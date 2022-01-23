Select Harvests : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

ABN 87 000 721 380

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Select Harvests Limited ABN 87 000 721 380 (the Company) will be held online at 11:00am (Melbourne time) on Friday, 25 February 2022.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the potential for restrictions on physical gatherings and to ensure the health and safety of our shareholders and other participants, the AGM will be held as a virtual meeting (online only). There will be no physical meeting where shareholders and proxies can attend in person. The virtual AGM will be held in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), with shareholders and proxyholders able to participate via an online platform, ask questions and vote in real time (subject to the connectivity of their devices).

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 and the related Directors' Report and Auditors' Report.

RESOLUTIONS

1. Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution:

To adopt the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, submitted as part of the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, pursuant to sections 250R(2) and 250R(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Please note that the vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company or the Company. This resolution is subject to voting exclusions as set out below.

2. Election of Directors

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

That Mr Guy Kingwill, who retires in accordance with clause 63.1 of the Company's Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules and, being eligible, offers himself for re- election, be re-elected as a Director. That Mr Travis Dillon, who having been appointed by the Directors of the Company as a Director on 29 November 2021 in accordance with clause 62 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for election, be elected as a Director.

1