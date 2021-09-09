Sekisui House : Second Quarter of FY2021 Financial Results Summary
Sekisui House, Ltd.
Second Quarter of FY2021
(February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021)
- Summary of Consolidated Financial Results -
Overview
Financial Position
Segment Information Built-to-Order Business Supplied Housing Business Development Business Overseas Business
Full-YearPlan for FY2021
September 9, 2021
Fundamental Policy of Fifth Mid-Term Management Plan
Further strengthening core businesses
and embarking on new businesses
Sekisui House's Goals
Expand domestic and overseas businesses through offering integrated proposals of technologies, lifestyle design and services
Realize sustainable growth of Sekisui House Group through the organic growth of six business pillars.
1 Overview
Overview
Net sales hit a record high for the first six months and operating income increased significantly, despite tough business conditions due to the spread of COVID-19.
The full-year forecasts have been revised upward, reflecting improvements in financial results in the first six months, strong orders both in Japan and abroad, and an increased profit ratio, among other factors.
In terms of shareholder returns, the expected year-end dividend will be increased by 2 yen to make the total dividend for the year 88 yen per share.
Highlights
■Built-to-OrderBusiness: Net sales and income increased in the custom detached houses business and rental housing business, reflecting strong orders continuing from the previous period. Profit margins improved significantly. The ASP per building continued to rise. Orders received were strong, reflecting the continued implementation of the three brand strategies and lifestyle design proposals in the custom detached houses business, as well as initiatives focused on sales from the Sha Maison ZEH rental housing and properties for corporate use in the rental housing business.
Sales in the architectural/civil engineering business fell in reaction to sales from large projects in the previous fiscal year.
■Supplied Housing Business: Sales in remodeling business continued to improve significantly for proposal-based remodeling corresponding to lifestyle changes and environment-based remodeling, such as energy-saving. The ratio of large-scale orders also rose. High occupancy rates and rents were maintained in the real estate management fees business with the offering of high quality buildings in good locations, coupled by residents first- oriented building management and services. Stable growth continued.
■Development Business: Net sales and orders received increased in the houses for sales business due to the continuous procurement of high-quality land and the strengthening of the sales structure in response to strong demand.
The condominiums business made progress as planned in delivery. Orders received were strong.
In the urban redevelopment business, occupancy rates for offices and houses remained solid and the progress in property sales as planned. Earnings from the operation of hotels declined.
■Overseas Business: The homebuilding business and master-planned community business in the United States posted significant increases in sales and income. In the multifamily business, one property was sold.
In the overseas business as a whole, sales and income increased due to strong business in the United States, while sales and income decreased in China.
(¥ billion)
FY2020
FY2021
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Results
Margin
Results
Margin
YOY
Amount
%
Net sales
1,167.9
1,223.6
55.6
4.8%
Built-to-Order
493.9
487.2
(6.7)
(1.4%)
Supplied Housing
346.0
371.1
25.1
7.3%
Development
151.1
178.2
27.1
18.0%
Overseas
140.5
149.5
8.9
6.4%
Gross profit
230.4
19.7%
252.7
20.7%
22.2
9.7%
Built-to-Order
101.8
20.6%
112.1
23.0%
10.3
10.1%
Supplied Housing
63.8
18.5%
72.6
19.6%
8.8
13.8%
Development
31.4
20.8%
30.9
17.4%
(0.4)
(1.4%)
Overseas
31.0
22.1%
34.1
22.8%
3.0
10.0%
SG&A
137.8
143.0
5.2
3.8%
Operating income
92.6
7.9%
109.6
9.0%
17.0
18.4%
Built-to-Order
48.3
9.8%
57.9
11.9%
9.5
19.7%
Supplied Housing
32.5
9.4%
39.8
10.7%
7.2
22.4%
Development
19.2
12.7%
16.4
9.2%
(2.7)
(14.4%)
(Non-operating income/expenses)
Overseas
15.6
11.1%
18.1
12.1%
2.5
16.2%
・Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates: ¥
Non-operating
(1.9)
1.6
3.6
－
▶
(0.1 billion) (down ¥1.0 billion YOY)
income/expenses
・Foreign exchange gain(loss): ¥1.1
Ordinary income
90.6
7.8%
111.3
9.1%
20.6
22.8%
billion(up ¥4.5 billion YOY)
Extraordinary income
－
0.7
0.7
ー
・Interest expenses: ¥1.4 billion (up ¥0.0
Extraordinary loss
1.4
0.9
(0.5)
(37.5%)
billion YOY)
Profit
attributable to owners of
59.4
5.1%
72.5
5.9%
13.1
22.1%
parent
EPS (yen)
87.10
106.90
State of Orders
(¥ billion)
Consolidated orders
Order backlog
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
％
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
Amount
％
1,135.4
1,342.1
206.7
18.2%
1,363.4
1,481.9
118.5
8.7%
2 Financial Position
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(¥ billion)
(Assets)
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
(Liabilities and
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
changed
net assets)
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
changed
Total current assets
1,780.7
1,867.0
86.3
Total current liabilities
835.7
829.0
(6.7)
Real estate for sale *
923.9
1,039.3
115.3
Total long-term liabilities
421.2
435.9
14.7
Total noncurrent assets
845.1
843.6
(1.4)
Total liabilities
1,256.9
1,264.9
7.9
Total net assets
1,368.8
1,445.7
76.8
Total assets
2,625.8
2,710.7
84.8
Total liabilities and net
2,625.8
2,710.7
84.8
assets
* Total of Buildings for sale, Land for sale in lots, and Undeveloped land for sale.
[Main factors of change]
• Assets: Accounts receivable from completed construction contracts decreased.
Real estate for sale increased.（including the impact of exchange rate fluctuations of ¥41.0 billion）
• Liabilities and net assets: Interest-bearing debts increased, including the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Translation adjustments increased.
Real estate for sale by segment
Houses for sale： ¥136.3 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥120.8 billion) Condominiums： ¥166.9 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥146.4 billion)
Urban redevelopment： ¥53.1 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥46.9 billion) Overseas：¥682.8 billion (As of Jan. 31, 2021: ¥609.7 billion)
State of Interest-bearing Debts
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
changed
Interest-bearing debts (¥ billion)
562.9
567.3
4.3
D/E ratio
42.4%
40.5%
(1.9p)
taking into account hybrid bonds
36.3%
34.7%
(1.6p)
Equity ratio
50.5%
51.7%
1.2p
State of Cash Flows
(¥ billion)
FY2020
FY2021
Amount changed
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
39.7
75.4
35.6
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(40.8)
(39.8)
0.9
Free cash flow
(1.0)
35.5
36.6
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(33.2)
(58.8)
(25.6)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(39.2)
(9.3)
29.9
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
583.2
600.2
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting
ー
2.1
from change of scope of consolidation
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
544.0
593.1
[Main factors of change]
•(Increase) decrease in inventories: Previous period ¥10.0 billion, Current period: ¥(41.6 billion)
•(Increase) decrease in notes and accounts receivable: Previous period ¥(5.7 billion), Current period: ¥26.5 billion
State of Investment
FY2020
FY2021
Amount
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
changed
Capital expenditures
34.0
47.7
13.7
Depreciation and amortization
10.4
11.8
1.4
(¥ billion)
FY2021
Full-year plan
100.0
22.0
3 Segment Information
Built-to-Order Business
(¥ billion)
Net sales
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Custom detached houses
157.5
167.1
9.5
6.1%
Rental housing
176.3
183.0
6.7
3.8%
Architectural / Civil engineering
160.1
137.0
(23.0)
(14.4%)
Total
493.9
487.2
(6.7)
(1.4%)
Operating income
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Custom detached houses
14.9
20.3
5.4
36.5%
Rental housing
21.8
25.8
4.0
18.5%
Architectural / Civil engineering
11.6
11.7
0.0
0.7%
Total
48.3
57.9
9.5
19.7%
Orders
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Custom detached houses
155.3
179.2
23.9
15.4%
Rental housing
178.6
192.7
14.0
7.9%
Architectural / Civil engineering
136.3
157.7
21.4
15.7%
Total
470.2
529.7
59.4
12.6%
Gross margin
FY2020
FY2021
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
25.0%
26.7%
1.7p
24.0%
25.8%
1.8p
12.5%
14.7%
2.2p
20.6%
23.0%
2.4p
Operating margin
FY2020
FY2021
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
9.5%
12.2%
2.7p
12.4%
14.1%
1.7p
7.3%
8.6%
1.3p
9.8%
11.9%
2.1p
(¥ billion)
Order backlog
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
changed
183.2
195.4
12.1
372.7
382.3
9.6
362.4
383.0
20.6
918.4
960.8
42.4
ASP per building (10 thousand yen)
■ Custom detached houses business
FY2020
FY2021
Amount
Ratio of Green First Zero: 90% (April through July)
(20/2-21/1)
(21/2-21/7)
changed
Ratio of three- and four-story housing (in value): 9.1%
Custom detached houses
4,138
4,153
15
■ Rental housing business
Rental housing
11,796
12,500
704
Ratio of three- and four-story housing (in value): 77.9%
Supplied Housing Business
(¥ billion)
Net sales
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Remodeling
68.9
79.7
10.7
15.6%
Real estate management fees
277.0
291.4
14.3
5.2%
Total
346.0
371.1
25.1
7.3%
Operating income
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Remodeling
9.7
13.2
3.4
35.4%
Real estate management fees
22.7
26.5
3.8
16.9%
Total
32.5
39.8
7.2
22.4%
Orders
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Remodeling
66.5
81.1
14.5
21.8%
Real estate management fees
277.0
291.4
14.3
5.2%
Total
343.6
372.5
28.9
8.4%
Real estate management fees business Number of units under management: 666 thousand
Occupancy ratio: 98.0% (up 0.3p from the end of the previous year)
Gross margin
FY2020
FY2021
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
27.5%
28.5%
1.0p
16.2%
17.2%
1.0p
18.5%
19.6%
1.1p
Operating margin
FY2020
FY2021
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
14.2%
16.6%
2.4p
8.2%
9.1%
0.9p
9.4%
10.7%
1.3p
(¥ billion)
Order backlog
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
changed
28.5
29.9
1.3
ー
ー
ー
28.5
29.9
1.3
3 Segment Information
Development Business
(¥ billion)
Net sales
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Houses for sale
62.7
86.1
23.4
37.3%
Condominiums
41.7
40.2
(1.5)
(3.7%)
Urban redevelopment
46.5
51.8
5.2
11.3%
Total
151.1
178.2
27.1
18.0%
Operating income
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Houses for sale
3.6
6.8
3.2
88.9%
Condominiums
6.0
5.9
(0.0)
(1.4%)
Urban redevelopment
9.5
3.6
(5.9)
(61.8%)
Total
19.2
16.4
(2.7)
(14.4%)
Orders
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Houses for sale
67.2
102.4
35.2
52.4%
Condominiums
28.2
40.9
12.6
44.9%
Urban redevelopment
33.6
66.5
32.8
97.6%
Total
129.1
209.9
80.7
62.5%
Urban redevelopment business
Sales from property sales:
¥36.2 billion (Previous period: ¥30.7 billion)
Profit from property sales:
¥5.1 billion (Previous period: ¥8.4 billion)
Overseas Business
(¥ billion)
FY2020
FY2021
YOY
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Amount
%
Net sales
140.5
149.5
8.9
6.4%
Operating income
15.6
18.1
2.5
16.2%
Orders
160.4
189.6
29.1
18.2%
Gross margin
FY2020
FY2021
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
18.1%
19.2%
1.1p
20.8%
22.3%
1.5p
24.5%
10.6%
(13.9p)
20.8%
17.4%
(3.4p)
Operating margin
FY2020
FY2021
Amount
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
changed
5.8%
7.9%
2.1p
14.5%
14.8%
0.3p
20.5%
7.1%
(13.4p)
12.7%
9.2%
(3.5p)
(¥ billion)
Order backlog
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021)
changed
47.7
63.9
16.2
91.6
92.3
0.6
28.9
43.6
14.7
168.2
199.9
31.6
FY2020
FY2021
Change
(20/2-20/7)
(21/2-21/7)
Gross margin
22.1%
22.8%
0.7p
Operating margin
11.1%
12.1%
1.0p
FY2020
FY2021 2Q
Amount
Order backlog
(Jan. 31, 2021)
(Jul. 31, 2021）
changed
(¥ billion)
199.6
239.7
40.1
Overseas Business / Details by country
FY2021 (21/2-21/7)
Country
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Orders
Exchange
income
income
rate(yen)
Australia
19.5
0.1
0.1
29.1
82.72
China
10.0
0.2
1.0
13.6
16.63
U.S.A
119.7
18.3
17.6
146.7
107.74
Singapore *
0.2
80.87
U.K.*
(0.1)
149.21
Other
0.0
(0.5)
(0.5)
0.0
ー
Total
149.5
18.1
18.4
189.6
ー
FY2020 (20/2-20/7)
Country
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Orders
Exchange
income
income
rate(yen)
Australia
10.0
0.1
0.1
13.6
71.84
China
40.7
6.7
7.8
15.6
15.37
U.S.A
89.6
9.1
9.0
131.1
108.43
Singapore *
1.1
77.84
U.K.*
(0.4)
136.97
Other
0.0
(0.4)
(0.4)
0.0
ー
Total
140.5
15.6
17.2
160.4
ー
* Accounted for by the equity method
(¥ billion)
FY2021 2Q (Jul. 31, 2021）
Investment
Order backlog
balance
43.6 154.7
52.5
494.6
36.3
3.4
ー
741.6
FY2020 (Jan. 31, 2021)
Investment
Order backlog
balance
34.0 149.1
52.2
428.4
45.7
3.4
ー
678.9
