Sekisui House : Second Quarter of FY2021 Financial Results Summary

Realize sustainable growth of Sekisui House Group through the organic growth of six business pillars.

Expand domestic and overseas businesses through offering integrated proposals of technologies, lifestyle design and services

1 Overview

Net sales hit a record high for the first six months and operating income increased significantly, despite tough business conditions due to the spread of COVID-19.

The full-year forecasts have been revised upward, reflecting improvements in financial results in the first six months, strong orders both in Japan and abroad, and an increased profit ratio, among other factors.

In terms of shareholder returns, the expected year-end dividend will be increased by 2 yen to make the total dividend for the year 88 yen per share.

Highlights

■ Built-to-OrderBusiness: Net sales and income increased in the custom detached houses business and rental housing business, reflecting strong orders continuing from the previous period. Profit margins improved significantly. The ASP per building continued to rise. Orders received were strong, reflecting the continued implementation of the three brand strategies and lifestyle design proposals in the custom detached houses business, as well as initiatives focused on sales from the Sha Maison ZEH rental housing and properties for corporate use in the rental housing business.

Sales in the architectural/civil engineering business fell in reaction to sales from large projects in the previous fiscal year.

■ Supplied Housing Business: Sales in remodeling business continued to improve significantly for proposal-based remodeling corresponding to lifestyle changes and environment-based remodeling, such as energy-saving. The ratio of large-scale orders also rose. High occupancy rates and rents were maintained in the real estate management fees business with the offering of high quality buildings in good locations, coupled by residents first- oriented building management and services. Stable growth continued.

■ Development Business: Net sales and orders received increased in the houses for sales business due to the continuous procurement of high-quality land and the strengthening of the sales structure in response to strong demand.

The condominiums business made progress as planned in delivery. Orders received were strong.

In the urban redevelopment business, occupancy rates for offices and houses remained solid and the progress in property sales as planned. Earnings from the operation of hotels declined.

■ Overseas Business: The homebuilding business and master-planned community business in the United States posted significant increases in sales and income. In the multifamily business, one property was sold.

In the overseas business as a whole, sales and income increased due to strong business in the United States, while sales and income decreased in China.

(¥ billion) FY2020 FY2021 (20/2-20/7) (21/2-21/7) Results Margin Results Margin YOY Amount % Net sales 1,167.9 1,223.6 55.6 4.8% Built-to-Order 493.9 487.2 (6.7) (1.4%) Supplied Housing 346.0 371.1 25.1 7.3% Development 151.1 178.2 27.1 18.0% Overseas 140.5 149.5 8.9 6.4% Gross profit 230.4 19.7% 252.7 20.7% 22.2 9.7% Built-to-Order 101.8 20.6% 112.1 23.0% 10.3 10.1% Supplied Housing 63.8 18.5% 72.6 19.6% 8.8 13.8% Development 31.4 20.8% 30.9 17.4% (0.4) (1.4%) Overseas 31.0 22.1% 34.1 22.8% 3.0 10.0% SG&A 137.8 143.0 5.2 3.8% Operating income 92.6 7.9% 109.6 9.0% 17.0 18.4% Built-to-Order 48.3 9.8% 57.9 11.9% 9.5 19.7% Supplied Housing 32.5 9.4% 39.8 10.7% 7.2 22.4% Development 19.2 12.7% 16.4 9.2% (2.7) (14.4%) (Non-operating income/expenses) Overseas 15.6 11.1% 18.1 12.1% 2.5 16.2% ・Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: ¥ Non-operating (1.9) 1.6 3.6 － ▶ (0.1 billion) (down ¥1.0 billion YOY) income/expenses ・Foreign exchange gain(loss): ¥1.1 Ordinary income 90.6 7.8% 111.3 9.1% 20.6 22.8% billion(up ¥4.5 billion YOY) Extraordinary income － 0.7 0.7 ー ・Interest expenses: ¥1.4 billion (up ¥0.0 Extraordinary loss 1.4 0.9 (0.5) (37.5%) billion YOY) Profit attributable to owners of 59.4 5.1% 72.5 5.9% 13.1 22.1% parent EPS (yen) 87.10 106.90

State of Orders (¥ billion) Consolidated orders Order backlog FY2020 FY2021 YOY FY2020 FY2021 2Q Change (20/2-20/7) (21/2-21/7) Amount ％ (Jan. 31, 2021) (Jul. 31, 2021) Amount ％ 1,135.4 1,342.1 206.7 18.2% 1,363.4 1,481.9 118.5 8.7%

