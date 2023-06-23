Sekisui House, Ltd. Transcript for Earnings Results Briefing for the First Quarter FY2023 (WEB Conference) Date : Thursday, June 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (JST) Participants : Yosuke Horiuchi Representative Director of the Board, Vice Chairman, Executive Officer Atsushi Yoshida Executive Officer, Head of Investor Relations Department Note: The following generally omits the details of the financial results presented in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results". [Page 3] Results Overview The profits recorded in the first quarter of the current fiscal year were the second-highest ever for a first quarter, despite lower sales and profit due to differing property sales among other factors. With the current order volume as a benchmark, we are on track to achieve our full-year plan. Net sales declined by 4.8% year on year to ¥708.2 billion. This includes a ¥44.4 billion decrease in Overseas Business due to the impact of differing property sales compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Gross profit fell 15.4% to ¥138 billion. Gross margin decreased by 2.4p to 19.5%. The main reason for the decline in profits were the impact of soaring material prices as well as the goodwill which arose from the acquisition of Chesmar last fiscal year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the allocation of the acquisition costs was determined and the goodwill was partly allocated as real estate for sale and recorded as cost of sales. SG&A expenses increased by 9.2% to ¥82.3 billion. Personnel expenses increased by ¥2.6 billion, due partly to the increase in overseas subsidiaries. The SG&A ratio increased by 1.5p to 11.6%. Operating income fell by 36.5% to ¥55.7 billion and the operating margin decreased by 3.9p to 7.9%. Overall, operating income for the first quarter accounted for 21.0% of the full-year plan, remaining on track. Non-operating income/expenses decreased by ¥0.9 billion year on year to a loss of ¥2.6 billion. Foreign exchange gain/loss increased by ¥0.3 billion year on year to ¥0.6 billion. Equity in earnings/losses of affiliates improved by ¥1.2 billion year on year to a loss of ¥0.5 billion, given the lack of investment valuation loss of ¥1.5 billion in the United Kingdom recorded the previous fiscal year. As a result, ordinary income fell by 38.3% year on year to ¥53 billion. Extraordinary income was boosted following a gain of ¥8.2 billion from the sale of a commercial facility in Singapore. 1

Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent fell by 27.1% to ¥41.9 billion. EPS decreased by ¥22.07 to ¥63.33. Overall orders increased by 2.7% to ¥756.2 billion. [Page 5] Financial Position Total assets increased by ¥39 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets increased by ¥39.4 billion. Of current assets, cash and deposits fell by ¥29.6 billion. Real estate for sale increased by ¥69.8 billion. Domestic real estate rose by ¥37.4 billion following active purchasing made by Sekisui House real estate companies, while the ongoing construction of multifamily business in the United States boosted overseas real estate for sale by ¥32.3 billion, including ¥5.1 billion in foreign exchange gains. Non-current assets decreased by ¥0.3 billion. Of this, property, plant and equipment increased by ¥7.1 billion due mainly to the acquisition of investment properties. Goodwill decreased by ¥11.5 billion due to the allocation of the acquisition cost of Chesmar being determined. Total liabilities increased by ¥29.5 billion due to an increase in interest-bearing debt, despite decreases in accrued income taxes payable and corporate tax payments. Interest-bearing debt increased by ¥69.7 billion. D/E ratio increased by 0.04p from the end of the previous year to 41%. Net assets increased by ¥9.4 billion. The slight increase was due to dividend payments, despite recording net profit attributable to owners of parent for the quarter. Equity ratio decreased by 0.4p to 53.9%. [Page 6] Cash Flow, Investment Status Cash flow generated by operating activities decreased by ¥78.1 billion mainly due to the proactive purchase of real estate for sale. Cash flow generated by investing activities increased by ¥7.7 billion year on year, mainly due to proceeds from the sale of investment securities connected with the sales of a project in Singapore. Consequently, free cash flows declined by ¥70.4 billion. Cash used for financing activities increased by ¥46.1 billion year on year, reflecting dividends payment and the issuance of short-term bonds. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter amounted to ¥303 billion. Total investments include capital expenditure of ¥22.2 billion. Of this, investment in rental real estate comprised ¥16.4 billion. The full-year plan figure of ¥85 billion remains unchanged. [Pages 7, 8] Segment Information (Built-to-Order Business) The classification of reportable segments has been changed and comparisons and analysis are based on the revised classification. Net sales in the Built-to-Order Business overall decreased by 4.2% to ¥289.4 billion. Operating income fell by ¥5.6 billion to ¥27 billion. 2

Net Sales in the Detached Houses Businesses declined by 7.4% to ¥105.8 billion due to an ongoing decrease in the initial order backlog following the decline in orders during the second half of the previous fiscal year. Gross margin decreased by 1.1p to 22.4%. Of this, the impact of soaring material costs amounted to around ¥1 billion, as expected in the plan. Operating margin decreased by 2.4p to 5.9%. Impact of the soaring material prices accounted for 1p and the increase in SG&A and other fixed costs due to decreased profit accounted for 1.3p. From the second quarter onwards, we expect improved profit margins due to the diminishing impact of material prices compared to the previous fiscal year and our cost-cutting efforts. Orders decreased by 3.4% to ¥112.6 billion. The decline can be attributed to a high benchmark set in the previous fiscal year, as such, the situation is robust. Advance indicators such as the sales performance of land for sale are promising, indicating potential for the second quarter and beyond. The order backlog increased by ¥6.7 billion and the ZEH ratio was 93%. The unit price per building increased by ¥2.34 million year on year to ¥48.53 million. Net sales in the Rental Housing and Commercial Buildings Business increased by 0.7% to ¥125.6 billion, maintaining the level of the previous year amid steady construction progress. Gross margin decreased by 1.9p to 23.6%. Of this, the impact of soaring material prices was around ¥1.2 billion. Operating margin decreased by 1.7p to 14.2%. Orders remained strong, increasing by 4.4% to ¥122.5 billion. The adoption rate of ZEH for Sha Maison rental housing continues to grow, reaching 76%. Non-housing such as Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) offices has also increased significantly. The unit price per building increased by ¥10.61 million to ¥152.22 million compared to FY2022. The ratio of three-to-four-story houses also remained high at 92.2%. Net sales in the Architectural/Civil Engineering Business fell by ¥5 billion to ¥57.9 billion, while operating income fell by ¥0.3 billion to ¥3 billion. The decline in both sales and profit are attributable to delays in construction progress due to orderer's terms caused by soaring material costs and other factors. Orders received fell by ¥13.4 billion to ¥52.5 billion. Despite ongoing weak demand for civil engineering work, demand for architectural construction remains strong. Although adjusting costs with clients due to rising prices is taking time, order activity itself is relatively steady and the order profit margin is also improving. [Page 9, 10] Results by Segment-Supplied Housing Business Net sales in the Supplied Housing Business as a whole increased by 5.5% to ¥201.1 billion. Operating income increased by ¥1.5 billion to ¥19.3 billion. Net sales in the Rental Housing Management Business increased by 4.4% to ¥161.2 billion. Operating margin improved by 0.2p to 9.1%. Despite a temporary cost impact due to the establishment of Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings, Ltd., which resulted in profit declining last fiscal year, profit is increasing again as expected. The number of units under management is about 700,000 with an occupancy rate of 98.2%. 3

Net sales in the Remodeling Business increased by 10.1% to ¥39.9 billion. Operating margin also rose by 0.5p to 12%. A strong customer base anchored continued stable growth in both detached houses and rental housing remodeling, thanks to large-scale remodeling such as the Family Suite Remodeling for detached houses as well as remodeling proposals crucial for managing rental properties stably in the long term. Orders remained strong from the previous fiscal year, increasing by 6.6% to ¥44.3 billion. [Page 11, 12] Results by Segment-Development Business Net sales in the Development Business overall increased by 10.7% to ¥124.4 billion. Operating income decreased by ¥0.5 billion to ¥16.8 billion. Net sales in the Real Estate and Brokerage Business increased by 15.6% to ¥61 billion. Gross margin improved by 3.0p to 23.2%. Orders increased by 10.3% year on year to ¥74.7 billion. Reinforcement of procurement of prime land and high real estate sales performance of the Sekisui House real estate companies were the contributing factors. Land inventory increased by about ¥38 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Net sales in the Condominiums Businesses fell by 61.2% to ¥15.9 billion. Operating margin fell by 16.7p to 8.3%. This decline in sales and profit was due to the delivery of large tower condominiums in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, sales activities for supplied properties were favorable, with orders amounting to ¥25.7 billion. Completed housing stock decreased by 81 units from the end of the previous fiscal year to 164 units. Net sales in the Urban Redevelopment Business increased by ¥28.9 billion to ¥47.4 billion. Operating income rose by ¥5.5 billion to ¥8.1 billion. This was underpinned by the gain from the sale of shares of the Otemon Tower/ENEOS Building. Occupancy rates are recovering, particularly for luxury hotels. [Page 13] Results by Segment-Overseas Business Net sales declined by 30.4% to ¥101.8 billion. Operating income fell by ¥24.2 billion to ¥4.3 billion. Operating margin declined by 15.3p to 4.3%. The fall in sales and profit are due to the high number of property sales and condominium deliveries in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Orders fell by ¥46 billion to ¥110.2 billion. [Page 14] Overseas Business-Details by Country In the United States, net sales dropped by ¥5.1 billion to ¥96.3 billion. To break this down, the homebuilding business, bolstered by Chesmar's earnings, increased by ¥17.5 billion to ¥62.9 billion. Master-planned community business decreased by ¥6.8 billion to ¥15.4 billion. Multifamily business decreased by ¥15.6 billion to ¥17.9 billion, as there was only one property sale of one property in this quarter compared to the sale of two properties in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Operating income fell by ¥15.6 billion to ¥5.3 billion. A closer look at the figures shows a loss of ¥1.9 billion in the homebuilding business and a gain of ¥4.6 billion in 4