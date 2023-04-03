Sekisui House : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase NEW

News Release

Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

(Share Repurchase under Article 165 (2) of the Companies Act)

April 4, 2023 - At the Board of Directors held on March 9, 2023, Sekisui House, Ltd. resolved on matters relating to its share repurchase under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act. The status of the share repurchase is as follows.

1. Type of shares repurchased: Common stock 2. Number of shares repurchased: 0 shares 3. Price of shares repurchased: 0 yen 4. Period for repurchase: March 10, 2023 to March 31, 2023 (contractual basis)

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution regarding share repurchase (announced on March 9, 2023)

(1) Type of shares: Common stock

Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 18,000,000 shares (equal to 2.72% of total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)

(3) Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased: Up to 40,000,000,000 yen (4) Period for share repurchase: From March 10, 2023 to January 31, 2024 (5) Method of share repurchase: Market purchases (including Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (N-NET3) of the Nagoya Stock Exchange)

2. Aggregate number of its treasury shares repurchased up to March 31, 2023 based on the above

resolution (contractual basis) (1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 0 shares (2) Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 0 yen

