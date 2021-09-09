Sekisui House : Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of Sekisui House Real Estate Companies NEW

News Release Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of Sekisui House Real Estate Companies (Company-Split and Establishment of a Preparatory Company Associated with Transition to an Intermediary Holding Company) September 9, 2021 - At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, Sekisui House, Ltd. (the "Company") determined to reorganize Sekisui House Real Estate Companies, which is scheduled to be implemented on February 1, 2022, and to establish a company-split preparatory company associated with a transition to an intermediary holding company. As this is a simplified absorption-type company split with wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, some details have been omitted from this press release. I. Purpose of the reorganization Sekisui House Real Estate Companies, Sekiwa Grand Mast, Ltd., and their subsidiaries, etc. ("Sekisui House Real Estate Group") are subsidiaries of Sekisui House, Ltd. Sekisui House Real Estate Group is a comprehensive real estate Group engaging in real estate purchase and sale, brokerage, rental housing management and subleasing, remodeling and other operations. It plays a central role in the Supplied Housing Business by leveraging the Company's strong customer base and has grown to a business that accounts for a large portion of the Sekisui House Group's consolidated operating income. Toward the achievement of the 30-Year Vision, a focus on the sustained growth and maximization of the corporate value of Sekisui House Real Estate Group are essential. Accordingly, the Company has decided to advance its business by establishing an intermediary holding company that controls Sekisui House Real Estate Group with an eye to expansion of its business scope. Achieving Sekisui House Real Estate Group's focused prime area marketing strategies and quality real estate management will be sought by leveraging the community-based presence and business characteristics of the companies in the Group. Moreover, through the flexible execution of personnel system innovation, the transfer of authority to the intermediary holding company and clarification of responsibilities, realization of growth strategies and enhancement of corporate governance will be pursued with the aim of facilitating the growth of the Supplied Housing Business. II. Outline of the reorganization In the reorganization, Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings, Ltd. (owned 100% by the Company; the "Company-Split Preparatory Company") will be established as an intermediary holding company having control over Sekisui House Real Estate Group and the Company-Split Preparatory Company will absorb the business under the scope of Broking and Leasing Business Headquarters of the Company (the "Company Split").

(1) Schedule of the Company Split (1) Date of resolution by the Company's Board of Early December 2021 Directors to approve the absorption-type company split (scheduled) agreement (2) Date of conclusion of the absorption-type company Early December 2021 split agreement (scheduled) (3) Effective date of the Company Split February 1, 2022 (scheduled) Since the Company Split will be a simplified company split that satisfies the conditions described under Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, no general meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held to approve the absorption-type company split agreement. Method of the Company Split The Company Split will be an absorption-type company split with the Company as the splitting company and the Company-Split Preparatory Company as the successor company. (3) Details of allocation related to the Company Split At the time of the Company Split, the Company-Split Preparatory Company will issue 1,800 shares of its common stock, all of which will be allocated to the Company. (4) Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights There will be no change in the handling of stock acquisition rights issued by the Company, and the Company has not issued any bonds with stock acquisition rights. Increase/decrease in capital stock due to the Company Split There will be no change to the amount of the Company's capital. Rights and obligations to be assumed by the successor company Through the Company Split, the Company-Split Preparatory Company which is the successor company will take over the assets, obligations, agreements and other rights and obligations in relation to the business under the scope of Broking and Leasing Business Headquarters to the extent specified in the absorption-type company split agreement. (7) Prospects for fulfilling financial obligations Detailed financial obligations to be assumed by the successor company will be announced as soon as they are determined.

Ⅲ. Profiles of the parties involved in the Company Split Splitting Company Successor Company ① Name of Sekisui House, Ltd. Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings, company Ltd. ② Location 1-1-88, Oyodonaka, Kita-ku, Osaka 1-1-90, Oyodonaka, Kita-ku, Osaka Yoshihiro Nakai ③ Representative Representative Director To be determined President & Executive Director, CEO Contracting of design and construction of pre-engineered houses; sale of houses and ④ Business residential land; sale, acquisition, Managing and controlling the Group description brokerage, leasing and management by holding shares or equity interest of real estate; remodeling and renovation of houses; and other related businesses ⑤ Capital 202,591 million yen 10 million yen ⑥ Establishment August 1, 1960 November 1, 2021 ⑦ Total number of 684,683,466 shares 200 shares shares issued ⑧ Fiscal period January 31 January 31 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. Major (Trust account) 11.52% shareholders Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust ⑨ and account) 5.48% Sekisui House, Ltd. 100% shareholding Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. 4.53% ratios（*） SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 3.30% Employees' Stockholding 2.73% ⑩ Business results and financial position of the last fiscal year Fiscal period Consolidated fiscal year ended ― January 31, 2021 Net assets 1,368,887 million yen Total assets 2,625,861 million yen Since the fiscal year ending January Book value per share 1,948.12 yen 31, 2022 is the first year of the Net sales 2,446,904 million yen establishment of Sekisui House Real Operating income 186,519 million yen Estate Holdings, Ltd., information on Ordinary income 184,697 million yen the financial situation and results of Net income attributable 123,542 million yen operations of the immediately to owners of parent preceding fiscal year does not exist. Net income per share 102.63 yen Major shareholders and shareholding ratios of the splitting company are as of July 31, 2021. The ratio of shareholding is calculated deducting shares of treasury stock from the total number of shares issued.

IV. Outline of the business Division to be split (1) Outline of the business division to be split Business under the scope of Broking and Leasing Business Headquarters of the Company (2) Results of the business to be split No profit-making operations are conducted. (3) Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be split Assets: To be determined Liabilities: To be determined Details will be disclosed as soon as they are determined. V. Status after the Company Split There will be no change to the name, location, representative person, business description, capital, or accounting period of the Company which is the splitting company. The Company-Split Preparatory Company which is the successor company is scheduled to allot 1,800 shares of its common stock to the Company through the Company Split. Although the amount of its capital will increase, details are not yet determined. There will be no change to the name, location, business description or accounting period of the Company-Split Preparatory Company, and its representative person is not yet determined. VI. Future outlook The Company Split is anticipated to have an insignificant impact on the Company's consolidated business results because it is reorganization between the Company and its consolidated subsidiary. *** *** *** For further information, please contact: Mr. Atsushi Yoshida Executive Officer, Chief Manager of Investor Relations Department Sekisui House, Ltd. Email: info-ir@qz.sekisuihouse.co.jp