Select Harvests : Appendix 4E and FY2021 Annual Report
Appendix 4E Preliminary final report
Name of entity
Select Harvests Limited
ABN or equivalent company reference: 87 000 721 380
1. Reporting period
Report for the financial year ended 30 September 2021
Previous corresponding year 30 September 2020
2. Results for announcement to the market
(All amounts in this report are expressed in A$'000 unless otherwise stated)
Revenues from continuing ordinary activities
(item 2.1)
Up
22.2%
to
$228,595
Profit from continuing ordinary activities after tax
Down
13.4%
to
$25,289
attributable to members (
item 2.2)
Net profit for the period attributable to members
(item
Down
39.5%
to
$15,116
2.3)
Dividends
(item 2.4)
Amount per security
Franked amount per
security
Final dividend
8¢
8¢
Previous corresponding period
4¢
4¢
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend
10 December 2021
(item 2.5)
3. Statement of Financial Performance
(item 3)
Refer to the attached Annual Report.
4. Statement of Financial Position
(item 4)
Refer to the attached Annual Report.
SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
ABN: 87 000 721 380
5. Statement of Cash Flows
(item 5)
Refer to the attached Annual Report.
6. Statement of Retained Earnings
(item 6)
Refer to the attached Annual Report.
7.
Dividends
(item 7)
Date of payment
Total amount of dividend
Interim
Dividend - year ended 30
N/A
Nil
September 2021
Amount per security
Amount per
Franked
Amount per
security
amount per
security of
security at
foreign
30 % tax
sourced
dividend
Total dividend:
Current year
8
¢
8 ¢
0 ¢
Previous year
13
¢
13 ¢
0 ¢
Total dividend on all securities
Current period $A'000
Previous
corresponding
Period - $A'000
Ordinary securities (each class separately)
9,618
13,450
Preference securities (each class separately)
-
-
Other equity instruments
(each class separately)
-
-
Total
9,618
13,450
8. Details of dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation are described below
(item 8):
The final dividend may be reinvested in ordinary shares under the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a 2.5% discount to the DRP price.
The last date(s) for receipt of election notices for
13 December 2021
participation in the dividend or distribution reinvestment plan
SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
ABN: 87 000 721 380
9. Net tangible assets per security
(item 9)
Current period*
Previous corresponding
period
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary
$ 3.68
$ 3.46
security
* Includes Right-of-Use Assets and lease liabilities in accordance with AASB 16 Leases
10. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the
period: (item 10)
Control gained over entities
Name of entity
(item 10.1)
Not applicable
Date(s) of gain of control
(item 10.2)
Not applicable
Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary
Not applicable
activities after tax by the controlled entities since the date(s) in
the current period on which control was acquired
(item 10.3)
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax of the controlled
Not applicable
entities for the whole of the previous corresponding period
(item 10.3)
Loss of control of entities
Name of entities
(item 10.1)
Not applicable
Date(s) of loss of control
(item
Not applicable
10.2)
Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary
Not applicable
activities after tax by the controlled entities to the date(s) in
the current period when control was lost
(item 10.3).
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax of the
Not applicable
controlled entities for the whole of the previous
corresponding period
(item 10.3)
11. Details of associates and joint venture entities
Name of associates or joint
Not applicable
venture entities
(item 11.1)
Details of reporting entity's
Not applicable
percentage holdings in each of
these entities
(item 11.2)
Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary
Not applicable
activities after tax by those entities
(item 11.3).
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax of those
Not applicable
entities for the whole of the previous corresponding period
(item 11.3)
SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
ABN: 87 000 721 380
12. Significant information relating to the entity's financial performance and
financial position.
(item 12)
Not applicable.
13. Set of Accounting Standards used to compile the report.
( item 13 )
The financial information provided in this report (Appendix 4E) is based on Australian Accounting Standards.
The financial accounts (attached) were prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.
14. Commentary on the results for the period.
(item 14)
Not applicable
15. Statement on whether the report is based on audited financial accounts
(item 15 )
This report
(Appendix 4E) is based on financial accounts that have been audited.
16. Financial accounts have been audited
( item 16 and 17 )
The financial accounts have been audited and contain an independent audit report that is unqualified.
Sign here:
Date: 26 November 2021
Print name:
Bradley Crump
Company Secretary
A N N U A L R E P O R T
2 0 2 1
Y E A R E N D E D 3 0 S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 1
DELIVERING ON GROWTH
WHETHER SOLD IN INDIA, CHINA OR ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD, OUR ALMONDS CAN BE TRACED TO THE ORCHARD WHERE THEY WERE GROWN.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Select Harvests Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:19:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Sales 2021
238 M
171 M
171 M
Net income 2021
15,1 M
10,8 M
10,8 M
Net Debt 2021
91,4 M
65,7 M
65,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
53,2x
Yield 2021
0,93%
Capitalization
836 M
601 M
601 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,90x
EV / Sales 2022
3,62x
Nbr of Employees
533
Free-Float
97,0%
Chart SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
6,95 AUD
Average target price
8,82 AUD
Spread / Average Target
26,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.