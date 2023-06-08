Sekisui House : First Quarter of FY2023 Financial Results Summary
First Quarter of FY2023
(February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results -
Overview
Financial Position
State of Cash Flows, State of Investment
Segment Information
Built-to-Order Business
Supplied Housing Business
Development Business
Overseas Business
〈Reference〉
Full-Year Plan for FY2023
June 8, 2023
Fundamental Policy of the Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan
The Sekisui House Global Vision
M a k e h o m e t h e h a p p i e s t p l a c e i n t h e w o r l d
Propose happiness through the integration of
Become a leading company
Make Sekisui House technologies
technologies, lifestyle design and services
in ESG management
the global de facto standard
✓ Introducing the "life knit design" concept that
✓ Helping solve environmental issues through
✓ Entering the southeastern United States
interweaves lifestyles
residences
✓
Expanding the sale of our SHAWOOD products,
✓ Creating value through data-driven DX
✓ Making employee autonomy a growth driver
which leverages safety, comfort, and design
✓ Offering PLATFORM HOUSE, health services, and
✓ Innovation and communication
✓ Engraining such lifestyle design as our lifestyle proposal
lifestyle services
capabilities, customer engagement, and brands
Stable Growth in Japan and Proactive Growth Overseas
Utilizing Management Resources and Enhancing Value
Human capitalDX and data Products and services Growth investments
Our core competencies
Technical capabilities
Construction capabilities
Customer base
Review the composition of segments
We introduced management methods for each individual business to further enhance the link between the business strategy and organization. We revised the composition of segments from fiscal 2023.
This document includes figures for the previous year (fiscal 2022) presented on the basis of the new segments.
Old ( -FY2022)
New (FY2023-)
Overview
Main companies
Built-to-order business
① Buildings
Built-to-order business
Custom detached
Detached houses
Sales of built-to-order and built-for-sale houses (including exteriors)
Sekisui House*
houses
① Sekisui House
Sekisui House noie
Exterior
Rental housing
Rental housing and
Contracting and selling rental housing (Sha Maison) and commercial
Sekisui House*
Exterior
commercial buildings
and office buildings (including exteriors)
(1)
Architectural/civil
Architectural/civil
Design and construction of conventionally built structures
② Konoike Construction Group
Konoike Construction Group
engineering
engineering
Design and construction for civil engineering
Supplied housing business
Supplied housing business
(2)
① Rental housing management
Real estate
Rental housing
Leasing and management operations for rental housing (Sha Maison)
Sekisui House Real Estate Group
management fees
management
Remodeling
Remodeling
Remodeling of housing built by the Company (detached houses and rentals)
Sekisui House Remodeling*
Remodeling of properties in general
Sekisui House Real Estate Group*
Development business
② Brokerage
Development business
(3)
② Land
Houses for sale
Real estate and
Brokerage and sales of land for housing and existing homes
Sekisui House
brokerage
Brokerage and sales of real estate (land, buildings) for profit
Sekisui House Real Estate Group
Sekisui House Real Estate Group
Condominiums
(4)
Condominiums
Development, sales and management of condominiums
Sekisui House
- Affiliate subsidiaries
Urban redevelopment
(4)
Urban redevelopment
Development and management of hotels and other properties, mainly
Sekisui House
in urban areas /Regional Trip Base
- Affiliate subsidiaries
Overseas business
Overseas business
Overseas subsidiaries
(5)
Other businesses
Other businesses
Domestic subsidiaries
* Including Sekisui House Construction companies as a subcontractor
Architectural/civil engineering:① Changed Sekisui House's built-to-order business to "rental housing and commercial buildings." ② No change of Konoike Construction's built-to-order business from "architectural/civil engineering."
Real estate management fees:① Changed the rental housing management business to "rental housing management." ②Brokerage business changed to "real estate and brokerage."
(3) Houses for sale:
① Changed the building business to "detached houses." ② Changed the land business to "real estate and brokerage."
Condominiums, Urban redevelopment:◯ The real estate business handled by the Sekisui House Real Estate Group became "real estate and brokerage."
(5) Other businesses:
◯ Changed exteriors to "detached houses" and "rental housing and commercial buildings" depending on the building applications.
1. Overview
In the first quarter of the first year of the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan, sales and profit fell due in part to differing property sales in the overseas business.
We made steady progress on our full-year plan, achieving 23% of the net sales target and 21% of the operating profit target.
(¥ billion)
FY2022
FY2023
Amount
YOY
(22/2-22/4)
(23/2-23/4)
changed
Net sales
743.6
708.2
(35.3)
(4.8%)
Gross profit
163.1
138.0
(25.1)
(15.4%)
Gross profit margin
21.9%
19.5%
(2.4p)
－
Main components of non-
operating income/ expenses
SG&A
75.4
82.3
6.9
9.2%
・Foreign exchange gains or losses:
Operating profit
87.7
55.7
(32.0)
(36.5%)
¥0.6 billion (up ¥0.3 billion YOY)
・Interest expenses: ¥2.5 billion (up
Operating profit margin
11.8%
7.9%
(3.9p)
－
¥1.7 billion YOY)
・Share of profit/ loss of entities
Non-operating income/expenses
(1.6)
(2.6)
(0.9)
－
accounted for using equity method:
¥(0.5) billion (up ¥1.2 billion YOY)
Ordinary profit
86.1
53.0
(33.0)
(38.3%)
Extraordinary income
－
8.9
8.9
－
Main components of
extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
2.5
0.3
(2.1)
(84.5%)
・Gain on sales of shares of
subsidiaries and associates in
Profit attributable to
57.4
41.9
(15.5)
(27.1%)
Singapore: ¥8.2 billion
owners of parent
EPS (yen)
85.40
63.33
1. Overview by Business model
Net sales
Operating profit
(¥ billion)
Orders
743.6
708.2
146.3
101.8
(44.4)
112.4
124.4
＋11.9
190.6
201.1
＋10.5
302.1
289.4
(12.7)
FY2022
FY2023
(22/2-22/4)
(23/2-23/4)
■ Built-to-Order Business ■ Supplied Housing Business
■ Development Business
■ Overseas Business
87.7
28.6
55.7
17.3
4.3
(24.2)
16.8
(0.5)
17.8
19.3
＋1.5
32.7
27.0
(5.6)
FY2022
FY2023
(22/2-22/4)
(23/2-23/4)
■ Built-to-Order Business ■ Supplied Housing Business
■ Development Business ■ Overseas Business
736.6
756.2
110.2
(46.0)
156.2
160.1
＋67.4
92.7
＋9.6
196.0
205.6
(12.3)
300.0
287.7
FY2022FY2023
(22/2-22/4)(23/2-23/4)
■ Built-to-Order Business ■ Supplied Housing Business