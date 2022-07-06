Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

July 6, 2022

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit,Inc.

Representative: Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director (Securities Code:3309) Asset Management Company Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd. Representative: Toru Abe, President & Representative Director Inquiries: Koichi Saito, Chief Manager Investor Relations Department

TEL:+81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that it has decided today to undertake new borrowings (the "Borrowing") as described below.

1. Terms of the Borrowing

Lenders Borrowing Interest rate Drawdown Borrowing Repayment Repayment Category amount (Note 2) (Note 3) date method Security (Note 1) date method (mm yen) (Note 4) (Note 5) (Note 6) (Note 7) Borrowing MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,160 based on (Note 8) individual loan Base rate (JBA 1- agreement, dated July 6, month Japanese Lump-sum Unsecured Long- 2022. Yen TIBOR) plus July 11, 2022 July 11, 2024 repayment and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 960 term The lenders 0.190% at maturity Unguaranteed under the loan agreement are Sumitomo Mitsui as indicated to Banking 880 the left of this Corporation table. Total 3,000 － － － － － －

(Note 1) MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are arrangers of the Borrowings.

(Note 2) The borrowing expenses and other charge payable to the lenders are not included.

(Note 3) The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the Japanese Yen TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate), corresponding to the calculation period of the interest, two business days prior to the immediately preceding relevant interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR is published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) TIBOR Administration. The base rate is subject to review every interest payment date. Where no rate that corresponds to the interest calculation period exists, the base rate shall be that which corresponds to the concerned period calculated based on the method provided for in the relevant individual loan agreement. For changes in the base rate (being the Japanese Yen TIBOR published by JBA), please check the

website of JBA TIBOR Administration (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 4) The first interest payment date will be the last day of July 2022. Subsequent interest payment dates will be the last day of every month and the principal repayment date. Where the relevant date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls into the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 5) The first interest calculation period is from July 11, 2022 to the last day of July 2022.

(Note 6) Where the repayment date is not a business day, such date will be the immediately following business day or (if the immediately following business day falls in the next calendar month) the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 7) SHR may, by giving prior written notice and if certain other terms and conditions are met, make early repayment of the Borrowings (in whole or in part), in the period between the drawdown date and the repayment date.

(Note 8) The borrowing from MUFG Bank, Ltd. is ESG Loan for J-REIT.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1