Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Select Energy Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTTR   US81617J3014

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(WTTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
8.500 USD   -2.07%
04:25pSelect Energy Services Retains Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable Feb. 17 to Shareholders as of Feb. 7
MT
04:16pSelect energy services announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share
PR
2022Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Select Energy Services to $11 From $10, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER SHARE

01/27/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on February 17, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. A comparable distribution of $0.05 per unit has also been approved to the unitholders of SES Holdings, LLC, which will be subject to the same payment and record dates. All future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by Select's Board of Directors.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectenergy.com.

WTTR-PR

Contacts:

Select Energy Services 


Chris George – Senior Vice President, Corporate


Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability


(713) 296-1073


IR@selectenergyservices.com




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard


(713) 529-6600


WTTR@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-05-per-share-301732668.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
04:25pSelect Energy Services Retains Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable Feb. 17 to ..
MT
04:16pSelect energy services announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share
PR
2022Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Select Energy Services to $11 From $10, Maintains..
MT
2022Select Energy Services Files Shelf for Secondary Offering of 8.7 Million Class A Common..
MT
2022Select Energy Services, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2022Select Energy Services, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
2022SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Outpace Broader Thursday Markets
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise, Overcoming Soft Thursday Market
MT
2022Transcript : Select Energy Services, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations