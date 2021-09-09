Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House : Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of Sekisui House Real Estate Companies NEW

09/09/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of

Sekisui House Real Estate Companies

(Company-Split and Establishment of a Preparatory Company Associated with

Transition to an Intermediary Holding Company)

September 9, 2021 - At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, Sekisui House, Ltd. (the "Company") determined to reorganize Sekisui House Real Estate Companies, which is scheduled to be implemented on February 1, 2022, and to establish a company-split preparatory company associated with a transition to an intermediary holding company. As this is a simplified absorption-type company split with wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, some details have been omitted from this press release.

I. Purpose of the reorganization

Sekisui House Real Estate Companies, Sekiwa Grand Mast, Ltd., and their subsidiaries, etc. ("Sekisui House Real Estate Group") are subsidiaries of Sekisui House, Ltd. Sekisui House Real Estate Group is a comprehensive real estate Group engaging in real estate purchase and sale, brokerage, rental housing management and subleasing, remodeling and other operations. It plays a central role in the Supplied Housing Business by leveraging the Company's strong customer base and has grown to a business that accounts for a large portion of the Sekisui House Group's consolidated operating income.

Toward the achievement of the 30-Year Vision, a focus on the sustained growth and maximization of the corporate value of Sekisui House Real Estate Group are essential. Accordingly, the Company has decided to advance its business by establishing an intermediary holding company that controls Sekisui House Real Estate Group with an eye to expansion of its business scope.

Achieving Sekisui House Real Estate Group's focused prime area marketing strategies and quality real estate management will be sought by leveraging the community-based presence and business characteristics of the companies in the Group. Moreover, through the flexible execution of personnel system innovation, the transfer of authority to the intermediary holding company and clarification of responsibilities, realization of growth strategies and enhancement of corporate governance will be pursued with the aim of facilitating the growth of the Supplied Housing Business.

II. Outline of the reorganization

In the reorganization, Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings, Ltd. (owned 100% by the Company; the "Company-Split Preparatory Company") will be established as an intermediary holding company having control over Sekisui House Real Estate Group and the Company-Split Preparatory Company will absorb the business under the scope of Broking and Leasing Business Headquarters of the Company (the "Company Split").

(1) Schedule of the Company Split

(1)

Date of resolution by the Company's Board of

Early December 2021

Directors to approve the absorption-type company split

(scheduled)

agreement

(2)

Date of conclusion of the absorption-type company

Early December 2021

split agreement

(scheduled)

(3)

Effective date of the Company Split

February 1, 2022 (scheduled)

  1. Since the Company Split will be a simplified company split that satisfies the conditions described under Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act, no general meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held to approve the absorption-type company split agreement.
  1. Method of the Company Split

The Company Split will be an absorption-type company split with the Company as the splitting company and the Company-Split Preparatory Company as the successor company.

(3) Details of allocation related to the Company Split

At the time of the Company Split, the Company-Split Preparatory Company will issue 1,800 shares of its common stock, all of which will be allocated to the Company.

(4) Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights

There will be no change in the handling of stock acquisition rights issued by the Company, and the Company has not issued any bonds with stock acquisition rights.

  1. Increase/decrease in capital stock due to the Company Split There will be no change to the amount of the Company's capital.
  2. Rights and obligations to be assumed by the successor company

Through the Company Split, the Company-Split Preparatory Company which is the successor company will take over the assets, obligations, agreements and other rights and obligations in relation to the business under the scope of Broking and Leasing Business Headquarters to the extent specified in the absorption-type company split agreement.

(7) Prospects for fulfilling financial obligations

Detailed financial obligations to be assumed by the successor company will be announced as soon as they are determined.

. Profiles of the parties involved in the Company Split

Splitting Company

Successor Company

Name of

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings,

company

Ltd.

Location

1-1-88, Oyodonaka, Kita-ku, Osaka

1-1-90, Oyodonaka, Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshihiro Nakai

Representative

Representative Director

To be determined

President & Executive Director, CEO

Contracting of design and

construction of pre-engineered

houses; sale of houses and

Business

residential land; sale, acquisition,

Managing and controlling the Group

description

brokerage, leasing and management

by holding shares or equity interest

of real estate; remodeling and

renovation of houses; and other

related businesses

Capital

202,591 million yen

10 million yen

Establishment

August 1, 1960

November 1, 2021

Total number of

684,683,466 shares

200 shares

shares issued

Fiscal period

January 31

January 31

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Major

(Trust account) 11.52%

shareholders

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust

and

account) 5.48%

Sekisui House, Ltd. 100%

shareholding

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

4.53%

ratios*

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

3.30%

Employees' Stockholding 2.73%

Business results and financial position of the last fiscal year

Fiscal period

Consolidated fiscal year ended

January 31, 2021

Net assets

1,368,887 million yen

Total assets

2,625,861 million yen

Since the fiscal year ending January

Book value per share

1,948.12 yen

31, 2022 is the first year of the

Net sales

2,446,904 million yen

establishment of Sekisui House Real

Operating income

186,519 million yen

Estate Holdings, Ltd., information on

Ordinary income

184,697 million yen

the financial situation and results of

Net income attributable

123,542 million yen

operations of the immediately

to owners of parent

preceding fiscal year does not exist.

Net income per share

102.63 yen

  1. Major shareholders and shareholding ratios of the splitting company are as of July 31, 2021. The ratio of shareholding is calculated deducting shares of treasury stock from the total number of shares issued.

IV. Outline of the business Division to be split

(1) Outline of the business division to be split

Business under the scope of Broking and Leasing Business Headquarters of the Company

(2) Results of the business to be split

No profit-making operations are conducted.

(3) Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be split

Assets:

To be determined

Liabilities:

To be determined

Details will be disclosed as soon as they are determined.

V. Status after the Company Split

There will be no change to the name, location, representative person, business description, capital, or accounting period of the Company which is the splitting company. The Company-Split Preparatory Company which is the successor company is scheduled to allot 1,800 shares of its common stock to the Company through the Company Split. Although the amount of its capital will increase, details are not yet determined. There will be no change to the name, location, business description or accounting period of the Company-Split Preparatory Company, and its representative person is not yet determined.

VI. Future outlook

The Company Split is anticipated to have an insignificant impact on the Company's consolidated business results because it is reorganization between the Company and its consolidated subsidiary.

*** *** ***

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Atsushi Yoshida

Executive Officer, Chief Manager of Investor Relations Department

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Email: info-ir@qz.sekisuihouse.co.jp

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2021 NEW
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding Revision of the Dividend Plan NEW
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of ..
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Second Quarter of FY2021 Financial Results Summary
PU
09/06SEKISUI HOUSE : Corporate Governance Report
PU
08/31Sekisui House REIT to Switch Property's Power Supply to Renewable Energy
MT
08/17SEKISUI HOUSE : Presentation material of Integrated Report 2021 briefing
PU
08/06SEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase and its Completi..
PU
08/05Tranche Update on Sekisui House, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Marc..
CI
08/04Sekisui House, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 4, 2021 has expired w..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 567 B 23 294 M 23 294 M
Net income 2022 141 B 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net cash 2022 15 757 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 1 560 B 14 134 M 14 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 28 362
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sekisui House, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 313,50 JPY
Average target price 2 479,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Nakai President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Kamijo Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Toshinori Abe Chairman
Toshiharu Miura Director & Head-Technology
Takashi Uchida Representative Director, VP & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.10.17%14 134
D.R. HORTON, INC.36.09%32 738
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER141.70%13 013
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.26%12 854
PERSIMMON PLC-1.81%11 914
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC2.12%9 576