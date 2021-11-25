Log in
    SHV   AU000000SHV6

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

(SHV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
6.95 AUD   -1.56%
SELECT HARVESTS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
SELECT HARVESTS : FY2021 Full Year Results Presentation
SELECT HARVESTS : Appendix 4E and FY2021 Annual Report
Select Harvests : Appendix 4E and FY2021 Annual Report

11/25/2021
only

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report

Name of entity

Select Harvests Limited

ABN or equivalent company reference: 87 000 721 380

1. Reporting period

Report for the financial year ended 30 September 2021

Previous corresponding year 30 September 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

Rule 4.3A

For personal use

(All amounts in this report are expressed in A$'000 unless otherwise stated)

Revenues from continuing ordinary activities (item 2.1)

Up

22.2%

to

$228,595

Profit from continuing ordinary activities after tax

Down

13.4%

to

$25,289

attributable to members (item 2.2)

Net profit for the period attributable to members (item

Down

39.5%

to

$15,116

2.3)

Dividends (item 2.4)

Amount per security

Franked amount per

security

Final dividend

Previous corresponding period

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

10 December 2021

(item 2.5)

3. Statement of Financial Performance (item 3)

Refer to the attached Annual Report.

4. Statement of Financial Position (item 4)

Refer to the attached Annual Report.

For personal use only

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

ABN: 87 000 721 380

5. Statement of Cash Flows (item 5)

Refer to the attached Annual Report.

6. Statement of Retained Earnings (item 6)

Refer to the attached Annual Report.

7.

Dividends (item 7)

Date of payment

Total amount of dividend

Interim

Dividend - year ended 30

N/A

Nil

September 2021

Amount per security

Amount per

Franked

Amount per

security

amount per

security of

security at

foreign

30 % tax

sourced

dividend

Total dividend:

Current year

8

¢

8 ¢

0 ¢

Previous year

13

¢

13 ¢

0 ¢

Total dividend on all securities

Current period $A'000

Previous

corresponding

Period - $A'000

Ordinary securities (each class separately)

9,618

13,450

Preference securities (each class separately)

-

-

Other equity instruments (each class separately)

-

-

Total

9,618

13,450

8. Details of dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation are described below (item 8):

The final dividend may be reinvested in ordinary shares under the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a 2.5% discount to the DRP price.

The last date(s) for receipt of election notices for

13 December 2021

participation in the dividend or distribution reinvestment plan

-2-

For personal use only

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

ABN: 87 000 721 380

9. Net tangible assets per security (item 9)

Current period*

Previous corresponding

period

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary

$ 3.68

$ 3.46

security

* Includes Right-of-Use Assets and lease liabilities in accordance with AASB 16 Leases

10. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the

period: (item 10)

Control gained over entities

Name of entity (item 10.1)

Not applicable

Date(s) of gain of control (item 10.2)

Not applicable

Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary

Not applicable

activities after tax by the controlled entities since the date(s) in

the current period on which control was acquired (item 10.3)

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax of the controlled

Not applicable

entities for the whole of the previous corresponding period

(item 10.3)

Loss of control of entities

Name of entities (item 10.1)

Not applicable

Date(s) of loss of control (item

Not applicable

10.2)

Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary

Not applicable

activities after tax by the controlled entities to the date(s) in

the current period when control was lost (item 10.3).

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax of the

Not applicable

controlled entities for the whole of the previous

corresponding period (item 10.3)

11. Details of associates and joint venture entities

Name of associates or joint

Not applicable

venture entities (item 11.1)

Details of reporting entity's

Not applicable

percentage holdings in each of

these entities (item 11.2)

Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary

Not applicable

activities after tax by those entities (item 11.3).

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax of those

Not applicable

entities for the whole of the previous corresponding period

(item 11.3)

-3-

For personal use only

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

ABN: 87 000 721 380

12. Significant information relating to the entity's financial performance and

financial position. (item 12)

Not applicable.

13. Set of Accounting Standards used to compile the report. (item 13)

The financial information provided in this report (Appendix 4E) is based on Australian Accounting Standards.

The financial accounts (attached) were prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

14. Commentary on the results for the period. (item 14)

Not applicable

15. Statement on whether the report is based on audited financial accounts

(item 15)

This report (Appendix 4E) is based on financial accounts that have been audited.

16. Financial accounts have been audited (item 16 and 17)

The financial accounts have been audited and contain an independent audit report that is unqualified.

Sign here:

Date: 26 November 2021

Print name:

Bradley Crump

Company Secretary

-4-

For personal use only

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

Y E A R E N D E D 3 0 S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 1

DELIVERING ON GROWTH

WHETHER SOLD IN INDIA, CHINA OR ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD, OUR ALMONDS CAN BE TRACED TO THE ORCHARD WHERE THEY WERE GROWN.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Select Harvests Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
