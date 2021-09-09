Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2021 NEW

09/09/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter

Consolidated Financial Statements Summary

for the Second Quarter of FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021)

(Japanese Standard)

September 9, 2021

Company name

Listed exchanges

Stock code

Representative

Inquiries

Filing date of quarterly securities report

Date of scheduled payment of dividends Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents

Quarterly earnings results briefing

President & Executive Officer, CEO

  • Atsushi Yoshida, Executive Officer, Chief Manager of Investor Relations Department Tel +81 6 6440 3111
  • September 13 , 2021
  • September 30 , 2021
  • Yes
  • Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

(February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021)

(1)Consolidated Financial Results

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021

1,223,605

4.8

109,693

18.4

111,370

22.8

72,552

22.1

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020

1,167,986

(3.3)

92,644

(18.0)

90,671

(22.2)

59,442

(23.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021: ¥116,227 million (161.0%) Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020: ¥44,525 million (-35.7%)

Profit per share

Fully diluted

profit per share

¥

¥

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021

106.90

106.84

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020

87.10

87.03

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of July 31, 2021

2,710,718

1,445,751

51.7

As of January 31, 2021

2,625,861

1,368,887

50.5

(Reference) Equity capital*

As of July 31, 2021: ¥1,400,301 million

As of January 31, 2021: ¥1,326,535 million

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Annual

quarter

quarter

quarter

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Year ended Jan. 31, 2021

-

45.00

-

39.00

84.00

Year ending Jan. 31, 2022

43.00

Year ending Jan. 31, 2022

-

45.00

88.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revised dividend forecast for the quarter under review: Yes 1

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2021 (February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022)

(% figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

per share

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥ millions

%

¥

Year ending January 31, 2022

2,553,000

4.3

220,000

18.0

218,000

18.0

148,000

19.8

218.65

(Note) Revised forecast for the quarter under review:

Yes

Notes

(1)Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable

New Consolidated Companies: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparations for consolidated quarterly financial statements: Not applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards: Not Applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies due other than (a): Not applicable
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable
  4. Restatements: Not applicable
  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock):

As of Jul. 31, 2021:

684,683,466 shares

As of Jan. 31, 2021:

684,683,466 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of each period:

As of Jul. 31, 2021:

9,373,692 shares

As of Jan. 31, 2021:

3,753,722 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding in each period (cumulative quarterly consolidated accounting period):

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2021: 678,706,145 shares

Six months ended Jul. 31, 2020: 682,458,886 shares

  • This quarterly financial results report is exempt from quarterly review.
  • Notes Regarding the Appropriate Use of Results Forecasts and Other Important Matters

Descriptions regarding forward-looking statements, etc. contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions judged reasonable. The Company makes no warranty as to the feasibility of its projections. Future results may differ materially from projections due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the earnings forecast, please see "(3) Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast" in "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results for the Six Months under Review" of the "Attached Material" on page 6.

(Obtaining supplementary explanatory documents)

The Company plans to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on September 9, 2021. Relevant financial explanatory documents to be handed out at the briefing will be posted on our official website on the same day.

2

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE ATTACHED MATERIAL

1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Consolidated Results for the Six Months under Review ----------------------------------

6

(1)

Information Regarding Consolidated Business Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

(2)

Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Conditions ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

(3)

Information Regarding Consolidated Results Forecast ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive income----

13

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income

For the six months ended July 31, 2020 and 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended July 31, 2020 and 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(3)

Notes Regarding Quarterly Financial Statements------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(Notes Regarding Assumption of a Going Concern)-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)------------------------------------------------------------------

14

3

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter

Appendix: Segment breakdown for the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

Consolidated

(1) Sales

¥ millions

Six months ended

Six months ended

YOY(%)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

order-to-Built Business

Custom detached houses

157,560

167,118

6.1

Rental housing

176,322

183,069

3.8

Architectural/Civil Engineering

160,110

137,051

(14.4)

Subtotal

493,993

487,239

(1.4)

Supplied Housing Business

Remodeling

68,978

79,764

15.6

Real estate management fees

277,058

291,433

5.2

Subtotal

346,036

371,197

7.3

Development Business

Houses for sale

62,771

86,173

37.3

Condominiums

41,796

40,252

(3.7)

Urban redevelopment

46,558

51,835

11.3

Subtotal

151,126

178,262

18.0

Overseas Business

140,523

149,507

6.4

Other businesses

36,306

37,399

3.0

Consolidated

1,167,986

1,223,605

4.8

(2) Operating income and Operating margin

¥ millions

Six months ended

Six months ended

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

YOY(%)

Amount

Amount

Operating margin

Operating margin

Custom detached houses

14,904

20,338

36.5

9.5%

12.2%

order-to-Built Business

Rental housing

21,814

25,846

18.5

7.3%

8.6%

Architectural/Civil Engineering

12.4%

14.1%

11,668

11,750

0.7

Subtotal

48,388

57,935

19.7

9.8%

11.9%

Remodeling

9,789

13,250

35.4

14.2%

16.6%

Supplied Housing Business

Real estate management fees

22,729

26,567

16.9

8.2%

9.1%

Subtotal

32,518

39,818

22.4

9.4%

10.7%

Houses for sale

3,620

6,838

88.9

5.8%

7.9%

Development Business

Urban redevelopment

6,050

5,966

(1.4)

20.5%

7.1%

Condominiums

14.5%

14.8%

9,556

3,655

(61.8)

Subtotal

19,226

16,460

(14.4)

12.7%

9.2%

Overseas Business

15,616

18,147

16.2

11.1%

12.1%

Other businesses

(1,417)

(580)

-

(3.9%)

(1.6%)

Eliminations and back office

(21,687)

(22,086)

-

Consolidated

92,644

109,693

18.4

7.9%

9.0%

4

Sekisui House, Ltd. (1928) Consolidated Financial Statements Summary for FY2021 Second Quarter

(3) Orders

¥ millions

Six months ended

Six months ended

YOY(%)

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

order-to-Built Business

Custom detached houses

155,304

179,243

15.4

Rental housing

178,667

192,726

7.9

Architectural/Civil Engineering

136,302

157,738

15.7

Subtotal

470,274

529,707

12.6

Supplied Housing Business

Remodeling

66,593

81,123

21.8

Real estate management fees

277,058

291,433

5.2

Subtotal

343,651

372,557

8.4

Development Business

Houses for sale

67,223

102,447

52.4

Condominiums

28,236

40,903

44.9

Urban redevelopment

33,686

66,573

97.6

Subtotal

129,145

209,925

62.5

Overseas Business

160,488

189,645

18.2

Other businesses

31,865

40,348

26.6

Consolidated

1,135,426

1,342,184

18.2

(4) Order backlog

¥ millions

As of

As of

YOY (%)

January 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

order-to-Built Business

Custom detached houses

183,298

195,423

6.6

Rental housing

372,723

382,379

2.6

Architectural/Civil Engineering

362,407

383,093

5.7

Subtotal

918,428

960,897

4.6

Supplied Housing Business

Remodeling

28,584

29,943

4.8

Real estate management fees

-

-

-

Subtotal

28,584

29,943

4.8

Development Business

Houses for sale

47,705

63,979

34.1

Condominiums

91,651

92,302

0.7

Urban redevelopment

28,901

43,639

51.0

Subtotal

168,259

199,922

18.8

Overseas Business

199,620

239,759

20.1

Other businesses

48,527

51,476

6.1

Consolidated

1,363,421

1,481,999

8.7

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2021 NEW
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding Revision of the Dividend Plan NEW
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of ..
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Second Quarter of FY2021 Financial Results Summary
PU
09/06SEKISUI HOUSE : Corporate Governance Report
PU
08/31Sekisui House REIT to Switch Property's Power Supply to Renewable Energy
MT
08/17SEKISUI HOUSE : Presentation material of Integrated Report 2021 briefing
PU
08/06SEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase and its Completi..
PU
08/05Tranche Update on Sekisui House, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Marc..
CI
08/04Sekisui House, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 4, 2021 has expired w..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 567 B 23 294 M 23 294 M
Net income 2022 141 B 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net cash 2022 15 757 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 1 560 B 14 134 M 14 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 28 362
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sekisui House, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 313,50 JPY
Average target price 2 479,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Nakai President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Kamijo Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Toshinori Abe Chairman
Toshiharu Miura Director & Head-Technology
Takashi Uchida Representative Director, VP & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.10.17%14 134
D.R. HORTON, INC.36.09%32 738
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER141.70%13 013
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.26%12 854
PERSIMMON PLC-1.81%11 914
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC2.12%9 576