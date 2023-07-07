Select Medical Holdings Corporation to Announce

Second Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023

MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - - July 7, 2023 - Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registrationto obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode for the call.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2023, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 32 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, 1,936 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, 539 occupational health centers in 41 states, and 140 onsite clinics at employer worksites. At March 31, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer 717-972-1100ir@selectmedical.com

