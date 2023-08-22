(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors

Selçuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş.

A. Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Selçuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiary (altogether referred as the "Group") as of 30 June 2023 and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, consolidated other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity, and consolidated cash flows for the six-month period then ended. The Group Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim consolidated financial information in accordance with the Turkish Accounting Standards 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("TAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an independent audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review on the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters which would have been identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to conclude that the accompanying interim consolidated financial information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the TAS 34.

Yeditepe Bağımsız Denetim ve Yeminli Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (Associate Member of Praxity AISBL)

Yılmaz Güney

Partner

İstanbul, 15 August 2023