  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Select Harvests Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHV   AU000000SHV6

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

(SHV)
Select Harvests : Application for quotation of securities - SHV

12/09/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 10, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SHV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

76,495

08/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87000721380

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SHVAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SHV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

76,495

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/12/2021



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

P Thompson

P Thompson

B Crump

B Crump

P Ross

P Ross

B Brown

B Brown

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

41,408

11,048

8,286

8,286

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

only

Issue date

8/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

use

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

76,495

personalFor

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Select Harvests Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 247 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 46,3 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2022 242 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 720 M 515 M 515 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Select Harvests Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,99 AUD
Average target price 8,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Thompson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brad Crump Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael A. Iwaniw Non-Executive Chairman
Frederick Sheppard Grimwade Non-Executive Director
Nicki Anderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED16.48%524
NESTLÉ S.A.18.74%369 329
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.12%84 926
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.27%54 367
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.36%40 577
DANONE-1.36%39 119