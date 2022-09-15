DGAP-News: Sekur Private Data Ltd

Sekur Seeks To Increase Global Awareness Of Its Swiss Cybersecurity Products Through Strategic Media Partnerships



15.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider offering Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a range of cybersecurity and privacy software solutions, including secure email, secure messenger, secure file sharing and secure data backup.

For the past couple of years, Sekur Private Data Ltd. has had a number of strategic media partnerships with leading media outlets that are aimed at increasing global awareness of the company.

As part of a mass-marketing strategy to bring awareness to potential customers in the U.S., last year Sekur launched a 30-second advertisement that aired from July 19 through Aug. 15, 2021. The commercial aired on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, MSNBC, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WBD) CNN and Fox Corp.’s (NASDAQ: FOXA) Fox News Channel and Fox Business News.

The commercial described Sekur as a leading Swiss-hosted privacy and security communications applications and that Sekur says it does not mine users’ data. Speaking at the launch, Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai said the media platforms’ audiences are a perfect match for the company.

These media partnerships marked the start of a long-term relationship aimed at growing Sekur’s global visibility and credibility. In the final quarter of the year, Sekur started airing the Sekur privacy and security segment every Sunday on Newsmax TV and weekdays on Fox Business TV and Bloomberg TV.

This year, Sekur secured a minimum of 80 30-second advertising spots and one Sekur privacy and security segment per week on Newsmax through its media partner Accel Media International LLC. Sekur says this is part of its 2022 through 2023 mass-marketing budget for additional media exposure.

The commercials outline Sekur’s attributes and show the domain name sekur.com as well as the company’s U.S. ticker SWISF while the privacy and security segment discusses current cyberattacks and how businesses and organizations can protect themselves. In addition, there is also a corporate segment where Sekur is featured and interviewed by financial journalist Jane King, and discusses Sekur Private Data’s progress and business overview.

“Newsmax is pleased that Sekur, a leading data privacy and secure communications firm, is sponsoring the Sekur privacy and security segment and giving our viewers a new option to protect their identity and communications on the internet,” Newsmax said.

Earlier this month New To The Street TV announced five corporate interviews, including Sekur, airing on Fox Business News. On this episode, Ghiai talks with host Anna Berry about the major phishing attack targeting thousands of internet users and how Sekur’s can help prevent such attacks.

New To The Street TV is a national TV show that brings together entrepreneurs and business executives to showcase where they are and how they are impacting the world. The show has nearly 2 million views on its YouTube channel.

Sekur is also looking to expand its brand with its YouTube show. Businesses of all sizes have been turning to YouTube with hopes of finding new customers. Sekur hopes to use its show for building brand awareness by showcasing what it does and what it has to offer.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com and www.sekursuite.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Corporate Department

corporate@sekurprivatedata.com

https://sekur.com/en/about

News Source: News Direct