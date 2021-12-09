Select Harvests : Application for quotation of securities - SHV
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 10, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
SHV
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
76,495
08/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
87000721380
1.3
ASX issuer code
SHV
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SHVAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SHV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
76,495
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
8/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
8/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
P Thompson
P Thompson
B Crump
B Crump
P Ross
P Ross
B Brown
B Brown
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
41,408
11,048
8,286
8,286
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
only
Issue date
8/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
use
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
76,495
personalFor
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Select Harvests Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Sales 2022
247 M
177 M
177 M
Net income 2022
46,3 M
33,1 M
33,1 M
Net Debt 2022
242 M
173 M
173 M
P/E ratio 2022
15,6x
Yield 2022
3,39%
Capitalization
720 M
515 M
515 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,89x
EV / Sales 2023
3,55x
Nbr of Employees
611
Free-Float
97,5%
Chart SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
5,99 AUD
Average target price
8,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target
46,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.