Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and Establishment of Interest Rate Swap
11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
November 26, 2021
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
Sekisui House Reit, Inc.
Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3309)
Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.
Toru Abe,
President & Representative Director
Nobuyoshi Sato,
Director & Investor Relations Department
Chief Manager
TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) and
Establishment of Interest Rate Swap
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") announces today that, concerning the borrowing of funds (the "Borrowings") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" dated November 25, 2021, the interest rate of the fixed interest rate borrowing indicated as "to be determined" in that press release has been determined, and SHR has established interest rate swap for a portion of the long-term borrowing with floating interest rate in that press release as described below.
1. Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate) Fixed Interest Rate Borrowing
Borrowing
Interest rate
Drawdown
Borrowing
Repayment
Repayment
Category
Lender
amount
Security
(mm yen)
date
method
date
method
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,060
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
340
Borrowing
based on
Sumitomo Mitsui
760
individual loan
Banking
agreement,
Long-
Corporation
November
dated November
Lump-sum
Unsecured
Sumitomo Mitsui
1,500
0.460%
25, 2021.
May 31, 2028
term
Trust Bank, Limited
30, 2021
The lenders
repayment
and
under the loan
at maturity
Unguaranteed
Resona Bank,
1,400
agreement are
as indicated to
Limited.
the left of this
Development Bank
800
table.
of Japan Inc.
The Norinchukin
700
Bank
Total
6,560
－
－
－
－
－
－
2. Establishment of Interest Rate Swap
(1) Reason for Establishment
Interest rate swap has been established in order to hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuations by converting the interest rate payable into a fixed rate for the floating interest rate borrowing based on the individual loan agreement concluded on November 25, 2021 stated in "(2) Content of Interest Rate Swap" below.
Floating interest rate receivable JBA 3-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.405%
(iv)
Commencement date
November 30, 2021
(v)
Termination date
November 29, 2030
(vi)
Interest payment date
The first interest payment date shall be the last day of February 2022, and subsequent
interest payment dates shall be the last days of every three months and the principal
repayment date (however, if the concerned date is not a business day, then it shall be the
next business day, and if that next business day falls into the next calendar month, then it
shall be the business day immediately preceding the concerned date).
(Note) Conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement will, in effect, fix the interest rate for the below borrowing at 0.602%. The floating interest rate receivable under the interest rate swap agreement stated above will not be less than 0% because the agreement is subject to a floor rate.
<>
target>
Borrowing
Interest rate
Drawdown
Borrowing
Repayment
Repayment
Security
Category
Lender
amount
(mm yen)
date
method
date
method
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
2,490
Borrowing based
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
790
on individual
Base rate (JBA
loan agreement,
dated November
Lump-sum
Unsecured
Long-term
Sumitomo Mitsui
1,760
3-month
November 30,
25, 2021.
November
Banking
Japanese Yen
2021
The lenders
29, 2030
repayment
and
Corporation
TIBOR) plus
under the loan
at maturity
Unguaranteed
Sumitomo Mitsui
500
0.405%
agreement are as
Trust Bank,
indicated to the
Limited
left of this table.
Mizuho Trust &
900
Banking Co., Ltd.
Total
6,440
－
－
－
－
－
－
3. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of Relevant Information
With regard to risks associated with the determination of interest rate and establishment of interest rate swap of the Borrowings, neither of them will result in any change from the contents of "Part 2. Reference Information; Section 2. Supplementary Information for Reference Documents; 3. Investment Risks" of the securities registration statement report submitted on October 18, 2021.
