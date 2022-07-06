Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House Reit, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3309   JP3047820000

SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.

(3309)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
78500.00 JPY   -2.85%
02:24aSEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
07/01SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning the Acquisition Status of the Investment Units Buyback Program
PU
07/01Tranche Update on Sekisui House Reit, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 15, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 6, 2022

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit,Inc.

Representative:

Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director

(Securities Code:3309)

Asset Management Company

Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.

Representative:

Toru Abe,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Koichi Saito, Chief Manager

Investor Relations Department

TEL:+81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it has decided today to undertake new borrowings (the "Borrowing") as described below.

1. Terms of the Borrowing

Lenders

Borrowing

Interest rate

Drawdown

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Category

amount

(Note 2) (Note 3)

date

method

Security

(Note 1)

date

method

(mm yen)

(Note 4) (Note 5)

(Note 6)

(Note 7)

Borrowing

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,160

based on

(Note 8)

individual loan

Base rate (JBA 1-

agreement,

dated July 6,

month Japanese

Lump-sum

Unsecured

Long-

2022.

Yen TIBOR) plus

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2024

repayment

and

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

960

term

The lenders

0.190%

at maturity

Unguaranteed

under the loan

agreement are

Sumitomo Mitsui

as indicated to

Banking

880

the left of this

Corporation

table.

Total

3,000

(Note 1) MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the Borrowings.

(Note 2) The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lenders are not included.

(Note 3) The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the Japanese Yen TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate), corresponding to the calculation period of the interest, two business days prior to the immediately preceding relevant interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR is published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) TIBOR Administration. The base rate is subject to review every interest payment date. Where no rate that corresponds to the interest calculation period exists, the base rate shall be that which corresponds to the concerned period calculated based on the method provided for in the relevant individual loan agreement. For changes in the base rate (being the Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBA), please check the

website of JBA TIBOR Administration (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 4) The first interest payment date will be the last day of July 2022. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of every month and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 5) The first interest calculation period is from July 11, 2022 to the last day of July 2022.

(Note 6) Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 7) SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the Borrowings (in whole or in part), in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.

(Note 8) The borrowing from MUFG Bank, Ltd. is ESG Loan for J-REIT.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1

  1. Purpose of the Borrowing
    The Borrowing (3,000 million yen) is for the redemption of the Sekisui House Reit, Inc.Second Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds (with pari passu clause among specified investment corporation bonds) (the "Second Series Bonds"), which isdue for redemption on July 13, 2022.
    For details of the Second Series Bonds, please refer to "Notice ConcerningIssuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Partial Early Repayment of ExistingBorrowings" announced on July 7, 2017.
  2. Amount, Use and Scheduled Outlay of Funds to be Procured from the Borrowing
  1. Amount of funds to be procured 3,000 million yen
  2. Specific use of funds to be procured
    Funds for the redemption of the Second Series Bonds
  3. Scheduled outlay July 13, 2022

4. Status of Borrowings, etc. after the Borrowing

(Unit: million yen)

Before the Borrowing

After the Borrowing

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term borrowings (Note 1)

7,700

7,700

Long-term borrowings (Note 1)(Note 2)

221,442

224,442

3,000

(repayment due within one year)(Note 2)

33,200

33,200

Total borrowings

229,142

232,142

3,000

Investment corporation bonds

34,500

31,500

(3,000)

(redemption due within one year)

3,000

(3,000)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

263,642

263,642

(Note 1) Short-term borrowings refer to borrowings due for repayment within a period of one year or less from the relevant drawdown date, and long-term borrowings refer to borrowings due for repayment within a period of more than one year from the relevant drawdown date.

(Note 2) Only the Borrowing and redemption of the Second Series Bonds mentioned above is included, and repayment of the long-term borrowings due on July 13, 2022 are not considered.

5. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of Relevant Information With regard to risks associated with the Borrowing, there is no change from the contents of "Part 1. Fund Information; Section 1. Status of Fund; 3. Investment Risks" of the securities report submitted on January 25, 2022.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Sekisui House REIT Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
02:24aSEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
07/01SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning the Acquisition Status of the Investment Units Buyb..
PU
07/01Tranche Update on Sekisui House Reit, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 15, ..
CI
06/16Japan Equities Pare Gains on over Eight-year High Trade Deficit; Sekisui House REIT Sha..
MT
06/16Sekisui House REIT to Acquire Two Residential Properties for Nearly $95 Million; Shares..
MT
06/16Sekisui House Shares Gain 6% Despite 21% Fall in Six-month Net Income, Plans $30 Millio..
MT
06/15MoFo Advises Sekisui House On Acquisition Of Chesmar Homes
AQ
06/15SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/15SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Disposition of Trust Beneficiary In..
PU
06/15SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Investment Units Buyback Program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 772 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2022 13 572 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
Net Debt 2022 209 B 1 536 M 1 536 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 358 B 2 637 M 2 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 80 800,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeru Nomura Supervisory Officer
Tatsushi Omiya Supervisory Officer
Atsuhiro Kida Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.-5.72%2 637
GECINA-30.35%6 591
THE GPT GROUP-18.82%5 774
MIRVAC GROUP-28.87%5 592
ICADE-32.65%3 372
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-38.78%3 048