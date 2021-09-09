Log in
    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
Sekisui House : Notice regarding Revision of the Dividend Plan NEW

09/09/2021
News Release

Notice regarding Revision of the Dividend Plan

September 9, 2021 - Sekisui House, Ltd. ("the Company") announces that its Board of Directors today resolved to revise the dividend plan which was announced on March 4, 2021.

1. Reasons

The Company regards the maximization of shareholder value as one of its most important management issues. Accordingly, the Company will strive to increase earnings per share through sustainable business growth, and will also seek to invest in growth and enhance shareholder returns, taking into comprehensive account the status of profits and cash flows in each fiscal year and future business development, among other factors. In light of this, the Company established a basic policy of maintaining a medium-term payout ratio of at least 40%, while also flexibly repurchasing its own stock in an effort to improve shareholder value.

With this basic policy in mind, the Company had decided to pay out an interim dividend of 43 yen per share, a year-end dividend of 43 yen per share, totaling 86 yen per share for the full year for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022. However, in light of the improvements in financial results in the first six months of the current consolidated fiscal year, we have decided to upwardly revise the year-end dividend to 45 yen per share, up 2 yen from the previous plan. As a result, the annual dividend plan is 88 yen per share for the full year.

2. Detail of Dividend plan

Cash dividends per share (yen)

End of second

Year-end

Annual

quarter

Initial dividend plan

43.00

43.00

86.00

(Announced on March 4, 2021)

Revised dividend plan

45.00

88.00

Dividends to be paid in the

fiscal year ending January 31,

43.00

2022

Dividends paid in the previous

fiscal year ended January 31,

45.00

39.00

84.00

2021

***

*** ***

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Atsushi Yoshida

Executive Officer, Chief Manager of Investor Relations Department

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Email: info-ir@qz.sekisuihouse.co.jp

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
