SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 01.01.-30.06.2023 TOGETHER WITH NOTES

(Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish)

SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1-2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7-66

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors

Selçuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş.

A. Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Selçuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiary (altogether referred as the "Group") as of 30 June 2023 and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, consolidated other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity, and consolidated cash flows for the six-month period then ended. The Group Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim consolidated financial information in accordance with the Turkish Accounting Standards 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("TAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an independent audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review on the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters which would have been identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to conclude that the accompanying interim consolidated financial information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the TAS 34.

Yeditepe Bağımsız Denetim ve Yeminli Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (Associate Member of Praxity AISBL)

Yılmaz Güney

Partner

İstanbul, 15 August 2023

- 1 -

SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF 30.06.2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)

Notes

Reviewed

Audited

ASSETS

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

Current Assets

Cash And Cash Equivalents

4

2.922.055.443

908.141.997

Financial Investments

5

335.908.428

--

Trade Receivables

17.531.725.295

13.985.649.117

- Due From Related Parties

7-29

4.362.806

2.950.181

- Due From Third Parties

7

17.527.362.489

13.982.698.936

Other Receivables

485.254.735

293.986.476

- Due From Related Parties

8-29

--

--

- Due From Third Parties

8

485.254.735

293.986.476

Inventories

9

4.770.863.585

4.987.363.671

Prepaid Expenses

10

86.741.696

40.303.359

Other Current Assets

19

133.673.638

133.469.552

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

26.266.222.820

20.348.914.172

Non - Current assets

Other Receivables

8

2.109.782

2.377.517

Investment Properties

11

35.975.365

36.281.954

Tangible Assets

12

1.007.244.434

948.267.331

Right Of Use Assets

13

23.582.256

33.538.912

Intangible Assets

32.676.317

32.473.748

- Goodwill

15

31.194.401

31.194.401

- Other Intangible Assets

14

1.481.916

1.279.347

Deferred Tax Assets

27

257.321.323

193.207.806

TOTAL NON - CURRENT ASSETS

1.358.909.477

1.246.147.268

TOTAL ASSETS

27.625.132.297

21.595.061.440

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF 30.06.2023

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)

Notes

Reviewed

Audited

LIABILITIES

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

Short-Term Liabilities

Short Term Payables

6

1.250.163.385

273.011.867

Short Term Payables From Related Parties

6.251.312

9.248.334

-Lease Payables

6

6.251.312

9.248.334

Short Term Payables From Third Parties

1.243.912.073

263.763.533

-Bank Credits

6

677.198.728

246.778.926

-Leasing Payables

6

12.667.982

16.984.607

-Issued Debt Instruments

6

554.045.363

--

Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings

654.168.497

--

Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings from Third Parties

Issued Debt Instruments

6

654.168.497

--

Trade Payables

16.673.202.446

13.922.225.055

- Trade Payables From Related Parties

7-29

455.599.970

365.981.868

- Trade Payables From Third Parties

7

16.217.602.476

13.556.243.187

Employee Benefits Obligations

18

127.101.788

122.126.523

Other Payables

75.680.005

76.606.081

- Due To Related Parties

8-29

311.807

248.414

- Due To Third Parties

8

75.368.198

76.357.667

Deferred Incomes

10

19.214.404

15.216.545

Current Income Tax Liabilities

27

68.272.370

166.617.784

Short-Term Provisions

5.096.921

5.096.921

- Other Short-Term Provision

17

5.096.921

5.096.921

Other Current Liabilities

19

380.289.939

270.330.032

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

19.253.189.755

14.851.230.808

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-Term Payables

6

408.987.653

17.649.345

Long-Term Payables From Related Parties

--

1.520.559

-Lease Payables

6

--

1.520.559

Long-Term Payables From Third Parties

408.987.653

16.128.786

-Leasing Payables

6

12.360.847

16.128.786

-Issued Debt Instruments

6

396.626.806

--

Long-Term Provisions

117.306.941

171.225.300

- Provision For Long-Term Employee Benefits

18

117.306.941

171.225.300

Deferred Tax Liabilities

27

264.367.825

179.406.314

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

790.662.419

368.280.959

TOTAL LIABILITIES

20.043.852.174

15.219.511.767

EQUITY

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parents Company

7.581.250.376

6.375.526.444

Paid-In Capital

20

621.000.000

621.000.000

Other Comprehensive Income/ Expense Not To Be Classified To

(239.946.711)

(144.209.063)

Profit Or Loss

- Actuarial Gain/Loss Arising From Defined Benefit Plans

20

(239.946.711)

(144.209.063)

Restricted Reserves

20

251.023.000

237.948.288

Previous Years' Profits/Losses

20

5.492.462.507

3.279.417.698

Profit /Loss For The Period, Net

20

1.456.711.580

2.381.369.521

Non-Controlling Interest

29.747

23.229

TOTAL EQUITY

7.581.280.123

6.375.549.673

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

27.625.132.297

21.595.061.440

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 20:40:16 UTC.