    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:47 2022-09-02 am EDT
2471.50 JPY   -1.75%
09/01SEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase NEW
09/01Nikkei 225 Down 1.5% on Federal Reserve Outlook
09/01Japan's Nikkei hits 1-month closing low as chip makers tumble
Sekisui House : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase NEW

09/01/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
News Release

Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

(Share Repurchase under Article 165 (2) of the Companies Act)

September 2, 2022 - At the Board of Directors held on March 10, 2022, Sekisui House, Ltd. resolved on matters relating to its share repurchase under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act. The status of the share repurchase is as follows.

1.

Type of shares repurchased:

Common stock

2.

Number of shares repurchased:

2,719,500 shares

3.

Price of shares repurchased:

6,376,287,121 yen

4.

Period for repurchase:

August 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022 (contractual basis)

5.

Method of share repurchase:

Repurchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution regarding share repurchase (announced on March 10, 2022)

(1) Type of shares:

Common stock

  1. Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 15,000,000 shares (equal to 2.22% of total issued shares excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased:

Up to 30,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Period for share repurchase:

From March 11, 2022 to January 31, 2023

(5)

Method of share repurchase:

Market purchases (including Off-Auction Own

Share Repurchase Trading (N-NET3) of the

Nagoya Stock Exchange)

2. Aggregate number of its treasury stock repurchased up to August 31, 2022 based on the above resolution (contractual basis)

(1)

Aggregate number of shares repurchased:

10,892,000 shares

(2)

Aggregate price of shares repurchased:

25,320,045,671 yen

*** *** ***

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Atsushi Yoshida

Executive Officer, Head of Investor Relations Department

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Email: info-ir@qz.sekisuihouse.co.jp

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 02:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
