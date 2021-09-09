Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1928   JP3420600003

SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

(1928)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House : Second Quarter of FY2021 Financial Results Summary

09/09/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Second Quarter of FY2021

(February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021)

- Summary of Consolidated Financial Results -

  1. Overview
  2. Financial Position
  3. Segment Information Built-to-Order Business Supplied Housing Business Development Business Overseas Business
  4. Full-YearPlan for FY2021

September 9, 2021

Fundamental Policy of Fifth Mid-Term Management Plan

Further strengthening core businesses

and embarking on new businesses

Sekisui House's Goals

Expand domestic and overseas businesses through offering integrated proposals of technologies, lifestyle design and services

Realize sustainable growth of Sekisui House Group through the organic growth of six business pillars.

1 Overview

Overview

Net sales hit a record high for the first six months and operating income increased significantly, despite tough business conditions due to the spread of COVID-19.

The full-year forecasts have been revised upward, reflecting improvements in financial results in the first six months, strong orders both in Japan and abroad, and an increased profit ratio, among other factors.

In terms of shareholder returns, the expected year-end dividend will be increased by 2 yen to make the total dividend for the year 88 yen per share.

Highlights

Built-to-OrderBusiness: Net sales and income increased in the custom detached houses business and rental housing business, reflecting strong orders continuing from the previous period. Profit margins improved significantly. The ASP per building continued to rise. Orders received were strong, reflecting the continued implementation of the three brand strategies and lifestyle design proposals in the custom detached houses business, as well as initiatives focused on sales from the Sha Maison ZEH rental housing and properties for corporate use in the rental housing business.

Sales in the architectural/civil engineering business fell in reaction to sales from large projects in the previous fiscal year.

Supplied Housing Business: Sales in remodeling business continued to improve significantly for proposal-based remodeling corresponding to lifestyle changes and environment-based remodeling, such as energy-saving. The ratio of large-scale orders also rose. High occupancy rates and rents were maintained in the real estate management fees business with the offering of high quality buildings in good locations, coupled by residents first- oriented building management and services. Stable growth continued.

Development Business: Net sales and orders received increased in the houses for sales business due to the continuous procurement of high-quality land and the strengthening of the sales structure in response to strong demand.

The condominiums business made progress as planned in delivery. Orders received were strong.

In the urban redevelopment business, occupancy rates for offices and houses remained solid and the progress in property sales as planned. Earnings from the operation of hotels declined.

Overseas Business: The homebuilding business and master-planned community business in the United States posted significant increases in sales and income. In the multifamily business, one property was sold.

In the overseas business as a whole, sales and income increased due to strong business in the United States, while sales and income decreased in China.

(¥ billion)

FY2020

FY2021

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Results

Margin

Results

Margin

YOY

Amount

%

Net sales

1,167.9

1,223.6

55.6

4.8%

Built-to-Order

493.9

487.2

(6.7)

(1.4%)

Supplied Housing

346.0

371.1

25.1

7.3%

Development

151.1

178.2

27.1

18.0%

Overseas

140.5

149.5

8.9

6.4%

Gross profit

230.4

19.7%

252.7

20.7%

22.2

9.7%

Built-to-Order

101.8

20.6%

112.1

23.0%

10.3

10.1%

Supplied Housing

63.8

18.5%

72.6

19.6%

8.8

13.8%

Development

31.4

20.8%

30.9

17.4%

(0.4)

(1.4%)

Overseas

31.0

22.1%

34.1

22.8%

3.0

10.0%

SG&A

137.8

143.0

5.2

3.8%

Operating income

92.6

7.9%

109.6

9.0%

17.0

18.4%

Built-to-Order

48.3

9.8%

57.9

11.9%

9.5

19.7%

Supplied Housing

32.5

9.4%

39.8

10.7%

7.2

22.4%

Development

19.2

12.7%

16.4

9.2%

(2.7)

(14.4%)

(Non-operating income/expenses)

Overseas

15.6

11.1%

18.1

12.1%

2.5

16.2%

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: ¥

Non-operating

(1.9)

1.6

3.6

(0.1 billion) (down ¥1.0 billion YOY)

income/expenses

Foreign exchange gain(loss): ¥1.1

Ordinary income

90.6

7.8%

111.3

9.1%

20.6

22.8%

billion(up ¥4.5 billion YOY)

Extraordinary income

0.7

0.7

Interest expenses: ¥1.4 billion (up ¥0.0

Extraordinary loss

1.4

0.9

(0.5)

(37.5%)

billion YOY)

Profit

attributable to owners of

59.4

5.1%

72.5

5.9%

13.1

22.1%

parent

EPS (yen)

87.10

106.90

State of Orders

(¥ billion)

Consolidated orders

Order backlog

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

Amount

1,135.4

1,342.1

206.7

18.2%

1,363.4

1,481.9

118.5

8.7%

Sheet 1

2 Financial Position

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(¥ billion)

(Assets)

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

(Liabilities and

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

changed

net assets)

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

changed

Total current assets

1,780.7

1,867.0

86.3

Total current liabilities

835.7

829.0

(6.7)

Real estate for sale *

923.9

1,039.3

115.3

Total long-term liabilities

421.2

435.9

14.7

Total noncurrent assets

845.1

843.6

(1.4)

Total liabilities

1,256.9

1,264.9

7.9

Total net assets

1,368.8

1,445.7

76.8

Total assets

2,625.8

2,710.7

84.8

Total liabilities and net

2,625.8

2,710.7

84.8

assets

* Total of Buildings for sale, Land for sale in lots, and Undeveloped land for sale.

[Main factors of change]

• Assets: Accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased.

Real estate for sale increased.including the impact of exchange rate fluctuations of ¥41.0 billion

• Liabilities and net assets: Interest-bearing debts increased, including the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Translation adjustments increased.

Real estate for sale by segment

Houses for sale ¥136.3 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥120.8 billion) Condominiums ¥166.9 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥146.4 billion)

Urban redevelopment ¥53.1 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥46.9 billion) Overseas¥682.8 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥609.7 billion)

State of Interest-bearing Debts

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

changed

Interest-bearing debts (¥ billion)

562.9

567.3

4.3

D/E ratio

42.4%

40.5%

(1.9p)

taking into account hybrid bonds

36.3%

34.7%

(1.6p)

Equity ratio

50.5%

51.7%

1.2p

State of Cash Flows

(¥ billion)

FY2020

FY2021

Amount changed

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

39.7

75.4

35.6

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(40.8)

(39.8)

0.9

Free cash flow

(1.0)

35.5

36.6

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(33.2)

(58.8)

(25.6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(39.2)

(9.3)

29.9

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

583.2

600.2

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting

2.1

from change of scope of consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

544.0

593.1

[Main factors of change]

•(Increase) decrease in inventories: Previous period ¥10.0 billion, Current period: ¥(41.6 billion)

•(Increase) decrease in notes and accounts receivable: Previous period ¥(5.7 billion), Current period: ¥26.5 billion

State of Investment

FY2020

FY2021

Amount

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

changed

Capital expenditures

34.0

47.7

13.7

Depreciation and amortization

10.4

11.8

1.4

(¥ billion)

FY2021

Full-year plan

100.0

22.0

Sheet 2

3 Segment Information

Built-to-Order Business

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Custom detached houses

157.5

167.1

9.5

6.1%

Rental housing

176.3

183.0

6.7

3.8%

Architectural / Civil engineering

160.1

137.0

(23.0)

(14.4%)

Total

493.9

487.2

(6.7)

(1.4%)

Operating income

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Custom detached houses

14.9

20.3

5.4

36.5%

Rental housing

21.8

25.8

4.0

18.5%

Architectural / Civil engineering

11.6

11.7

0.0

0.7%

Total

48.3

57.9

9.5

19.7%

Orders

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Custom detached houses

155.3

179.2

23.9

15.4%

Rental housing

178.6

192.7

14.0

7.9%

Architectural / Civil engineering

136.3

157.7

21.4

15.7%

Total

470.2

529.7

59.4

12.6%

Gross margin

FY2020

FY2021

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

25.0%

26.7%

1.7p

24.0%

25.8%

1.8p

12.5%

14.7%

2.2p

20.6%

23.0%

2.4p

Operating margin

FY2020

FY2021

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

9.5%

12.2%

2.7p

12.4%

14.1%

1.7p

7.3%

8.6%

1.3p

9.8%

11.9%

2.1p

(¥ billion)

Order backlog

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

changed

183.2

195.4

12.1

372.7

382.3

9.6

362.4

383.0

20.6

918.4

960.8

42.4

ASP per building (10 thousand yen)

Custom detached houses business

FY2020

FY2021

Amount

Ratio of Green First Zero: 90% (April through July)

(20/2-21/1)

(21/2-21/7)

changed

Ratio of three- and four-story housing (in value): 9.1%

Custom detached houses

4,138

4,153

15

Rental housing business

Rental housing

11,796

12,500

704

Ratio of three- and four-story housing (in value): 77.9%

Supplied Housing Business

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Remodeling

68.9

79.7

10.7

15.6%

Real estate management fees

277.0

291.4

14.3

5.2%

Total

346.0

371.1

25.1

7.3%

Operating income

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Remodeling

9.7

13.2

3.4

35.4%

Real estate management fees

22.7

26.5

3.8

16.9%

Total

32.5

39.8

7.2

22.4%

Orders

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Remodeling

66.5

81.1

14.5

21.8%

Real estate management fees

277.0

291.4

14.3

5.2%

Total

343.6

372.5

28.9

8.4%

  • Real estate management fees business Number of units under management: 666 thousand
    Occupancy ratio: 98.0% (up 0.3p from the end of the previous year)

Gross margin

FY2020

FY2021

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

27.5%

28.5%

1.0p

16.2%

17.2%

1.0p

18.5%

19.6%

1.1p

Operating margin

FY2020

FY2021

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

14.2%

16.6%

2.4p

8.2%

9.1%

0.9p

9.4%

10.7%

1.3p

(¥ billion)

Order backlog

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

changed

28.5

29.9

1.3

28.5

29.9

1.3

Sheet 3

3 Segment Information

Development Business

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Houses for sale

62.7

86.1

23.4

37.3%

Condominiums

41.7

40.2

(1.5)

(3.7%)

Urban redevelopment

46.5

51.8

5.2

11.3%

Total

151.1

178.2

27.1

18.0%

Operating income

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Houses for sale

3.6

6.8

3.2

88.9%

Condominiums

6.0

5.9

(0.0)

(1.4%)

Urban redevelopment

9.5

3.6

(5.9)

(61.8%)

Total

19.2

16.4

(2.7)

(14.4%)

Orders

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Houses for sale

67.2

102.4

35.2

52.4%

Condominiums

28.2

40.9

12.6

44.9%

Urban redevelopment

33.6

66.5

32.8

97.6%

Total

129.1

209.9

80.7

62.5%

  • Urban redevelopment business

Sales from property sales:

¥36.2 billion (Previous period: ¥30.7 billion)

Profit from property sales:

¥5.1 billion (Previous period: ¥8.4 billion)

Overseas Business

(¥ billion)

FY2020

FY2021

YOY

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Amount

%

Net sales

140.5

149.5

8.9

6.4%

Operating income

15.6

18.1

2.5

16.2%

Orders

160.4

189.6

29.1

18.2%

Gross margin

FY2020

FY2021

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

18.1%

19.2%

1.1p

20.8%

22.3%

1.5p

24.5%

10.6%

(13.9p)

20.8%

17.4%

(3.4p)

Operating margin

FY2020

FY2021

Amount

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

changed

5.8%

7.9%

2.1p

14.5%

14.8%

0.3p

20.5%

7.1%

(13.4p)

12.7%

9.2%

(3.5p)

(¥ billion)

Order backlog

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021)

changed

47.7

63.9

16.2

91.6

92.3

0.6

28.9

43.6

14.7

168.2

199.9

31.6

FY2020

FY2021

Change

(20/2-20/7)

(21/2-21/7)

Gross margin

22.1%

22.8%

0.7p

Operating margin

11.1%

12.1%

1.0p

FY2020

FY2021 2Q

Amount

Order backlog

(Jan. 31, 2021)

(Jul. 31, 2021

changed

(¥ billion)

199.6

239.7

40.1

  • Overseas Business / Details by country

FY2021 (21/2-21/7)

Country

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Orders

Exchange

income

income

rate(yen)

Australia

19.5

0.1

0.1

29.1

82.72

China

10.0

0.2

1.0

13.6

16.63

U.S.A

119.7

18.3

17.6

146.7

107.74

Singapore *

0.2

80.87

U.K.*

(0.1)

149.21

Other

0.0

(0.5)

(0.5)

0.0

Total

149.5

18.1

18.4

189.6

FY2020 (20/2-20/7)

Country

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Orders

Exchange

income

income

rate(yen)

Australia

10.0

0.1

0.1

13.6

71.84

China

40.7

6.7

7.8

15.6

15.37

U.S.A

89.6

9.1

9.0

131.1

108.43

Singapore *

1.1

77.84

U.K.*

(0.4)

136.97

Other

0.0

(0.4)

(0.4)

0.0

Total

140.5

15.6

17.2

160.4

* Accounted for by the equity method

(¥ billion)

FY2021 2Q (Jul. 31, 2021

Investment

Order backlog

balance

43.6 154.7

  1. 52.5
  1. 494.6
    36.3
    3.4
  1. 741.6

FY2020 (Jan. 31, 2021)

Investment

Order backlog

balance

34.0 149.1

  1. 52.2
  1. 428.4
    45.7
    3.4
  1. 678.9

Sheet 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sekisui House Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2021 NEW
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding Revision of the Dividend Plan NEW
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding Determination of Policies on Reorganization of ..
PU
02:42aSEKISUI HOUSE : Second Quarter of FY2021 Financial Results Summary
PU
09/06SEKISUI HOUSE : Corporate Governance Report
PU
08/31Sekisui House REIT to Switch Property's Power Supply to Renewable Energy
MT
08/17SEKISUI HOUSE : Presentation material of Integrated Report 2021 briefing
PU
08/06SEKISUI HOUSE : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase and its Completi..
PU
08/05Tranche Update on Sekisui House, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Marc..
CI
08/04Sekisui House, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 4, 2021 has expired w..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 567 B 23 294 M 23 294 M
Net income 2022 141 B 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net cash 2022 15 757 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 1 560 B 14 134 M 14 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 28 362
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sekisui House, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 313,50 JPY
Average target price 2 479,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Nakai President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Kamijo Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Toshinori Abe Chairman
Toshiharu Miura Director & Head-Technology
Takashi Uchida Representative Director, VP & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.10.17%14 134
D.R. HORTON, INC.36.09%32 738
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER141.70%13 013
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.26%12 854
PERSIMMON PLC-1.81%11 914
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC2.12%9 576