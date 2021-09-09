Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2021 NEW

Atsushi Yoshida, Executive Officer, Chief Manager of Investor Relations Department Tel +81 6 6440 3111
September 13 , 2021
September 30 , 2021
Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021
(February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021)
(1)Consolidated Financial Results
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021
1,223,605
4.8
109,693
18.4
111,370
22.8
72,552
22.1
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020
1,167,986
(3.3)
92,644
(18.0)
90,671
(22.2)
59,442
(23.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021: ¥116,227 million (161.0%) Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020: ¥44,525 million (-35.7%)
Profit per share
Fully diluted
profit per share
¥
¥
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021
106.90
106.84
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020
87.10
87.03
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
As of July 31, 2021
2,710,718
1,445,751
51.7
As of January 31, 2021
2,625,861
1,368,887
50.5
(Reference) Equity capital*
As of July 31, 2021: ¥1,400,301 million
As of January 31, 2021: ¥1,326,535 million
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
Year ended Jan. 31, 2021
-
45.00
-
39.00
84.00
Year ending Jan. 31, 2022
43.00
Year ending Jan. 31, 2022
-
45.00
88.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revised dividend forecast for the quarter under review: Yes 1
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter
3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)
(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Profit
owners of parent
per share
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥ millions
%
¥
Year ending January 31, 2022
2,553,000
4.3
220,000
18.0
218,000
18.0
148,000
19.8
218.65
(Note) Revised forecast for the quarter under review:
Yes
Notes
(1)Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable
New Consolidated Companies: -
Excluded: -
Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparations for consolidated quarterly financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Not Applicable
Changes in accounting policies due other than (a): Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
Restatements: Not applicable
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):
As of Jul. 31, 2021:
684,683,466 shares
As of Jan. 31, 2021:
684,683,466 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:
As of Jul. 31, 2021:
9,373,692 shares
As of Jan. 31, 2021:
3,753,722 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period (cumulative quarterly consolidated accounting period):
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021: 678,706,145 shares
Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020: 682,458,886 shares
This quarterly financial results report is exempt from quarterly review.
Notes Regarding the Appropriate Use of Results Forecasts and Other Important Matters
Descriptions regarding forward-looking statements, etc. contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions judged reasonable. The Company makes no warranty as to the feasibility of its projections. Future results may differ materially from projections due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast, please see "(3) Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast" in "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the Six Months under Review" of the "Attached Material" on page 6.
(Obtaining supplementary explanatory documents)
The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on September 9, 2021. Relevant financial explanatory documents to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our official website on the same day.
Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter
TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE ATTACHED MATERIAL
1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Consolidated Results for the Six Months under Review ----------------------------------
6
(1)
Information Regarding Consolidated Business Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6
(2)
Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Conditions ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
9
(3)
Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
