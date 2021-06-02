Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Select Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCT   US81617L1089

SELECT BANCORP, INC.

(SLCT)
  Report
Select Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Select Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SLCT

06/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) to First Bancorp is fair to Select Bancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Select Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of Select Bancorp common stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Select Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Select Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Select Bancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether First Bancorp is underpaying for Select Bancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Select Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Select Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Select Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
