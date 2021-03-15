Select Interior Concepts : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation March 15, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial

Overview

4Q Total Sales $144.2M

(7.1%) Year-over-YearFY2020 Total Sales $554.0M (9.2%) Year-over-Year

• Year-over-year decrease in Q4 revenue driven by volume and price/mix

• Improving operating efficiencies and transitioning back to growth mode in 2021 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $11.2M vs. $13.7M in Q4 2019 4Q Cash Flow from Operations $0.7M FY2020 Adjusted EBITDA $40.2M vs. $59.9M in 2019 FY2020 Cash Flow from Operations $20.6M > 50% of Adjusted EBITDA

• Well-positioned as housing starts remain robust and repair & remodel strengthens for large interior projects

• On track to deliver $4M-$5M in structural cost savings in 2021; Expect full run-rate structural savings of $8-$10M in 2022

Leading provider of interior design / installation services

Leading distributor of engineered stone, natural stone and tile

• Karl Adrian joined as President on March 1st; brings strong residential and commercial building products expertise

• Announced entrance into Boise, Idaho market in conjunction with a key customer

• Expanding current product penetration across existing markets

• Launching new products in select markets (e.g. window coverings)

• Virtual design center software - Momentum Design deployed in five communities

• Organic expansion through planned greenfield in second half of 2021

• Sales team expansion into new markets

• Builder program launched

• Refocused brands to Pental and MetroQuartz - Strong customer feedback on new quartz launches, positive mix and margin

Estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Range of $54-$58 million (1)

(1) See page 8 for footnote and additional disclosures