Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

September 29, 2021
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
Sekisui House Reit,Inc.
Representative:
Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director
(Securities Code:3309)
Asset Management Company
Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.
Representative:
Toru Abe,
President & Representative Director
Inquiries:
Nobuyoshi Sato,
Director & Investor Relations Department
Chief Manager
TEL:+81-3-6447-4870 (main)
Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it today received "Rank S" in CASBEE for Real Estate Certification for "HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue" (the "Property") owned by SHR from the CASBEE certification board, which is authorized by the Institute for BuildingEnvironment and Energy Conservation as follows.
1. Overview of the Property that Acquired CASBEEfor Real Estate Certification and the Certification
Property
Property Name
Location/
Completion/
Main Assessment Points
Certification Rank
Number
Asset Type
・ Working on energy
conservation jointly with
・ Installing vibration control
O-005
Osaka/
July 2015/
system
Office
May 2016
・ Planting various tree
building
species including native
species
・ High natural daylight
Rank S
opening rate
HK Yodoyabashi
Garden Avenue
(Note) In order to obtain CASBEE for Real Estate Certification for the Property, SHR has applied jointly with Hanwa Kogyo Co., Ltd., which is the unit owner of another sections. SHR owns the trust beneficiary right pertaining to sectional ownership right to all of the exclusively- owned portions of the 1st to 6th floors of the building, as well as accompanying site right (ratio of right of site: 405,901/1,000,000 (approximately 40.6%)).
Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.
2. Status of Properties that Acquired CASBEEfor Real Estate Certification
Property Name
Location
Date of Certification
Certification Rank
HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue
Osaka-shi, Osaka
September 29, 2021
Akasaka Garden City
Minato-ku, Tokyo
March 31, 2020
Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama (Note)
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Hommachi Minami Garden City (Note)
Osaka-shi, Osaka
March 15, 2019
(Office building portion)
(Note) As for "Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama" and "Hommachi Minami Garden City", SHR acquired certification only for portions owned by SHR as of March 15, 2019.
3. ESG Initiatives GoingForward
SHR aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by conducting real estate investment management with due consideration given to ESG (Environment,Socialand Governance).
SHR regards the investment in real estate with excellent environmental performance as one of the materiality (important issues), and has set the target (KPI) of achievinga 70% green certification ratio for its portfolio by FY 2030.
In order to invest in real estate with excellent environmental performance, SHR intends to utilize the know- how of Sekisui House Co.,Ltd., the sponsor,who aimsto be a leadingcompanyin ESG management,in managing real estate operations. SHR intends to further promote energy conservation and environmental considerations, ensuringthe safety of life and business continuity, etc., in line with the improvement of tenant satisfaction in owned properties.
For details of ESG initiatives of SHR, please refer to "ESG Report" on SHR's website.
(Reference) Overview of the CASBEE for Real Estate Certification
CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method that is a comprehensive assessment of the qualityof a building, evaluatingfeatures such as interior comfort and scenic aesthetics, in consideration of environment practices that include using materials and equipment that save energy or achieve smaller environmental loads.
CASBEE for Real Estate Certification was developed with the aim of making use of the results of the environmental assessment of buildings under CASBEEin real estate evaluation.It scores buildings under each of the evaluation items in five categories, comprising "1. Energy & Greenhouse Gases", "2. Water", "3. Use of Resources & Safety", "4. Biodiversity & Sustainable Site", and "5. Indoor Environment". Based on the scores, the evaluation results are given one of four ranks:Rank S, Rank A, Rank B+, and Rank B.
Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.
Sekisui House REIT Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.