    3309   JP3047820000

SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.

(3309)
Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
November 26, 2021

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit, Inc.

Representative:

Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3309)

Asset Management Company

Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.

Representative:

Toru Abe,

Inquiries:

President & Representative Director

Nobuyoshi Sato,

Director & Investor Relations Department

Chief Manager

TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and

Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") announces today that, concerning the borrowing of funds (the "Borrowings") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated November 25, 2021, the interest rate of the fixed interest rate borrowing indicated as "to be determined" in that press release has been determined, and SHR has established interest rate swap for a portion of the long-term borrowing with floating interest rate in that press release as described below.

1. Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) Fixed Interest Rate Borrowing

Borrowing

Interest rate

Drawdown

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Category

Lender

amount

Security

(mm yen)

date

method

date

method

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,060

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

340

Borrowing

based on

Sumitomo Mitsui

760

individual loan

Banking

agreement,

Long-

Corporation

November

dated November

Lump-sum

Unsecured

Sumitomo Mitsui

1,500

0.460%

25, 2021.

May 31, 2028

term

Trust Bank, Limited

30, 2021

The lenders

repayment

and

under the loan

at maturity

Unguaranteed

Resona Bank,

1,400

agreement are

as indicated to

Limited.

the left of this

Development Bank

800

table.

of Japan Inc.

The Norinchukin

700

Bank

Total

6,560

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1

2. Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

(1) Reason for Establishment

Interest rate swap has been established in order to hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuations by converting the interest rate payable into a fixed rate for the floating interest rate borrowing based on the individual loan agreement concluded on November 25, 2021 stated in "(2) Content of Interest Rate Swap" below.

(2) Content of Interest Rate Swap

Interest rate swap agreement (Contract period: 9 years)

(i)

Counterparty

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(ii)

Notional principal

6,440 million yen

(iii)

Interest rate

Fixed interest rate payable 0.602%

Floating interest rate receivable JBA 3-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.405%

(iv)

Commencement date

November 30, 2021

(v)

Termination date

November 29, 2030

(vi)

Interest payment date

The first interest payment date shall be the last day of February 2022, and subsequent

interest payment dates shall be the last days of every three months and the principal

repayment date (however, if the concerned date is not a business day, then it shall be the

next business day, and if that next business day falls into the next calendar month, then it

shall be the business day immediately preceding the concerned date).

(Note) Conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement will, in effect, fix the interest rate for the below borrowing at 0.602%. The floating interest rate receivable under the interest rate swap agreement stated above will not be less than 0% because the agreement is subject to a floor rate.

<>

target>

Borrowing

Interest rate

Drawdown

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Security

Category

Lender

amount

(mm yen)

date

method

date

method

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2,490

Borrowing based

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

790

on individual

Base rate (JBA

loan agreement,

dated November

Lump-sum

Unsecured

Long-term

Sumitomo Mitsui

1,760

3-month

November 30,

25, 2021.

November

Banking

Japanese Yen

2021

The lenders

29, 2030

repayment

and

Corporation

TIBOR) plus

under the loan

at maturity

Unguaranteed

Sumitomo Mitsui

500

0.405%

agreement are as

Trust Bank,

indicated to the

Limited

left of this table.

Mizuho Trust &

900

Banking Co., Ltd.

Total

6,440

3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of Relevant Information

With regard to risks associated with the determination of interest rate and establishment of interest rate swap of the Borrowings, neither of them will result in any change from the contents of "Part 2. Reference Information; Section 2. Supplementary Information for Reference Documents; 3. Investment Risks" of the securities registration statement report submitted on October 18, 2021.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Sekisui House REIT Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
