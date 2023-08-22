SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 01.01.-30.06.2023 TOGETHER WITH NOTES
(Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish)
SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1-2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
7-66
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Board of Directors
Selçuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş.
A. Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Selçuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiary (altogether referred as the "Group") as of 30 June 2023 and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, consolidated other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity, and consolidated cash flows for the six-month period then ended. The Group Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim consolidated financial information in accordance with the Turkish Accounting Standards 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("TAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an independent audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review on the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters which would have been identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to conclude that the accompanying interim consolidated financial information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the TAS 34.
Yeditepe Bağımsız Denetim ve Yeminli Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (Associate Member of Praxity AISBL)
Yılmaz Güney
Partner
İstanbul, 15 August 2023
SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF 30.06.2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)
Notes
Reviewed
Audited
ASSETS
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Current Assets
Cash And Cash Equivalents
4
2.922.055.443
908.141.997
Financial Investments
5
335.908.428
--
Trade Receivables
17.531.725.295
13.985.649.117
- Due From Related Parties
7-29
4.362.806
2.950.181
- Due From Third Parties
7
17.527.362.489
13.982.698.936
Other Receivables
485.254.735
293.986.476
- Due From Related Parties
8-29
--
--
- Due From Third Parties
8
485.254.735
293.986.476
Inventories
9
4.770.863.585
4.987.363.671
Prepaid Expenses
10
86.741.696
40.303.359
Other Current Assets
19
133.673.638
133.469.552
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
26.266.222.820
20.348.914.172
Non - Current assets
Other Receivables
8
2.109.782
2.377.517
Investment Properties
11
35.975.365
36.281.954
Tangible Assets
12
1.007.244.434
948.267.331
Right Of Use Assets
13
23.582.256
33.538.912
Intangible Assets
32.676.317
32.473.748
- Goodwill
15
31.194.401
31.194.401
- Other Intangible Assets
14
1.481.916
1.279.347
Deferred Tax Assets
27
257.321.323
193.207.806
TOTAL NON - CURRENT ASSETS
1.358.909.477
1.246.147.268
TOTAL ASSETS
27.625.132.297
21.595.061.440
The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
SELÇUK ECZA DEPOSU TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF 30.06.2023
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TL") unless otherwise stated.)
Notes
Reviewed
Audited
LIABILITIES
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Short-Term Liabilities
Short Term Payables
6
1.250.163.385
273.011.867
Short Term Payables From Related Parties
6.251.312
9.248.334
-Lease Payables
6
6.251.312
9.248.334
Short Term Payables From Third Parties
1.243.912.073
263.763.533
-Bank Credits
6
677.198.728
246.778.926
-Leasing Payables
6
12.667.982
16.984.607
-Issued Debt Instruments
6
554.045.363
--
Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings
654.168.497
--
Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings from Third Parties
Issued Debt Instruments
6
654.168.497
--
Trade Payables
16.673.202.446
13.922.225.055
- Trade Payables From Related Parties
7-29
455.599.970
365.981.868
- Trade Payables From Third Parties
7
16.217.602.476
13.556.243.187
Employee Benefits Obligations
18
127.101.788
122.126.523
Other Payables
75.680.005
76.606.081
- Due To Related Parties
8-29
311.807
248.414
- Due To Third Parties
8
75.368.198
76.357.667
Deferred Incomes
10
19.214.404
15.216.545
Current Income Tax Liabilities
27
68.272.370
166.617.784
Short-Term Provisions
5.096.921
5.096.921
- Other Short-Term Provision
17
5.096.921
5.096.921
Other Current Liabilities
19
380.289.939
270.330.032
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
19.253.189.755
14.851.230.808
Non-Current Liabilities
Long-Term Payables
6
408.987.653
17.649.345
Long-Term Payables From Related Parties
--
1.520.559
-Lease Payables
6
--
1.520.559
Long-Term Payables From Third Parties
408.987.653
16.128.786
-Leasing Payables
6
12.360.847
16.128.786
-Issued Debt Instruments
6
396.626.806
--
Long-Term Provisions
117.306.941
171.225.300
- Provision For Long-Term Employee Benefits
18
117.306.941
171.225.300
Deferred Tax Liabilities
27
264.367.825
179.406.314
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
790.662.419
368.280.959
TOTAL LIABILITIES
20.043.852.174
15.219.511.767
EQUITY
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parents Company
7.581.250.376
6.375.526.444
Paid-In Capital
20
621.000.000
621.000.000
Other Comprehensive Income/ Expense Not To Be Classified To
(239.946.711)
(144.209.063)
Profit Or Loss
- Actuarial Gain/Loss Arising From Defined Benefit Plans
20
(239.946.711)
(144.209.063)
Restricted Reserves
20
251.023.000
237.948.288
Previous Years' Profits/Losses
20
5.492.462.507
3.279.417.698
Profit /Loss For The Period, Net
20
1.456.711.580
2.381.369.521
Non-Controlling Interest
29.747
23.229
TOTAL EQUITY
7.581.280.123
6.375.549.673
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
27.625.132.297
21.595.061.440
The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
