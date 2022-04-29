Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Select Sands Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SNS   CA81619L1067

SELECT SANDS CORP.

(SNS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 02:30:47 pm BST
0.1250 CAD    0.00%
02:37pSELECT SANDS : CFO Annual Certificate
PU
02:16pSelect Sands Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021
AQ
01:57pSELECT SANDS : CEO Annual Certificate
PU
Summary 
Summary

Select Sands : CFO Annual Certificate

04/29/2022 | 02:37pm BST
FORM 52-109FV1

CERTIFICATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Darren Urquhart, Chief Financial Officer of Select Sands Corp., certify the following:

  • 1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Select Sands Corp. (the "issuer") for the financial

  • year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.

  • 3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date:April 29, 2022.

/s/ "Darren Urquhart"

Darren Urquhart

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  • i. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

  • ii. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

C:SEDARSUBMITselectSands+OTCSNS-Q4ceo-Dec31_19 Vitols.docx

Disclaimer

Select Sands Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 13:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
