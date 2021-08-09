Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Select Interior Concepts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIC   US8161203075

SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.

(SIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sun Capital

08/09/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Select Interior (NASDAQ: SIC), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Sun Capital.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/select-interior-concepts-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Select Interior's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Select Interior shareholders will receive only $14.50. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Select Interior by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Select Interior accepts a superior bid. Select Interior insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Select Interior's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Select Interior.

If you own Select Interior common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/select-interior-concepts-inc.    

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-select-interior-concepts-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-sun-capital-301351161.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.
02:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Select Interior Concepts, Inc..
PR
01:36pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:17pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Back on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
09:55aSELECT INTERIOR MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
09:12aWall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open After Friday's Fresh Highs on Strong J..
MT
08:27aUS Futures Cautiously Mixed After Friday's Fresh Highs on Strong Jobs Report
MT
08:15aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
06:58aSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : to Be Acquired by Sun Capital Affiliate for $411 Mill..
MT
06:00aSELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : An Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to Acquire..
AQ
07/28SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS, INC.
More recommendations