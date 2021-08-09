Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIC   US8161203075

SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.

(SIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

08/09/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. ("Select Interior" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. ("Sun Capital"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of Select Interior common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $411 million.

If you own Select Interior shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sic

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Select Interior's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $14.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Select Interior's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $15 per share, $0.50 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-select-interior-concepts-inc-301351381.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.
05:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
PR
05:16pSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28pSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
04:24pSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04:18pSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Earnings Flash (SIC) SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS Reports..
MT
04:16pSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
04:12pSELECT INTERIOR INVESTOR ALERT BY TH : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Overcome Early Weakness, Ending With Small Gains
MT
02:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Select Interior Concepts, Inc..
PR
01:36pTop Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.
More recommendations