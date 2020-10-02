Log in
Select Medical Holdings Corporation : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29

10/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its third quarter results, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reporting segments, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 6297066. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:00am ET, November 6, 2020. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 6297066. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2020, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,757 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 522 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. At June 30, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
ir@selectmedical.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medical-holdings-corporation-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-results-on-thursday-october-29-301144745.html

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
