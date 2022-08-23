Select Energy Services : Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference Related Links Presentation

Disclaimer Statement

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation, including the oral statements made in connection herewith, contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding Select Energy Services, Inc.'s ("Select" or the "Company") strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of Select's management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "preliminary," "forecast," and similar expressions or variations are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of Select's management about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected, and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Each forward-looking statement in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, Select disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K (our "Form 10-K") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2022. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified other than by the Company and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation has been prepared by Select and includes market data and other statistical information from third-party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although Select believes these third-party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, the Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information. Some data is also based on the Company's good faith estimates, which are derived from its review of internal sources and the third-party sources described above.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

For additional information regarding Select, please see our Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available at no charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, documents will also be available for free from the Company by contacting the Company at 1233 W Loop S, Suite 1400, Houston, TX 77027 or (713) 235-9500.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to GAAP, plus/(minus) non-cash losses/(gains) on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains) and plus any inventory write-downs. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 7. Selected Financial Data" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.