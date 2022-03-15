Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sekisui House Reit, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3309   JP3047820000

SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.

(3309)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning Change in Tenant(Partial Cancellation)(Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama)

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

March 15, 2022

Sekisui House Reit, Inc.

Representative:

Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3309)

Asset Management Company

Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.

Representative:

Toru Abe,

Inquiries:

President & Representative Director

Nobuyoshi Sato,

Director & Investor Relations Department

Chief Manager

TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning Change in Tenant (Partial Cancellation) (Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama)

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") hereby announces that there will be a change of tenant (partial cancellation) ("the Change") for the tenant of Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama ("the Property") owned by SHR as described below.

1. Overview of the Change

(1)

Name of the tenant

Not disclosed (Note 1)

(2)

Name of the Property

Garden City Shinagawa Gotenyama

(3)

Partial lease cancellation date

August 31, 2022

(4)

Current leased area

11,366.43

(5)

Partial lease cancellation area

3,345.81

  1. Ratio of lease cancellation area to total 8.7% (Note 2) leasable area of the Property

(7)

Ratio of lease cancellation area to total SHR's

0.6% (Note 3)

(8)

portfolio

Not disclosed (Note 1)

Monthly rent

(9)

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

Not disclosed

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

Not disclosed because the tenant approval was not obtained.

).

(Note 2)

Calculated based on the total leasable area of the Property (38,577.99

(Note 3)

Calculated based on the total leasable area of SHR's portfolio as of end of February 2022 (557,684.38

).

2. Future Leasing

The Property is within walking distance of four stations and ten train lines, including "Shinagawa" Station, which provides excellent access to Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport), and is an office building with location characteristics that are highly appealing to leading companies with extensive business operations in Japan and global companies with worldwide operations. Since the property has standard floor areas of approximately 2,044 tsubo, allowing it to secure one of the largest open and regular-shaped spaces without pillars in Japan, it is more than fully capable of accepting relocations of corporate headquarters or similar-class offices.

In addition, the building is an environmentally-friendly building that promotes energy conservation, greenery, etc., and gives consideration to the business continuity plans (BCPs) of tenant companies, such as through a seismically-isolated structure as anti-disaster measures and securing emergency power using private power generators.

In addition to capturing the features and advantages of the Property, SHR will focus on leasing activities that will contribute to enhancing unitholder value, including attracting small tenants such as by dividing floors.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1

3. Future Outlook

The impact of the Change on operating results has already been incorporated as a vacancy risk in SHR's forecast of operating results for the fiscal periods ending April 30, 2022, and October 31, 2022, stated in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended October 31, 2021" announced on December 15, 2021, thus, SHR will not make any revisions to its forecast.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Sekisui House REIT Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
03:00aSEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Change in Tenant(Partial Cancellation)(Garden City ..
PU
02/28SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Real Es..
PU
02/25SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning the Submission of Shelf Registration Statement of I..
PU
02/24SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swap
PU
02/23Certain Investment Units of Sekisui House Reit, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
02/22SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
02/01SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Change in Job Title of Key Employees at the Asset M..
PU
01/25Japanese Shares Add Losses; Japan Display, Panasonic Unit Settle Patent Lawsuit with Ti..
MT
01/25Sekisui House REIT to Secure Loans Worth $120 Million; Asset Manager Plans Reorganizati..
MT
01/24SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : Notice Concerning Change in Organization of the Asset Management Comp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 772 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2022 13 572 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 209 B 1 767 M 1 767 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 330 B 2 798 M 2 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
EV / Sales 2023 18,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sekisui House Reit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 74 500,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeru Nomura Supervisory Officer
Tatsushi Omiya Supervisory Officer
Atsuhiro Kida Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.-13.07%2 798
GECINA-10.37%8 704
MIRVAC GROUP-17.53%6 917
THE GPT GROUP-10.89%6 762
ICADE-11.65%4 549
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-21.01%3 913