Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results, etc.

October 15, 2021

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit, Inc.

Representative: Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3309) Asset Management Company Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd. Representative: Toru Abe, President & Representative Director Inquiries: Nobuyoshi Sato, Director & Investor Relations Department

Chief Manager

TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results, etc.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") announces that it has acquired the following ratings below in GRESB Assessment conducted in 2021.

1. Evaluation Results

In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, SHR has received "3 Stars" in "GRESB Rating", which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. SHR also has received a "Green Star" designation for the fifth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of owned properties.

Moreover, in the GRESB Public Disclosure (five-level rating from "A" to "E"), which assess the width of ESG information disclosure, SHR received the highest "A" rating for the second consecutive year in recognition of our ESG information disclosure efforts.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1