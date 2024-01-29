HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on February 20, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2024. A comparable distribution of $0.06 per unit has also been approved to the unitholders of SES Holdings, LLC, which will be subject to the same payment and record dates. All future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by Select's Board of Directors.

Earnings & Conference Call Schedule

The Company also announced that it will release 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Select has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 10:00 a.m. Central time. Please dial 201-389-0872 and ask for the Select Water Solutions call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call, or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the website at the address https://investors.selectwater.com/events-presentations/current. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through March 6, 2024 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13743873#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com.

WTTR-PR

Contacts:

Select Water Solutions Chris George – Senior Vice President, Corporate

Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability (713) 296-1073

IR@selectwater.com









Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston (713) 529-6600 WTTR@dennardlascar.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-water-solutions-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-06-per-share-and-2023-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-302047185.html

SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.