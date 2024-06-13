We are hoping to transplant the Sekisui House technologies to homebuilding businesses overseas. We are working to reach an agreement with each builder while transitioning to New 2 x 4 with our technologies. This may take time but we will pursue meticulous product development. Prospects of the business results were initially estimated for each builder's operating profit base of about 50% in FY2023, about 70% in FY2024, and about 90% in FY2025 compared to FY2022 when the homebuilding business in the United States was favorable. In actuality, the figure recovered to almost 70% in FY2023 and about 80% is expected for FY2024, exceeding the initial estimate. For MDC, this may be conservative but we are estimating the same rate of recovery and have not included the synergetic effect.