Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House Reit, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3309   JP3047820000

SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.

(3309)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

09/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 29, 2021

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit,Inc.

Representative:

Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director

(Securities Code:3309)

Asset Management Company

Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.

Representative:

Toru Abe,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Nobuyoshi Sato,

Director & Investor Relations Department

Chief Manager

TEL:+81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it today received "Rank S" in CASBEE for Real Estate Certification for "HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue" (the "Property") owned by SHR from the CASBEE certification board, which is authorized by the Institute for BuildingEnvironment and Energy Conservation as follows.

1. Overview of the Property that Acquired CASBEEfor Real Estate Certification and the Certification

Property

Property Name

Location/

Completion/

Main Assessment Points

Certification Rank

Number

Asset Type

Acquisition

Working on energy

conservation jointly with

tenants

Osaka-shi,

Installing vibration control

O-005

Osaka/

July 2015/

system

Office

May 2016

Planting various tree

building

species including native

species

High natural daylight

Rank S

opening rate

HK Yodoyabashi

Garden Avenue

(Note) In order to obtain CASBEE for Real Estate Certification for the Property, SHR has applied jointly with Hanwa Kogyo Co., Ltd., which is the unit owner of another sections. SHR owns the trust beneficiary right pertaining to sectional ownership right to all of the exclusively- owned portions of the 1st to 6th floors of the building, as well as accompanying site right (ratio of right of site: 405,901/1,000,000 (approximately 40.6%)).

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1

2. Status of Properties that Acquired CASBEEfor Real Estate Certification

Property Name

Location

Date of Certification

Certification Rank

HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue

Osaka-shi, Osaka

September 29, 2021

Akasaka Garden City

Minato-ku, Tokyo

March 31, 2020

Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama (Note)

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Rank S

Hommachi Minami Garden City (Note)

Osaka-shi, Osaka

March 15, 2019

Hommachi Garden City

Osaka-shi, Osaka

(Office building portion)

Hirokoji Garden Avenue

Nagoya-shi, Aichi

(Note) As for "Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama" and "Hommachi Minami Garden City", SHR acquired certification only for portions owned by SHR as of March 15, 2019.

3. ESG Initiatives GoingForward

SHR aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by conducting real estate investment management with due consideration given to ESG (Environment,Socialand Governance).

SHR regards the investment in real estate with excellent environmental performance as one of the materiality (important issues), and has set the target (KPI) of achievinga 70% green certification ratio for its portfolio by FY 2030.

In order to invest in real estate with excellent environmental performance, SHR intends to utilize the know- how of Sekisui House Co.,Ltd., the sponsor,who aimsto be a leadingcompanyin ESG management,in managing real estate operations. SHR intends to further promote energy conservation and environmental considerations, ensuringthe safety of life and business continuity, etc., in line with the improvement of tenant satisfaction in owned properties.

For details of ESG initiatives of SHR, please refer to "ESG Report" on SHR's website.

(Reference) Overview of the CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method that is a comprehensive assessment of the qualityof a building, evaluatingfeatures such as interior comfort and scenic aesthetics, in consideration of environment practices that include using materials and equipment that save energy or achieve smaller environmental loads.

CASBEE for Real Estate Certification was developed with the aim of making use of the results of the environmental assessment of buildings under CASBEEin real estate evaluation.It scores buildings under each of the evaluation items in five categories, comprising "1. Energy & Greenhouse Gases", "2. Water", "3. Use of Resources & Safety", "4. Biodiversity & Sustainable Site", and "5. Indoor Environment". Based on the scores, the evaluation results are given one of four ranks:Rank S, Rank A, Rank B+, and Rank B.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Sekisui House REIT Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
02:02aSEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification
PU
08/31Sekisui House REIT to Switch Property's Power Supply to Renewable Energy
MT
08/31SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Introduction of Renewable Energy at Owned Property ..
PU
08/27Sekisui House Reit, Inc. Announces Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
CI
08/27SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)
PU
07/30SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Name Change of Properties under Management
PU
07/30SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Disposition of Trust Beneficiary In..
PU
07/30SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Borrowing
PU
07/30Sekisui House Reit, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending October 31..
CI
07/30Sekisui House Reit, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Period from November ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 271 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2022 13 461 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 200 B 1 792 M 1 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 404 B 3 633 M 3 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
EV / Sales 2023 20,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 94 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Inoue Executive Officer
Shigeru Nomura Supervisory Officer
Tatsushi Omiya Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.25.73%3 633
GECINA-5.50%10 611
MIRVAC GROUP14.39%8 961
GPT GROUP11.33%7 075
ICADE13.35%6 461
SAFEHOLD INC.1.50%4 089