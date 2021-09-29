Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

(Note) In order to obtain CASBEE for Real Estate Certification for the Property, SHR has applied jointly with Hanwa Kogyo Co., Ltd., which is the unit owner of another sections. SHR owns the trust beneficiary right pertaining to sectional ownership right to all of the exclusively- owned portions of the 1st to 6th floors of the building, as well as accompanying site right (ratio of right of site: 405,901/1,000,000 (approximately 40.6%)).

1. Overview of the Property that Acquired CASBEEfor Real Estate Certification and the Certification

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it today received "Rank S" in CASBEE for Real Estate Certification for "HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue" (the "Property") owned by SHR from the CASBEE certification board, which is authorized by the Institute for BuildingEnvironment and Energy Conservation as follows.

2. Status of Properties that Acquired CASBEEfor Real Estate Certification

Property Name Location Date of Certification Certification Rank HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue Osaka-shi, Osaka September 29, 2021 Akasaka Garden City Minato-ku, Tokyo March 31, 2020 Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama (Note) Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Rank S Hommachi Minami Garden City (Note) Osaka-shi, Osaka March 15, 2019 Hommachi Garden City Osaka-shi, Osaka (Office building portion) Hirokoji Garden Avenue Nagoya-shi, Aichi

(Note) As for "Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama" and "Hommachi Minami Garden City", SHR acquired certification only for portions owned by SHR as of March 15, 2019.

3. ESG Initiatives GoingForward

SHR aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by conducting real estate investment management with due consideration given to ESG (Environment,Socialand Governance).

SHR regards the investment in real estate with excellent environmental performance as one of the materiality (important issues), and has set the target (KPI) of achievinga 70% green certification ratio for its portfolio by FY 2030.

In order to invest in real estate with excellent environmental performance, SHR intends to utilize the know- how of Sekisui House Co.,Ltd., the sponsor,who aimsto be a leadingcompanyin ESG management,in managing real estate operations. SHR intends to further promote energy conservation and environmental considerations, ensuringthe safety of life and business continuity, etc., in line with the improvement of tenant satisfaction in owned properties.

For details of ESG initiatives of SHR, please refer to "ESG Report" on SHR's website.

(Reference) Overview of the CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method that is a comprehensive assessment of the qualityof a building, evaluatingfeatures such as interior comfort and scenic aesthetics, in consideration of environment practices that include using materials and equipment that save energy or achieve smaller environmental loads.

CASBEE for Real Estate Certification was developed with the aim of making use of the results of the environmental assessment of buildings under CASBEEin real estate evaluation.It scores buildings under each of the evaluation items in five categories, comprising "1. Energy & Greenhouse Gases", "2. Water", "3. Use of Resources & Safety", "4. Biodiversity & Sustainable Site", and "5. Indoor Environment". Based on the scores, the evaluation results are given one of four ranks:Rank S, Rank A, Rank B+, and Rank B.

Sekisui House Reit,Inc. website: https://sekisuihouse-reit.co.jp/en/

