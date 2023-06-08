Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-08 am EDT
2790.00 JPY   -0.45%
03:12aSekisui House : First Quarter of FY2023 Financial Results Summary
PU
03:12aSekisui House : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2023
PU
06/07Sekisui House : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Issuance of New Shares as Performance Share Units NEW
PU
Sekisui House : First Quarter of FY2023 Financial Results Summary

06/08/2023 | 03:12am EDT
First Quarter of FY2023

(February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023)

    • Summary of Consolidated Financial Results -
  2. Overview
  3. Financial Position
  4. State of Cash Flows, State of Investment
  5. Segment Information

Built-to-Order Business

Supplied Housing Business

Development Business

Overseas Business

Reference

Full-Year Plan for FY2023

June 8, 2023

Fundamental Policy of the Sixth Mid-Term Management Plan

The Sekisui House Global Vision

M a k e h o m e t h e h a p p i e s t p l a c e i n t h e w o r l d

Propose happiness through the integration of

Become a leading company

Make Sekisui House technologies

technologies, lifestyle design and services

in ESG management

the global de facto standard

Introducing the "life knit design" concept that

Helping solve environmental issues through

Entering the southeastern United States

interweaves lifestyles

residences

Expanding the sale of our SHAWOOD products,

Creating value through data-driven DX

Making employee autonomy a growth driver

which leverages safety, comfort, and design

Offering PLATFORM HOUSE, health services, and

Innovation and communication

Engraining such lifestyle design as our lifestyle proposal

lifestyle services

capabilities, customer engagement, and brands

Stable Growth in Japan and Proactive Growth Overseas

Utilizing Management Resources and Enhancing Value

Human capitalDX and data Products and services Growth investments

Our core competencies

Technical capabilities

Construction capabilities

Customer base

1

Review the composition of segments

  • We introduced management methods for each individual business to further enhance the link between the business strategy and organization. We revised the composition of segments from fiscal 2023.
    This document includes figures for the previous year (fiscal 2022) presented on the basis of the new segments.

Old ( -FY2022)

New (FY2023-)

Overview

Main companies

Built-to-order business

Buildings

Built-to-order business

Custom detached

Detached houses

Sales of built-to-order and built-for-sale houses (including exteriors)

Sekisui House*

houses

Sekisui House

Sekisui House noie

Exterior

Rental housing

Rental housing and

Contracting and selling rental housing (Sha Maison) and commercial

Sekisui House*

Exterior

commercial buildings

and office buildings (including exteriors)

(1)

Architectural/civil

Architectural/civil

Design and construction of conventionally built structures

Konoike Construction Group

Konoike Construction Group

engineering

engineering

Design and construction for civil engineering

Supplied housing business

Supplied housing business

(2)

Rental housing management

Real estate

Rental housing

Leasing and management operations for rental housing (Sha Maison)

Sekisui House Real Estate Group

management fees

management

Remodeling

Remodeling

Remodeling of housing built by the Company (detached houses and rentals)

Sekisui House Remodeling*

Remodeling of properties in general

Sekisui House Real Estate Group*

Development business

Brokerage

Development business

(3)

Land

Houses for sale

Real estate and

Brokerage and sales of land for housing and existing homes

Sekisui House

brokerage

Brokerage and sales of real estate (land, buildings) for profit

Sekisui House Real Estate Group

Sekisui House Real Estate Group

Condominiums

(4)

Condominiums

Development, sales and management of condominiums

Sekisui House

- Affiliate subsidiaries

Urban redevelopment

(4)

Urban redevelopment

Development and management of hotels and other properties, mainly

Sekisui House

in urban areas /Regional Trip Base

- Affiliate subsidiaries

Overseas business

Overseas business

Overseas subsidiaries

(5)

Other businesses

Other businesses

Domestic subsidiaries

* Including Sekisui House Construction companies as a subcontractor

  1. Architectural/civil engineering: Changed Sekisui House's built-to-order business to "rental housing and commercial buildings." No change of Konoike Construction's built-to-order business from "architectural/civil engineering."
  2. Real estate management fees: Changed the rental housing management business to "rental housing management." Brokerage business changed to "real estate and brokerage."

(3) Houses for sale:

Changed the building business to "detached houses." Changed the land business to "real estate and brokerage."

  1. Condominiums, Urban redevelopment: The real estate business handled by the Sekisui House Real Estate Group became "real estate and brokerage."

(5) Other businesses:

Changed exteriors to "detached houses" and "rental housing and commercial buildings" depending on the building applications.

2

1. Overview

  • In the first quarter of the first year of the 6th Mid-Term Management Plan, sales and profit fell due in part to differing property sales in the overseas business.
  • We made steady progress on our full-year plan, achieving 23% of the net sales target and 21% of the operating profit target.

(¥ billion)

FY2022

FY2023

Amount

YOY

(22/2-22/4)

(23/2-23/4)

changed

Net sales

743.6

708.2

(35.3)

(4.8%)

Gross profit

163.1

138.0

(25.1)

(15.4%)

Gross profit margin

21.9%

19.5%

(2.4p)

Main components of non-

operating income/ expenses

SG&A

75.4

82.3

6.9

9.2%

Foreign exchange gains or losses:

Operating profit

87.7

55.7

(32.0)

(36.5%)

¥0.6 billion (up ¥0.3 billion YOY)

Interest expenses: ¥2.5 billion (up

Operating profit margin

11.8%

7.9%

(3.9p)

¥1.7 billion YOY)

Share of profit/ loss of entities

Non-operating income/expenses

(1.6)

(2.6)

(0.9)

accounted for using equity method:

¥(0.5) billion (up ¥1.2 billion YOY)

Ordinary profit

86.1

53.0

(33.0)

(38.3%)

Extraordinary income

8.9

8.9

Main components of

extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

2.5

0.3

(2.1)

(84.5%)

Gain on sales of shares of

subsidiaries and associates in

Profit attributable to

57.4

41.9

(15.5)

(27.1%)

Singapore: ¥8.2 billion

owners of parent

EPS (yen)

85.40

63.33

3

1. Overview by Business model

Net sales

Operating profit

(¥ billion)

Orders

743.6

708.2

146.3

101.8

(44.4)

112.4

124.4

11.9

190.6

201.1

10.5

302.1

289.4

(12.7)

FY2022

FY2023

(22/2-22/4)

(23/2-23/4)

Built-to-Order Business Supplied Housing Business

Development Business

Overseas Business

87.7

28.6

55.7

17.3

4.3

(24.2)

16.8

(0.5)

17.8

19.3

1.5

32.7

27.0

(5.6)

FY2022

FY2023

(22/2-22/4)

(23/2-23/4)

Built-to-Order Business Supplied Housing Business

Development Business Overseas Business

736.6

756.2

110.2

(46.0)

156.2

160.1

67.4

92.7

9.6

196.0

205.6

(12.3)

300.0

287.7

FY2022FY2023

(22/2-22/4)(23/2-23/4)

Built-to-Order Business Supplied Housing Business

Development Business Overseas Business

4

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 3 063 B 21 896 M 21 896 M
Net income 2024 192 B 1 374 M 1 374 M
Net Debt 2024 263 B 1 880 M 1 880 M
P/E ratio 2024 9,54x
Yield 2024 4,19%
Capitalization 1 856 B 13 271 M 13 271 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
EV / Sales 2025 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 29 052
Free-Float 90,4%
