  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:57:16 2023-04-03 pm EDT
2732.50 JPY   +0.63%
04/03Sekisui House : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase NEW
PU
03/30Sekisui House to Sell Tokyo Office for 70 Billion Yen, Raises Half-Year Outlook
MT
03/2710 Sekisui House Properties Receive Green Certification
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase NEW

04/03/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
News Release

Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

(Share Repurchase under Article 165 (2) of the Companies Act)

April 4, 2023 - At the Board of Directors held on March 9, 2023, Sekisui House, Ltd. resolved on matters relating to its share repurchase under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act. The status of the share repurchase is as follows.

1.

Type of shares repurchased:

Common stock

2.

Number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

3.

Price of shares repurchased:

0 yen

4.

Period for repurchase:

March 10, 2023 to March 31, 2023 (contractual basis)

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution regarding share repurchase (announced on March 9, 2023)

(1) Type of shares:

Common stock

  1. Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 18,000,000 shares (equal to 2.72% of total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased:

Up to 40,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Period for share repurchase:

From March 10, 2023 to January 31, 2024

(5)

Method of share repurchase:

Market purchases (including Off-Auction Own

Share Repurchase Trading (N-NET3) of the

Nagoya Stock Exchange)

2. Aggregate number of its treasury shares repurchased up to March 31, 2023 based on the above

resolution (contractual basis)

(1)

Aggregate number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

(2)

Aggregate price of shares repurchased:

0 yen

*** *** ***

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Atsushi Yoshida

Executive Officer, Head of Investor Relations Department

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Email: info-ir@qz.sekisuihouse.co.jp

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 02:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 940 B 22 213 M 22 213 M
Net income 2023 182 B 1 373 M 1 373 M
Net Debt 2023 75 337 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,95x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 1 798 B 13 589 M 13 589 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 28 821
Free-Float 87,5%
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
