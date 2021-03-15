Log in
SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.

(SIC)
Select Interior Concepts : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

03/15/2021 | 06:27am EDT
Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation March 15, 2021

NASDAQ: SIC

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,"

"believe," "estimate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "may," "seek," "plan," "might," "will," "expect," "predict," "project," "forecast," "potential," "continue," and other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (our "Annual Report") and the other reports we file with the SEC, that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained in our Annual Report. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the schedules hereto include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted SG&A, which are financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided definitions below for these non-GAAP financial measures and have provided tables in the schedules hereto to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding our earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our businesses, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures and believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operating performance and cash flows. Our management and board of directors also use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate our businesses and the performance of management, including the determination of performance-based compensation, to make operating and strategic decisions, and to allocate financial resources. We believe that these non-GAAP measures also provide meaningful information for investors and securities analysts to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Overview

4Q Total Sales

$144.2M

(7.1%) Year-over-YearFY2020 Total Sales

$554.0M

(9.2%) Year-over-Year

  • Year-over-year decrease in Q4 revenue driven by volume and price/mix

  • Improving operating efficiencies and transitioning back to growth mode in 2021

    4Q Adjusted EBITDA

    $11.2M

    vs. $13.7M in Q4 2019

    4Q Cash Flow from

    Operations

    $0.7M

    FY2020 Adjusted EBITDA

    $40.2M

    vs. $59.9M in 2019

    FY2020 Cash Flow from

    Operations

    $20.6M

    > 50% of Adjusted EBITDA

  • Well-positioned as housing starts remain robust and repair & remodel strengthens for large interior projects

  • On track to deliver $4M-$5M in structural cost savings in 2021; Expect full run-rate structural savings of $8-$10M in 2022

Leading provider of interior design / installation services

Leading distributor of engineered stone, natural stone and tile

  • Karl Adrian joined as President on March 1st; brings strong residential and commercial building products expertise

  • Announced entrance into Boise, Idaho market in conjunction with a key customer

  • Expanding current product penetration across existing markets

  • Launching new products in select markets (e.g. window coverings)

  • Virtual design center software - Momentum Design deployed in five communities

  • Organic expansion through planned greenfield in second half of 2021

  • Sales team expansion into new markets

  • Builder program launched

  • Refocused brands to Pental and MetroQuartz

    - Strong customer feedback on new quartz launches, positive mix and margin

Estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Range of $54-$58 million (1)

(1) See page 8 for footnote and additional disclosures

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Select Interior Concepts Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
