Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") announces today that, concerning the borrowing of funds (the "Borrowings") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated November 25, 2021, the interest rate of the fixed interest rate borrowing indicated as "to be determined" in that press release has been determined, and SHR has established interest rate swap for a portion of the long-term borrowing with floating interest rate in that press release as described below.

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and

2. Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

(1) Reason for Establishment

Interest rate swap has been established in order to hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuations by converting the interest rate payable into a fixed rate for the floating interest rate borrowing based on the individual loan agreement concluded on November 25, 2021 stated in "(2) Content of Interest Rate Swap" below.

(2) Content of Interest Rate Swap

Interest rate swap agreement (Contract period: 9 years)

(i) Counterparty Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (ii) Notional principal 6,440 million yen (iii) Interest rate Fixed interest rate payable 0.602% Floating interest rate receivable JBA 3-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.405% (iv) Commencement date November 30, 2021 (v) Termination date November 29, 2030 (vi) Interest payment date The first interest payment date shall be the last day of February 2022, and subsequent interest payment dates shall be the last days of every three months and the principal repayment date (however, if the concerned date is not a business day, then it shall be the next business day, and if that next business day falls into the next calendar month, then it shall be the business day immediately preceding the concerned date).

(Note) Conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement will, in effect, fix the interest rate for the below borrowing at 0.602%. The floating interest rate receivable under the interest rate swap agreement stated above will not be less than 0% because the agreement is subject to a floor rate.

<> target> Borrowing Interest rate Drawdown Borrowing Repayment Repayment Security Category Lender amount (mm yen) date method date method MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,490 Borrowing based Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 790 on individual Base rate (JBA loan agreement, dated November Lump-sum Unsecured Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui 1,760 3-month November 30, 25, 2021. November Banking Japanese Yen 2021 The lenders 29, 2030 repayment and Corporation TIBOR) plus under the loan at maturity Unguaranteed Sumitomo Mitsui 500 0.405% agreement are as Trust Bank, indicated to the Limited left of this table. Mizuho Trust & 900 Banking Co., Ltd. Total 6,440 － － － － － －

3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of Relevant Information

With regard to risks associated with the determination of interest rate and establishment of interest rate swap of the Borrowings, neither of them will result in any change from the contents of "Part 2. Reference Information; Section 2. Supplementary Information for Reference Documents; 3. Investment Risks" of the securities registration statement report submitted on October 18, 2021.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. website: https://sekisuihouse-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2