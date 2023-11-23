Select Harvests Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 206 million compared to AUD 235.52 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 114.73 million compared to net income of AUD 4.76 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.948 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.051 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.941 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.051 a year ago. Basic loss per share was AUD 0.948 compared to basic earnings per share of AUD 0.039 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share was AUD 0.941 compared to diluted earnings per share of AUD 0.039 a year ago.