    3309   JP3047820000

SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.

(3309)
Sekisui House Reit : Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results, etc.

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
October 15, 2021

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sekisui House Reit, Inc.

Representative:

Atsuhiro Kida, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3309)

Asset Management Company

Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd.

Representative:

Toru Abe,

President & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Nobuyoshi Sato,

Director & Investor Relations Department

Chief Manager

TEL: +81-3-6447-4870 (main)

Notice Concerning GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results, etc.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. ("SHR") announces that it has acquired the following ratings below in GRESB Assessment conducted in 2021.

1. Evaluation Results

In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, SHR has received "3 Stars" in "GRESB Rating", which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. SHR also has received a "Green Star" designation for the fifth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of owned properties.

Moreover, in the GRESB Public Disclosure (five-level rating from "A" to "E"), which assess the width of ESG information disclosure, SHR received the highest "A" rating for the second consecutive year in recognition of our ESG information disclosure efforts.

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

1

2. ESG Initiatives Going Forward

SHR aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by conducting real estate investment management with due consideration given to ESG.

In order to invest in real estate with excellent environmental performance, SHR intends to utilize the know-how of Sekisui House, Ltd., the sponsor, who aims to be a leading company in ESG management, in managing real estate operations. SHR intends to further promote energy conservation and environmental considerations, ensuring the safety of life and business continuity, etc., in line with the improvement of tenant satisfaction in owned properties.

For details of ESG initiatives of SHR, please refer to "ESG Report" on SHR's website.

(Reference) Overview of GRESB

GRESB is an annual benchmark assessment to evaluate ESG considerations in the real estate and infrastructure sector, which was established in 2009 primarily by major European pension fund groups which led the Principles for Responsible Investment. The characteristic of the GRESB Assessment is that it evaluates sustainability efforts by real estate companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), etc., not of individual properties.

The number of member investors who use the GRESB data for selecting investment targets and discussing with clients reached 140, indicating use of GRESB Assessment results in various processes including investment management.

For details of GRESB, please refer to the GRESB website (https://gresb.com/).

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

Sekisui House REIT Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
