review: Yes

Notes

(1)Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable

New Consolidated Companies: - Excluded: -

Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparations for consolidated quarterly financial statements: Not applicable Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements

Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Not Applicable Changes in accounting policies due other than (a): Not applicable Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable Restatements: Not applicable

Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):

As of Jul. 31, 2021: 684,683,466 shares As of Jan. 31, 2021: 684,683,466 shares (ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period: As of Jul. 31, 2021: 9,373,692 shares As of Jan. 31, 2021: 3,753,722 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period (cumulative quarterly consolidated accounting period):

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021: 678,706,145 shares Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020: 682,458,886 shares

This quarterly financial results report is exempt from quarterly review.

Notes Regarding the Appropriate Use of Results Forecasts and Other Important Matters

Descriptions regarding forward-looking statements, etc. contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions judged reasonable. The Company makes no warranty as to the feasibility of its projections. Future results may differ materially from projections due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast, please see "(3) Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast" in "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the Six Months under Review" of the "Attached Material" on page 6.

(Obtaining supplementary explanatory documents)

The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on September 9, 2021. Relevant financial explanatory documents to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our official website on the same day.

