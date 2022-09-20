Sekisui House : Transcript for Earnings Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of FY2022

Sekisui House, Ltd. Transcript for Earnings Results Briefing for the Second Quarter FY2022 (WEB Conference) Date : Thursday, September 8, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (JST) Participants : Yosuke Horiuchi Representative Director of the Board, Vice Chairman, Executive Officer Atsushi Yoshida Executive Officer, Head of Investor Relations Department Note: The following generally omits the details of the financial results presented in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results". [Page 2] Results Overview Record highs were achieved for both net sales and operating income in the current second quarter. The full-year plan has been revised upward, reflecting the strong progress of each business. Interim and year-end dividends both increased by ¥5, with the full-year dividend forecast to exceed 100 yen. Net sales increased by 16.3% year on year to ¥1,423.6 billion. Sales grew for all business models. Contributing factors include sales in the Built-to-Order Business of ¥46.9 billion, ¥19.8 billion in the Supplied Housing Business, ¥38.8 billion in the Development Business, and ¥92.1 billion in Overseas Business, as well as the strong performance in the domestic and international housing business and progress in property sales. Gross profit increased by 19.4% to ¥301.6 billion. Gross margin improved by 0.5p to 21.2%. Despite the impact of the sharp rise in the price of raw materials, the volume effect and cost reduction contributed to the Built-to-Order Business, while increased profit in the Development Business and Overseas Business contributed significantly to the improvement. SG&A expenses increased by 8.5% to ¥155.2 billion. Personnel expenses increased by ¥5.9 billion due to increase in overseas subsidiaries. The SG&A ratio decreased 0.8p to 10.9%, partly due to the increase in net sales. Operating income increased by 33.5% to ¥146.4 billion. Operating margin improved by 1.3p to 10.3%. Non-operating income/expenses decreased by ¥0.4 billion from the previous fiscal year to ¥1.2 billion. Foreign exchange gain/loss increased by ¥1.1 billion from the previous fiscal year to ¥2.3 billion due to the ongoing depreciation of the yen. Equity in earnings/losses of affiliates decreased by ¥1.7 billion from the previous fiscal year to a loss of ¥1.8 billion. This includes the investment valuation loss of ¥1.7 billion in connection to the liquidation of a partially-owned company in the United Kingdom included in the first quarter. As a result, ordinary income increased by 32.6% year on year to ¥147.6 billion. Extraordinary income was ¥8.3 billion after calculating the liquidated profit from the liquidation of a condominium project in Suzhou, China. 1

Including provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in the United Kingdom business of ¥1.9 billion and loss on sales of fixed assets, etc., extraordinary losses were ¥2.7 billion. Quarterly net profit attributable to the owners of parent increased by 43.4% (¥31.5 billion) to ¥104 billion. EPS increased by ¥48 to ¥155. [Page 4] Financial Position Total assets increased by ¥249.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Assets from the acquisition of Chesmar Homes in July will be included in the current earnings results. Profits will be included from the third quarter. Current assets increased by ¥209.8 billion. Cash and deposits decreased by ¥42.2 billion. Real estate for sale increased by ¥216.9 billion to ¥1,393.6 billion. Domestic real estate increased by ¥24.2 billion and overseas real estate increased by ¥192.6 billion. In addition to the increase relating to the consolidation of Chesmar, there was an increase of ¥137.4 billion in effects of foreign exchange rates. Non-current assets increased by ¥39.5 billion. Property, plant and equipment increased by ¥8.8 billion. ¥3.2 billion in goodwill from the consolidation of Chesmar was included in intangible fixed assets. Total liabilities increased by ¥109.4 billion due to an increase in borrowings, despite a decrease in accrued income taxes payable. Interest-bearing debt increased by ¥139.8 billion. Of the addition of approximately ¥36.6 billion in Japan and ¥103.1 billion at overseas subsidiaries, the effects of foreign exchange rates were ¥67.1 billion. D/E ratio increased by 5.6p from previous fiscal year to 42.9%. Hybrid bonds of ¥120 billion do not currently require replacement, and amortization took place on August 18 as scheduled. Net assets increased by ¥139.7 billion. In addition to the increase in quarterly income, there was an increase of ¥83 billion due to cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments as depreciation of the yen continued. Equity ratio increased by 0.2p to 52.8%. [Page 5] Cash Flow, Investment Status Cash flow generated by operating activities decreased by ¥13.7 billion due to the increase in corporate tax payments, etc. Cash flow generated by investing activities decreased by ¥59.2 billion due to the purchase of Chesmar as well as the addition in investment in rental real estate. As a result, free cash flows decreased by ¥72.9 billion. While dividend payments and the repurchase of company shares moved forward, cash used for financing activities increased ¥39.4 billion due to the addition in borrowings and the redemption of bonds last year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to ¥472.8 billion. As for the investment situation, capital expenditures were ¥36.2 billion. Of this, investment in rental real estate comprised ¥27 billion. The full-year plan has been changed to ¥100 billion. [Pages 6, 7] Segment Information (Built-to-Order Business) Net sales in the Built-to-Order Business overall increased by 9.6% to ¥534.2 billion. Operating income was ¥57.9 billion. The increase in profit in custom detached houses and rental housing covered the decrease from architectural/civil engineering. 2

Net sales in the Custom Detached Houses Businesses increased by 7.3% to ¥179.2 billion. Sales increased due to robust receipt of orders continued from the previous fiscal year. Gross margin decreased by 1.3p to 25.4%. In comparison to the initial plan, which incorporated the effects of ¥13 billion in material price increase for the full year, there was a negative impact of ¥7 billion by the second quarter. The revised plan will assume an increase to ¥19 billion for the full year. Operating margin decreased by 0.7p to 11.5%. Orders received totaled ¥177.7 billion, a high level that match the previous year. The order backlog decreased by ¥1.5 billion. The ZEH ratio was 91%. ASP per building also increased by approximately 6% year on year to ¥45.42 million. Net sales in the Rental Housing Businesses increased by 14.1% to ¥208.9 billion. Sales increased significantly in line with strong progress in construction. Gross margin decreased by 0.6p to 25.2%. Operating margin improved by 0.2p to 14.3%. Orders received increased by 5.2% to ¥202.7 billion. Strong performance in Sha Maison rental housing covered the decline in non-residential areas. The adoption rate for Sha Maison ZEH exceeded 60%, setting a pace that exceeds the target of 50% for the fiscal year. The unit price per building is ¥136.76 million, an increase of ¥10.2 million from FY2021. The ratio of three-to-four-story houses also remained high at 84.8%. Net sales in the Architectural/Civil Engineering Business increased by ¥8.9 billion to ¥145.9 billion. Operating income decreased by ¥4.1 billion. Reason for decrease in profit includes competition for orders in the industry and the rise in prices. Orders received decreased by ¥0.9 billion to ¥156.8 billion. [Page 8, 9] Results by Segment-Supplied Housing Business Net sales in the Supplied Housing Business as a whole increased by 5.3% to ¥391 billion. Operating income increased by ¥0.4 billion to ¥40.3 billion. The Remodeling Business recorded increases in sales and profit. Operating margin also improved by 0.4p to 17.0%. Remodeling remained strong in custom detached houses and rental housing. In addition to large-scale remodeling such as Family Suite Remodeling, stable growth continued atop a strong customer foundation, including the remodeling proposals that are vital to long-term stable management of rental housing. As with the Built-to-Order Business, there is a need to closely watch movements in material costs but profit is continuing to improve based on additional orders for large-scale remodeling. Orders received increased by 6.7% to ¥86.5 billion. Government policies have also had an impact, including the project to support child-rearing families to acquire housing, and there has been strong growth in proposal-based and environment-based remodeling for custom detached houses. Net sales in Rental Housing reached ¥26.7 billion after actively making remodeling proposals when tenants change. In the Real Estate Management Fees Business, sales increased but profit decreased. Operating margin decreased by 0.6p to 8.5%. Despite the decrease in profit due to temporary increase in costs associated with the establishment of Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings, with the high occupancy maintained, it is expected that cost issues will be eliminated and profit will increase for the full year. The number of units under management is about 680,000 with an occupancy rate of 98.0%. In the second quarter, tenants were replaced in 63,914 units and monthly rental fees increased by ¥138 million as rental fees continued to increase. 3

[Page 10, 11] Results by Segment-Development Business Net sales for the Development Business overall increased by 21.8% to ¥217 billion. Operating income increased by ¥9.6 billion to ¥26.1 billion. Profit increased in all segments. Sales and profit increased in the Houses for Sale Businesses. Gross margin decreased by 0.9p to 18.3%. Orders received increased by 25.2% year on year to ¥128.2 billion. Effort was put into ongoing purchases of land in prime areas. Land inventory increased by about ¥24.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Sales and profit increased in the Condominium Business. Operating margin improved by 4.1p to 18.9%. Delivery of the residential tower completed at the end of the previous fiscal year in the Umeda area of Osaka significantly contributed to the profit. The rate of progress against the full-year sales plan is 98%. Orders received increased by 0.5% to ¥41.1 billion. Completed housing stock decreased by 94 units from the end of the previous fiscal year to 71 units. Sales decreased and profit increased in the Urban Redevelopment Businesses. Sales from the sale of properties were ¥32.2 billion. The sale of properties to REIT and the sale of development properties also progressed. Despite a decrease in sales, profit increased due to a difference in gross margin. In the Hotel Business, many hotels have just opened, and recovery of profit will take time due to the impact of the seventh wave of COVID-19 pandemic. [Page 12] Results by Segment-Overseas Business Net sales increased by 61.6% to ¥241.6 billion. Operating income increased by ¥28 billion to ¥46.1 billion. Operating margin improved by 7.0p to 19.1%. Sales and profit increased in the United States, Australia and China. Orders received increased by ¥61.1 billion to ¥250.7 billion. [Page 13] Overseas Business-Details by Country In the United States, net sales increased by ¥56.8 billion to ¥176.6 billion. To break this down, the multifamily business is scheduled to sell four properties this year in contrast to the sales of properties in two projects in the first quarter, making net sales of ¥36.3 billion. The master-planned community business increased sales by ¥4.5 billion to ¥38.8 billion. Profit from Holt Homes has been added to profit in homebuilding businesses from this fiscal year, with an increase of ¥31.1 billion to ¥100.7 billion. Operating income increased by ¥16.4 billion to ¥34.8 billion. There was an increase in all three businesses, with ¥8 billion in the multifamily business, ¥12.3 billion in master-planned community business, and ¥13.8 billion in the homebuilding businesses due to improved profit from favorable sales and the contribution to profit from Holt Homes. Orders received increased by ¥50 billion to ¥196.7 billion. Of this, the homebuilding businesses increased by ¥41.6 billion to ¥135.3 billion. In addition to the net increase from Holt Homes, there was an increase in orders received at Woodside Homes. Order backlog increased by ¥74.5 billion from the end of the previous year to ¥249.9 billion. The master-planned community business reached ¥69.5 billion while the homebuilding businesses reached ¥180.4 billion, including the order backlog from Chesmar. There was a continued rise in unit prices and an improvement in the gross profit margin. In the immediate future for sales, along with the rise in mortgage 4